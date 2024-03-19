Highlights Liverpool look set to appoint Richard Hughes as their new sporting director.

One of Hughes' first tasks will be to address a number of contract situations at Anfield, with several key players on deals that are due to expire within the next few years.

Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold all have contracts that expire in 2025, while Thiago Alcantara and Caoimhin Kelleher's contract situations need to be resolved too.

Between now and the summer, Liverpool have the onerous task of finding the perfect successor to manager Jurgen Klopp after the German tactician announced this season would be his last in the Anfield dugout.

The club's recent on-pitch success has been undeniable with Klopp fielding a heavily rotated team in a victorious Carabao Cup final against Chelsea while keeping their Premier League title charge going – but, behind the scenes, Liverpool face the reality of a host of crucial contract decisions.

These very dilemmas could heavily impact the stability of the squad as they transition through a difficult period over the next 18 months or so. Ensuring that they navigate through these contract situations with careful consideration could be the difference between sustained success and a mountain of unrest.

But that challenge will fall on the shoulders of a new face at Anfield. As well as Klopp leaving the club, former sporting director Jorg Schmadtke departed at the end of January. Former transfer guru Michael Edwards has been hired by Liverpool owners FSG as their 'CEO of Football', and his first task will be to appoint Schmadtke's successor, who in turn will make decisions over the future of every Reds player.

Recent speculation suggests that man will be Richard Hughes, the current Bournemouth sporting director who has already announced he'll leave the club at the end of the season. As such, GIVEMESPORT have picked out five Liverpool players – all out of contract between the summer of 2024 and the summer of 2026 – whose contract situations need to be addressed by Hughes with near-immediate effect.

Mohamed Salah

Murmurs over Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield have left fans in a worrying state, especially with him being the subject of a £150 million bid from the Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023 – and, as a result, concerns have begun to arise over Liverpool’s ability to resist such mouth-watering figures.

The 31-year-old, who has fired the Reds into a Premier League title race with his flurry of goals and assists, has entered the final 18 months of the lucrative three-year deal which he penned in June 2022. Ultimately, the decision to stay or go will in large part depend on whether Salah is keen to continue playing at the highest level, and whether Liverpool think he's still good enough to.

Mohamed Salah - Contract Details Wages Per Week £350,000 Wages Per Year £18,200,000 Contract Signed July 1, 2022 Contract Expiration June 30, 2025

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah's recent goal against Manchester United meant that he became the first away player in history to score in five consecutive matches at Old Trafford.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Talented enough to become another club’s number one, whether Caoimhin Kelleher will be willing to continue being Alisson's deputy remains unknown. Especially given reports are suggesting he’s ready to leave at the end of the season, Liverpool may be forced to cash in on his services.

Kelleher has shown his class between the sticks, and Liverpool may be keen to keep him under wraps with Adrian, the club’s third choice, becoming an eternal benchwarmer. With the 25-year-old’s £10,000-per-week contract expiring in the summer of 2026, the perfect time to sell the Irishman would be as soon as possible to ensure would-be buyers – Celtic, who are expected to be in the running, included – are unable to pick him up on the cheap.

Caomihin Kelleher - Contract Details Wages Per Week £10,000 Wages Per Year £520,000 Contract Signed June 24, 2021 Contract Expiration June 30, 2026

Thiago Alcantara

Signed to become the Merseyside outfit’s midfield orchestrator in 2020, Thiago Alcantara has flattered to deceive at Anfield – and now the club have an important decision regarding his future with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister typically occupying the midfield spots.

His talent is undeniable, of course. But with his contract expiring this summer, the writing could be on the wall for the injury-prone Spaniard as they embark on a post-Klopp era. Currently, Thiago pockets a cool £200,000 per week at the club, but with him perennially marred by fitness issues, that money may be better spent elsewhere.

Thiago Alcantara - Contract Details Wages Per Week £200,000 Wages Per Year £10,400,000 Contract Signed September 18, 2020 Contract Expiration June 30, 2024

Virgil van Dijk

Extending Virgil van Dijk’s contract should be near the top of the club’s priority list in the near future. While many fans and pundits alike were under the impression that the Dutchman was past his peak, he has been immense this season and integral to their success, including scoring the winner in the Carabao Cup final.

Despite being aged 32, the club cannot afford to lose their captain for free in 18 months’ time with him still considered the best centre-back in the Premier League right now. Van Dijk also earns £220,000 per week which, in comparison to others in the division, represents good value for money. With his deal coming to an end in the summer of 2025, Liverpool chiefs still have time to negotiate new terms with their man mountain, but they won't want him entering the final year of his contract.

Virgil van Dijk - Contract Details Wages Per Week £220,000 Wages Per Year £11,440,000 Contract Signed August 13, 2021 Contract Expiration June 30, 2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Klopp has made Trent Alexander-Arnold and instrumental element of his starting XI and the incoming manager will likely want to do the same, especially with the Englishman in the embryonic stages of his pomp at just 25 years of age.

Upon emerging as a key member of the squad, the star signed an improved deal in 2021 that runs through to 2025 – but with his contract expiration date beginning to loom, it's time for the club to return to the negotiating table. A Liverpool boy through and through, he’s touted to become the skipper one day – but speculation of a Real Madrid move could encumber any contract talks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Contract Details Wages Per Week £180,000 Wages Per Year £9,360,000 Contract Signed July 30, 2021 Contract Expiration Date June 30, 2025

All statistics and contract information per Capology and Transfermarkt - correct as of 18/03/2024