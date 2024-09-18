Charles Watts has revealed Arsenal are without five first-team players for training on Wednesday morning ahead of their Champions League clash with Atalanta this week.

The Gunners have an injury crisis in midfield at the moment, with several stars missing from the first-team squad for the weekend North London Derby victory over Tottenham, where Gabriel Magalhaes headed home the winner in the second half.

Declan Rice missed the game through suspension and is back in training and available for the trip to Bergamo, but there are still five players unavailable for training which suggests they won't play against the current Europa League holders.

Five Players Miss Arsenal Training Ahead of Atalanta Clash

Calafiori back in training in boost for Arteta

Reporting live from London Colney, journalist Charles Watts revealed that while the Gunners were boosted by the return to training of Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori, they are still without five first-team regulars that Arteta would usually call upon.

Martin Odegaard remains unavailable with an ankle injury after suffering a nasty-looking problem on international duty, while Mikel Merino continues to recover from a fractured shoulder suffered during his first training session after a move from Real Sociedad.

