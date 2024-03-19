Highlights Wolves have enjoyed a strong season but Gary O'Neil faces a number of contract dilemmas this summer.

Mario Lemina, Nelson Semedo and Craig Dawson all have uncertain futures with their deals winding down.

The Molineux outfit must also consider whether now is the right time to cash in on Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Wolverhampton Wanderers seem to be on the brink of something exciting under Gary O'Neil. They’ve enjoyed a quietly brilliant campaign, with the team currently sitting in the top half of the table as they look to return to their previous Premier League heights of regular European contention.

The London-born tactician is only in the embryonic stages of his Wolves tenure, having been appointed in the summer of 2023 into a financially strained environment accompanied by a disgruntled hierarchy.

For O’Neil, bringing new stars through the door will be imperative to how Wolves fare in the coming seasons, as will be dealing with several contract dilemmas.

In order to prevent upheaval in the coming years, like that seen at the latter end of Julien Lopetegui’s stewardship, the club will have to ensure that the first-teamers who are ageing or those whose contracts are expiring within the next 18 months are dealt with appropriately.

As a result, GIVEMESPORT have used Transfermarkt to highlight five players from the Wolves squad whose contracts need sorting this summer to aid their pursuit of consecutive top-half finishes.

Mario Lemina

Mario Lemina has quickly emerged as one of the Old Gold’s most important players – alongside the likes of Jose Sa and Pedro Neto. Wolves paid just £7.3 million for the midfielder back in January 2023 and have reaped the benefits since, though the intricacies of his contract mean they have a situation on their hands.

The Gabon international signed a two-year deal with the option of a further year, though his performances could attract the attention of bigger clubs. An experienced enforcer, Lemina could form the heart of Wolves for years to come should they tie him down to a long stay at Molineux.

Mario Lemina - Contract Details Wages Per Week £45,000 Wages Per Year £2,340,000 Contract Signed January 13, 2023 Contract Expiration Date June 30, 2025 (+1 year)

Rayan Ait-Nouri

Keeping hold of Rayan Ait-Nouri's services this summer could prove a problem. Teams are taking a liking to the young full-back, though Wolves are willing to sell if buyers cough up £45 million - and with his current deal expiring in 2026, the club have an important decision to make.

Selling the 22-year-old would allow squad-wide reinforcement, but his age also makes him an attractive option to keep and nurture. Reportedly only on £10,000-per-week, Ait-Nouri has warranted a bumper pay rise for his consistency on the pitch this season, and agreeing a new deal now would only push up his price-tag further. That can't be a bad thing, although bringing in £45 million for a defender would certainly help O'Neil's summer recruitment.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - Contract Details Wages Per Week £10,000 Wages Per Year £520,000 Contract Signed July 9, 2021 Contract Expiration Date June 30, 2026 (+1 year)

Pablo Sarabia

Pablo Sarabia arrived from Paris Saint-Germain with high expectations and although he’s blown hot and cold, he was the Premier League’s leading chance creator in February. Such an injection of creativity could see him form an integral part of the club’s attacking unit, but there are implications for giving him new terms.

One problem with the Spaniard is his lofty wage. Sarabia takes home a whopping £90,000 per week - the most in the squad - and O’Neil and his entourage may feel that money could be better utilised. Given his age and monetary demands, Wolves have an important decision to make as Sarabia enters the final year of his deal.

Pablo Sarabia - Contract Details Wages Per Week £90,000 Wages Per Year £4,680,000 Contract Signed January 17, 2023 Contract Expiration Date June 30, 2025

Nelson Semedo

There are a couple of downsides to Nelson Semedo’s contract, despite how well he performs on the pitch for the Midlands side. Not only is he 30 years of age, but his £80,000-per-week paycheck makes him one of the most handsomely paid squad members.

Time is potentially running out for one last big career move and Wolves may be forced to cash in if clubs become interested. That said, it could prove costly for O'Neil if he were to leave in the summer, given that he has played the second most minutes in the Premier League for Wolves this season (2,351), per WhoScored.

Craig Dawson - Contract Details Wages Per Week £80,000 Wages Per Year £4,160,000 Contract Signed May 19, 2023 Contract Expiration Date June 30, 2025

Craig Dawson

Craig Dawson has been a superb performer in the heart of his employers’ defence since joining in the January 2023 transfer market - and there can also be no doubt about his passion and willingness to go the extra mile. However, the major issue with Dawson is his ripe old age.

The former West Ham United man will be 35 by the time his contract comes to an end and O’Neil should have a replacement lined up - that said, given he’s entering the twilight period of his career, his sell-on value is not attractive. Whether the club decide to keep him on for his experience or remove his £45,000-per-week wage from the books, a call needs to be made this summer.

Craig Dawson - Contract Details Wages Per Week £45,000 Wages Per Year £2,340,000 Contract Signed September 1, 2023 Contract Expiration Date 30 June, 2025

All statistics and contract information per Capology and Transfermarkt - correct as of 19/03/2024 - unless otherwise stated.