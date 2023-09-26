Highlights The Clippers have full confidence in their current roster and believe they can contend for the NBA Championship when fully healthy.

Russell Westbrook's fit with the Clippers has been inconsistent, but his performance in the playoffs showed that he can be a legitimate third option for the team.

Coach Tyronn Lue has proven to be one of the best bench bosses in the NBA, making crucial adjustments and implementing effective schemes and plays.

The 2019 offseason will forever be ingrained on NBA fans' minds, with both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joining the Brooklyn Nets, Jimmy Butler leaving the 76ers to sign with the Miami Heat, a lot of big contracts and extensions signed, and of course, Kawhi Leonard surprising Toronto Raptors' fans by leaving the franchise after winning a championship and joining the Los Angeles Clippers.

But the franchise thought that wouldn't be enough to improve the roster that had just lost against the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. They decided to trade a young Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a record amount of draft picks for Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George, who had just played the best season of his career, finishing in the top-three for MVP voting.

Since then, the Clippers have done little more than consistently fall flat, suffering from injury troubles with both of their franchise cornerstones, premature postseason exits and coaching changes.

With the squad finally looking healthy and deeper than it has in years, Los Angeles is looking to squeeze something out of their star-studded roster before their window closes shut.

5 Reassembling the Troops

Following their elimination from the playoffs, the Clippers' front office had only two options to approach for this upcoming season: blow it up or run it back. After re-signing Russell Westbrook and Mason Plumlee, while also acquiring young guard Kenyon Martin Jr., it was clear that the Clippers' intention was to give it another chance and not giving up on the star duo that was constantly affected by injuries and bad luck.

As for the remaining names on the roster, Norman Powell was the third-best scorer of the team while coming off the bench, Ivica Zubac led the team in rebounding and is expected to improve even more in this coming season. Marcus Morris' grit and defense, Robert Covington's three-and-D ability and Nicolas Batum's leadership can be counted on consistently as well. Apart from the veterans, Terance Mann and Bones Hyland are two active members of the roster with tremendous potential, both set to explode and have bigger roles this season.

Role Players - Los Angeles Clippers 2022-23 statistics Player Points Assists Rebounds Norman Powell 17.0 1.8 2.9 Ivica Zubac 10.8 1.0 9.9 Terance Mann 8.8 2.3 3.4 Marcus Morris 11.2 1.8 4.0 Robert Covington 6.0 1.2 3.5 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

The lack of fresh faces to the roster shouldn't concern fans, as this translates to the front office having full confidence that this group, when fully healthy, is a contender to win the NBA Championship.

4 Full season with Russell Westbrook

The 2016-17 NBA Most Valuable Player, Russell Westbrook, is probably the greatest player in Oklahoma City Thunder franchise history, reaching the NBA Finals as the second-best player in the team when he was only 23-years-old. Unfortunately for him, life on the road hasn't been easy since his departure from the Thunder, seeing a steady decline in his productivity from his final season as an All-Star in Houston Rockets, though his stints with the Washington Wizards and, most recently, with the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the Lakers, Westbrook arrived unsure of his fit. As a ball dominant guard who is used to being the focal point of the offense, he saw himself dropping from the priority list behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, resulting in a decrease of his numbers and, of course, his playing time.

Russell Westbrook - Season statistics 2021-2022 2022-2023 Minutes 35.3 33.6 Points 18.5 15.3 Assists 7.1 7.5 Rebounds 7.4 6.2 Field Goal % 44.0 41.7 Three-Point % 29.8 29.6 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

At the trade deadline in February, Westbrook was involved in a three-team trade that sent him to the Utah Jazz before he was waived and then signed by the Clippers. In just 21 regular season games with the Clippers, Russell saw himself become more efficient at the scoring level, while maintaining the same numbers.

That all changed during the playoffs, where it seemed we were looking at the prime version of Westbrook, putting up consecutive 30+ point games against the Phoenix Suns. It ultimately wasn't enough. However, it was enough to see that the Clippers now could have a legitimate third option in case either Leonard or George are having an off-night or out because of an injury.

