Highlights Manchester United face a crucial summer of change with INEOS taking control, focusing on both off-field transformation and on-field personnel adjustments.

Dan Ashworth looks set to come in as sporting director and he will be faced with a number of contract issues that require attention.

Bruno Fernandes, Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay are all on deals which will expire within the next few years.

Manchester United have one of their most important summers to date around the corner. The current campaign has been tumultuous, with the club crashing out of the Champions League at the earliest possible stage, unable to retain their League Cup winners status and fighting for top four credentials in the Premier League.

This summer represents the perfect time to right their current wrongs. With Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS entourage taking charge of the football operations, all manner of change is expected to happen behind the scenes this summer – but this notion also applies to personnel on the pitch.

For the first time in recent years, there is genuine hope among the fanbase that an upturn is on the horizon. Before Manchester United chiefs can get down to business in the transfer market, though, there are several contract situations that Erik ten Hag and incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth will need to find answers to.

As a result, GIVEMESPORT have taken a deep dive into the 13-time Premier League champions’ plethora of contract situations and picked out four players who have issues which need addressing once the season ends and the summer rolls around.

Bruno Fernandes

As the heart and soul of Manchester United, the thought of Bruno Fernandes leaving is a worrying one for those associated with the club. The talismanic Portuguese signed a three-year deal until 2026 in April 2022 and he looks set to continue his trade at Old Trafford.

By that time, the £240,000-per-week earner will be 32, but given his importance to everything his side muster, this summer could be the perfect time to agree new terms as a statement of intent under Ratcliffe. With how well he has performed since signing in 2020 (72 goals and 63 assists in 223 outings), some of Europe’s top sides could become interested if uncertainty over his future creeps in.

Bruno Fernandes - Contract Details Wages Per Week £240,000 Wages Per Year £12,480,000 Contract Signed April 1, 2022 Contract Expiration June 30, 2026 (+1 year)

Scott McTominay

Back in the summer, West Ham United made a £30 million offer for Scott McTominay’s signature, which his current employers rejected. The Scot, 27, is technically out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season, but the club does have the option of an additional year. Whether he has a spot in the engine room in years to come is, however, in doubt.

In terms of offloading the midfielder, this summer would be the perfect opportunity. His match-winning exploits could pique the interest of some would-be buyers, and the additional 12 months extension option is a good stick to waggle around the negotiating table when discussing price.

Scott McTominay - Contract Details Wages Per Week £60,000 Wages Per Year £3,120,000 Contract Signed June 23, 2020 Contract Expiration June 30, 2025 (+1 year)

Raphael Varane

A player that could benefit from the arrival of Ratcliffe is Raphael Varane. The Frenchman put pen to paper on a four-year deal back in 2021 and has boosted the Red Devils through some torrid times, but there is always uncertainty over the longevity of players at top clubs when they reach 30.

While a January exit never came to fruition, interest from Saudi Arabia is still rife. Varane will be 32 by the time his Old Trafford deal expires, but at the moment, he is one of the indispensable players in the team having started some of United's most decisive games this season. It's hard to imagine United actively looking to sell when there are far less inspiring centre-back options at the club, but as one of their top earners who often struggles with injury problems, a significant bid could make them think twice.

Raphael Varane - Contract Details Wages Per Week £340,000 Wages Per Year £17,680,000 Contract Signed August 14, 2021 Contract Expiration June 30, 2025

Casemiro

Eyebrows were raised when Ten Hag shelled out a whopping fee for an ageing Casemiro – and despite the former Los Blancos man performing well in his first season, the same cannot be said for his second.

Now 32 years of age and showing signs of slowing down, this summer (or the next) could be the best chance for the club to recoup some of the money they initially spent on the Brazilian, though his expertise could make Ten Hag consider giving him an extra couple of years on his contract. The Red Devils are looking to add to their ranks under Ratcliffe’s tenure and getting £350,000-a-week Casemiro off the wage bill could aid that.

Casemiro - Contract Details Wages Per Week £350,000 Wages Per Year £18,200,000 Contract Signed August 22, 2022 Contract Expiration June 30, 2026 (+1 year)

All statistics and contract information per Capology and Transfermarkt - correct as of 18/03/24