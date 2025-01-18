Chelsea have a hard time resisting the temptation to sign exciting attacking talent, so it’s no surprise they’re being linked with a move for Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho .

On the back of Napoli’s interest in the creative Argentinian star, it is now reported that the Blues have made an initial enquiry about his availability. We have been reporting on GIVEMESPORT how Garnacho is not being pushed out of Manchester United and our sources continue to insist he is not on any transfer list.

Yet a high bid, that also turns the player’s head, could yet lead to a situation where suddenly pieces start to fall into place for him to leave.

Whether because of the Napoli or Chelsea links, there is some potential to consider the situation - and one of the most important next steps would be to consider how they would replace Garnacho, especially if Marcus Rashford and Antony also leave.

One positive to him joining Chelsea would be that the Blues have a host of players that could become useful to United, if they were to use the moment to explore opportunities of their own.

So far there are very few names being linked to United for their front line and the understanding is they are open-minded about who could come in - as long as there is some potential to fit into the long-term vision.

Here we consider some of the potential signings United could look to make from Stamford Bridge, if Chelsea do indeed formalise their offer for Garnacho…

Carney Chukwuemeka

The 21-year-old midfielder would be ideal for this stage of United’s squad build. The Blues are looking to sell him for around £40million but also have clubs - including Borussia Dortmund - looking to take him on loan.

United want to add depth by padding out their midfield with new energy and quality, while also putting pressure on key players to keep their place in the team.

Joao Felix

United need players who can play in support to the main striker, which is a role Garnacho has struggled to fill.

The Reds have previous interest in Felix and boss Ruben Amorim would be particularly well versed on the player’s strengths given their Portuguese backgrounds.

Last month there were conversations about Chelsea’s plans for the player, as he has struggled for game time. It was decided they should continue together until the end of the season but in the meantime there have been some links with AC Milan.

The chances are Chelsea would not be interested in making this one possible but as a replacement for Garnacho, it makes sense United should test the water.

Christopher Nkunku

Possibly the best signing United could make would be to nab Nkunku, another player they have considered to sign in the past. The Blues paid £52million for him but Nkunku has struggled to find a regular role and his future is in doubt.

His style of play would suit United if they move on from Garnacho, Rashford and Antony. So far messages out of Chelsea are that they are not looking to sell him but he could have his head turned if an exciting proposal was on the table.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

His move from Leicester City has not worked out and it would be no surprise if Chelsea were open to him moving on.

As a central midfielder, he could help United as they move on from older players like Christian Eriksen and Casemiro across this year.

Ben Chilwell

United’s prime position is to sign a new left back and Chilwell is one of the top names that Chelsea want to get rid of this month.

He has been loosely linked with United in the past but those have been played down. At the moment United are struggling to find affordable options to boost this area of Amorim’s tactical plan, so making an enquiry for Chilwell would not seem much of a stretch.

It is somewhat surprising that big clubs have not been linked with him in this window, as he will move, but so far it seems Leicester and Everton have been most serious.

