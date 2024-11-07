Arsenal might just be in crisis mode after suffering two 1–0 defeats on the bounce to Newcastle United in the Premier League and Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League. It's a concerning time for Mikel Arteta, whose Gunners were one of Europe's most impressive teams last season.

Arteta has earned major plaudits for getting his talented young squad to thrive during his reign. Bukayo Saka, 23, Gabriel Magalhaes, 26, William Saliba, 23, Declan Rice, 25, Martin Odegaard, 25, and David Raya, 29, have all improved under the Spaniard.

Yet, the start of the ongoing season has cast doubts over Arteta's ability to guide Arsenal over the finish line. Their failure to usurp Man City in the previous two title races has been a stick used to beat the Spanish tactician. His troops are stagnating and losing ground in the title race. Here, we look at five players who've gone backwards for one reason or another in 2024/25.

Leandro Trossard

Attacker

Leandro Trossard displaced Gabriel Martinelli in Arteta's XI last season with excellent showings for the Gunners on the left. The Belgian even flourished up top as a centre-forward, registering 17 goals in 46 games across competitions.

The ex-Brighton & Hove Albion man has nosedived this season with several underwhelming performances that have cast doubt over his future. He was sent off for two bookable offenses in a moment of madness in a 2-2 draw against City, which Roy Keane described as the "height of stupidity", arguably costing his team all three points. A lack of form has seen him manage just two goals in 10 Premier League games.

Trossard, 29, was linked with a move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad in the summer but stayed put with Arsenal. If he doesn't turn a corner as the season progresses, the Gunners might consider a U-turn over his future.

Leandro Trossard's Regression (All Competitions) This Season Appearances (14) Goals (2) Assists (1) Last Season Appearances (46) Goals (17) Assists (2)

Gabriel Martinelli

Attacker

Martinelli has won back his left-wing starting berth from Trossard, but Arteta is surely concerned about the Brazilian winger's end product. He's managed just two goals and three assists in 16 games across competitions, and he often prioritises getting down the byline rather than racing towards goal.

The Gunners are linked with several wingers, including Bayern Munich's ' world-class' Leroy Sane, which could jeopardise Martinelli's starting XI status. He's viewed as one of the North London giants' most promising players, but he's not glistening in front of goal and is lacking the guile to match his raw pace.

Martinelli, 23, has continuously drawn the ire of fans this season because of his knack for slowing down the game in one-on-one situations or on the counter and talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino recently described him as "way off his game".

Gabriel Martinelli's Regression (All Competitions) This Season Appearances (16) Goals (2) Assists (3) Last Season Appearances (44) Goals (8) Assists (5)

Gabriel Jesus

Striker

Gabriel Jesus is a frustrating forward because he's exceptionally talented but lacks the goalscoring prowess required of a leading number nine. This has been displayed this season, with the Brazilian attacker managing just one goal and one assist in 14 games across competitions, and pundit Dean Saunders declaring that he simply doesn't score enough.

Arsenal paid City £45 million for Jesus, 27, in July 2022 after Pep Guardiola signed Erling Haaland as the goalscorer his predecessor had failed to become at the Etihad. Arteta should have known about the four-time Premier League title-winning striker's lack of potency.

Jesus is currently playing the role of an impact sub, but there has been little of that made by the 64-cap Brazil international. He's recently cut a frustrated figure and drawn groans and moans from the Emirates faithful. Fans hit out at the Selecao striker after a horror showing in a 1-0 win against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Gabriel Jesus' Regression (All Competitions) This Season Appearances (14) Goals (1) Assists (1) Last Season Appearances (36) Goals (8) Assists (8)

Kai Havertz

Attacker

Kai Havertz is a tad unfortunate to get on this list, but it's a testament to how impressive he was during his debut season at Arsenal. The German proved his critics wrong with a standout 2023-24 campaign, bagging 14 goals and seven assists in 51 games across competitions. Chelsea fans mocked the Gunners when the club paid £65 million in the summer of 2023, but it was the Emirates faithful laughing by May 2024.

However, shades of the Chelsea Havertz - wasteful, anonymous and inconsistent - have cast a spell on Arteta this season. He's looked out of sorts as of late, especially in the 1-0 defeat Inter when he spurned a golden opportunity.

Havertz, 25, has been dealt a tough hand because Arteta's faith in him has perhaps wrongly ignored the glaring need for a new centre-forward. The 53-cap Germany international's manager can believe in the former Bayer Leverkusen youngster's abilities all he wants. Still, it's abundantly clear he'll not be the required goalscorer for a title-winning team.

Kai Havertz's Regression (All Competitions) This Season Appearances (16) Goals (7) Assists (1) Last Season Appearances (51) Goals (14) Assists (7)

Ben White

Full-back

Ben White's decision to shun representing England drew a mass backlash in the British footballing world, but he received Arsenal's support. The versatile defender was one of the Gunners' best performers last season, surprising many with his offensive contributions to Arteta's side with four goals and five assists in 51 games across competitions.

While the North London giants have generally regressed to a lesser extent at the back, White, 27, has also lost his offensive spark. He was a nuisance at right-back last season, offering Saka support on the overlap, but this has been lacking this season.

White hasn't been without his fitness issues, as he's had a knee problem, but he's looked less tidy on the ball this term. His questionable form has coincided with an Arsenal team that has lost its attacking appeal and defensive nous.

Ben White's Regression (All Competitions) This Season Appearances (11) Goals (0) Assists (1) Last Season Appearances (51) Goals (4) Assists (5)

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and Transfermarkt as of 07/11/2024.