3 Top tier coach

An 11-year NBA veteran who won two NBA Championships alongside Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, Tyronn Lue took on an assistant coaching role under Doc Rivers with the Boston Celtics in 2011. Lue remained alongside Rivers until a vacant spot opened up as an associate head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers, as it was LeBron James' return to the franchise, the expectations were high for head coach David Blatt.

After losing in the 2015 Finals, the Cavaliers went to Lue as a replacement for Blatt, as he was a players' favorite on the coaching staff, and that translated to success almost immediately, as Lue went on to help Cleveland win its first ever NBA Championship.

Following a couple of bad Finals losses, Lue decided it was time for a change of scenery and decided to come back to the Clippers, where he eventually got his mentor's job as the head coach. With a 56% win percentage throughout three years with the franchise, he has proven to be one of the best bench bosses in the NBA, shown by his willingness to perform crucial adjustments mid-game and effective schemes and plays.

2 Healthy stars

The core of this Clippers squad hasn't always had the chance to fully prove themselves, as injuries have been a reoccurring problem for Los Angeles' leaders. However, in those 3,662 minutes throughout four years of the Steve Ballmer experiment, the results have been very promising and telling of the quality these two players alone possess.

Kawhi Leonard & Paul George - Los Angeles Clippers statistics 2019-2023 Minutes Played 3,662 Net Rating 10.42 Offensive Rating 121.02 Defensive Rating 110.60 Record (Wins/Losses) 83-35 All statistics courtesy of PBP Stats

It's true, 3,662 minutes might still seem like a lot, however, 118 games out of 308 possible is just 38% of games played. The more unbelievable statistic is that the injuries usually creep up around the postseason, meaning they go into the playoffs already down a player, or they eventually get hurt during their spring run, just like this past year, where the duo only played 80 minutes of their first round series against the Phoenix Suns.

As for last season, Leonard played 52 games while George played 56, which is a solid amount considering what they've been through. However, for this upcoming season, Leonard has spent his summer rehabbing his torn meniscus after undergoing another knee surgery. Fortunately for Clippers fans, his doctor claims it's an eight-week recovery until he is back playing basketball, and since the procedure was in early June, Leonard is expected to be cleared prior to training camp.

With a fully healthy Leonard and George, as well as the new load-management regulations that were implemented in the past weeks, this season should be very exciting for the franchise's fans, as they should get more out of their starts and hopefully a healthy playoff run for the first time since 2020.

1 All or nothing

Four years into this experiment, it would be easy to deem it as a failure, as both Leonard and George are nearing the end of their contracts, the Clippers' front office has a decision to make: run it back or blow it all up.

If they decide to run it back, health is legitimately the biggest concern for the success of the franchise, but also the fact that both of them are getting paid more than $48 million entering the last year of their contracts, given they opt into their player option, and that is a lot of money to pay for two injury-prone players in their mid-30s. Even if they are two of the best in the league when healthy, it is a big thing to rely on considering it isn't the norm for the past few seasons, so it is a valid point to bring up the possibility of exploring the trade market before both their deals run out next season, as opposed to letting them walk away for nothing.

A few rumors for potential moves for the Los Angeles superstars include bringing in a young core from either the New York Knicks, the New Orleans Pelicans, the Atlanta Hawks or even the Miami Heat, as all of these teams have the resources and the desire to improve their roster by adding one of the biggest stars in the game. But the question that remains is if the gamble of trading away generational players whose full potential were limited due to health concerns, for another couple of years of rebuilding to maybe face the same or even worse results, is worth it.

However, for Clippers fans, any of the possibilities is exciting for completely different reasons. By keeping the same roster, you know for a fact that as long as the duo stays healthy for the postseason, you will be contending for a championship. And even if they decide to end this era in franchise history, having a slew of young, promising player is also an entertaining path to pursue. Whether they somehow pry a disgruntled Zion Williamson away for New Orleans, Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett duo from New York, or even someone else around the league that we are yet to hear about, a fresh face could be exactly what the franchise needs.

