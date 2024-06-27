Highlights Chicago Bears plan to utilize top draft pick Rome Odunze on special teams.

Chicago considers Odunze as a potential primary punt returner despite injury risks, maximizing his abilities.

The name of the game in football is to get the ball in the hands of your best players. It’s an obvious rule that the Chicago Bears may get creative to abide by in 2024.

The Bears had two top-10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze. Odunze joins Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore in what is expected to be a three-headed monster for Williams to target in his rookie season.

Odunze was taken with the ninth overall pick, becoming the third wide receiver off the board in a loaded draft class. Chicago sees him as a prolific player, so much so that he might find himself in a surprise role in his rookie season.

Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower recently spoke to the media and stated that Odunze could be the team’s primary punt returner. Hightower boasted about Odunze, emphasizing his worth beyond just the offense (via NBC Sports):

“Rome is an every-down player. Rome’s a first-down player, a second-down player, a third-down player and a fourth-down player. He had three returns on the books and one of those three returns was a house call.”

Hightower is referring to Odunze’s 83-yard touchdown against California, which earned him Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Given his success in limited punt return opportunities at Washington, it’s not a bad idea for Chicago. The problem is, there’s a reason teams don’t put their stars out on special teams.

Odunze on Special Teams: Risk vs. Reward

Is Odunze’s punt-returning ability worth the potential cost?

Star players usually graduate out of special teams quickly due to the injury risk. While Odunze could be a game-changer as a return man, the increased reps could result in an injury.

Beyond just being on the field more, punt/kick returns are considered to be more dangerous than the average play. Both teams sprint towards each other at full force, often resulting in major collisions. Teams usually keep their big-name players out of this dangerous environment.

The question for Chicago will be whether the risk of injury is worth the potential reward of having Odunze return punts. They could lose one of their three primary receivers, but thanks to his abilities, they could also position their drives far better.

Head coach Matt Eberflus recently mentioned wide receiver Velus Jones Jr.’s potential as a return man, but they see him as more suited for kickoffs. After all, the two return types call for different skill sets.

Kick returns allow players to build momentum, especially given the NFL’s new rules. On the contrary, punt returns call for shiftiness and a quick burst of speed, as returners are usually swarmed by the time they get the ball.

Very few rookies can operate better with the ball than Odunze. While he produced constant highlights catching deep shots from Michael Penix Jr, he also proved he can maneuver well after the catch. This ability might land him the job as the team’s punt returner.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Rome Odunze led the entire FBS in receiving yards last season, totaling 1,640 over 92 receptions.

Even beyond the potential risks, the job won’t be handed to Odunze. Hightower didn’t mention potential concerns, but said the former Washington Husky will have to earn the position if he wants it:

“He’s in contention, just like everybody else. Best man will win, cream rises to the top.”

It’s hard to imagine that if Odunze has his eyes set on the job, anyone will be able to outperform him. He’s an unbelievable player, which is why he stuck out in a draft class full of potential stars at the receiver position.

First Five WRs Taken in the 2024 NFL Draft Player College Drafted by Pick Expected Role Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State ARI 4 WR1 Malik Nabers LSU NYG 6 WR1 Rome Odunze Washington CHI 9 WR3 Brian Thomas Jr. LSU JAX 23 WR3 Xavier Worthy Texas KC 28 WR3

Even if Odunze does win the job, there’s a chance he’ll be pulled once Chicago determines how crucial he is to their offensive success. For now, the Bears will continue experimenting as they look to develop a division-winning game plan for 2024.

Source: NBC Sports

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Sports Reference CFB unless stated otherwise.