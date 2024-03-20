Highlights Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have been instrumental in Liverpool's transfer success, showcasing their talent in player recruitment.

Dominic Solanke, Jordon Ibe, Brad Smith, Harry Wilson, and Nathaniel Phillips all benefited from Hughes and Edwards' decisions in their moves.

Despite some mixed results, the duo has played a significant role in shaping Liverpool's squad and securing important deals for the club.

The post-Jurgen Klopp era is a daunting prospect for some. The German tactician has been at the epicentre of everything brilliant at Liverpool since he was appointed in October 2015, and replacing him is an onerous task.

To help oversee that transition, owners FSG have secured the services of Michael Edwards, a familiar face thanks to his time at the club between 2011 and 2022, as their new Chief Executive Officer of football.

And one swift look at his dealings during that 11-year period will have the Anfield faithful brimming with anticipation as, while Klopp deserves his plaudits for his on-pitch brilliance, much of the credit should be placed with Edwards and his behind-the-scenes work, especially in the transfer market.

Edwards aside, Liverpool have gone one step further and enlisted the help of former Bournemouth Technical Director Richard Hughes, who has been announced as the Reds' new sporting director - the same position Edwards used to occupy.

As such, GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at the five deals that both Hughes and Edwards have been involved in over the years.

Dominic Solanke - Liverpool to Bournemouth

Fee: £19 million

Bournemouth’s best signing of the Hughes era, Dominic Solanke arrived at the Vitality Stadium for £19 million. Fast forward five years, and he has become one of the most improved Premier League players this campaign thanks to his 15 goals and three assists in 28 league outings.

Related The 20 Signings Michael Edwards Made at Liverpool (Ranked) Michael Edwards was responsible for many incredible signings at Liverpool during his first spell at Anfield.

For some time, the move was deemed a failure, but the Englishman found his feet in the Championship, bagging 15 and 30 goals in his first two seasons in the second division. For the Cherries, Solanke is a reliable asset that allows them to punch above their weight.

Dominic Solanke - Liverpool and Bournemouth Statistics Club Liverpool Bournemouth Cost Free transfer £19 million Appearances 27 206 Cost Per Appearance N/A £92,233 Goals 1 73 Assists 1 31

Jordon Ibe - Liverpool to Bournemouth

Fee: £15 million

Jordon Ibe was once viewed as Raheem Sterling’s successor at the Reds. But after flattering to deceive in the latter’s absence, he joined Bournemouth for a then club-record £15million in the first instance of Hughes and Edwards combining forces – this time, to little effect.

Ibe’s opportunities to strut his stuff at Anfield were limited. That changed at Bournemouth, but he was unable to repay the faith shown in him. After scoring zero goals in his maiden term at the Vitality Stadium and an equally disappointing one in the following season, Ibe left on a free and now plies his trade with fifth tier side Ebbsfleet United.

Jordon Ibe - Liverpool and Bournemouth Statistics Club Liverpool Bournemouth Cost Undisclosed fee £15 million Appearances 58 92 Cost Per Appearance N/A £163,043 Goals 4 5 Assists 7 9

Brad Smith - Liverpool to Bournemouth

Fee: £6 million

Similarly to Ibe, Brad Smith made the jump from Liverpool to Bournemouth in the summer of 2016 for a bloated price considering he went on to make a mere 11 appearances for the club. While at Liverpool, first-team opportunities were scarce as he made just five Premier League outings across a three-year period.

The story was much the same down south as he found himself on the Vitality Stadium bench more often than not, playing just eight times in all competitions. After making zero league appearances in his second season, the 23-cap Australia international moved to the United States and has settled better.

Brad Smith - Liverpool and Bournemouth Statistics Club Liverpool Bournemouth Cost Academy graduate £6 million Appearances 11 11 Cost Per Appearance N/A £545,455 Goals 1 0 Assists 2 0

Harry Wilson - Liverpool to Bournemouth

Fee: Loan (£2.5 million)

The south coast side paid a sizeable loan fee – believed to be around £2.5 million – to secure Harry Wilson's services for the 2019/20 season. After graduating from the Liverpool academy, the winger made just two first-team appearances, both of which came in domestic cup competitions.

Wrexham-born Wilson’s loan spell with Bournemouth was reasonable, albeit a little pricey. However, he found the jump up from second to first tier a little unsettling with Edwards and Hughes’ first loan deal not going according to plan. The winger spent the next season at Cardiff before getting his first proper taste of Premier League action with Fulham, a team he has played for over 100 times.

Harry Wilson - Liverpool and Bournemouth Statistics Club Liverpool Bournemouth Cost Academy graduate Loan (£2.5 million) Appearances 2 35 Cost Per Appearance N/A £71,428 Goals 0 7 Assists 0 2

Related 6 Issues Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes Must Address at Liverpool Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes will oversee the planning of Liverpool's future, including finding a replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

Nathaniel Phillips - Liverpool to Bournemouth

Fee: Loan

The most recent deal to occur between Hughes and Edwards is Nathaniel Phillips’ four-month loan stint with Bournemouth in the 2021/22 season. Having struggled to dislodge Liverpool’s defenders at that time, the Bolton-born ace opted for a side of a lesser stature in the Cherries.

Phillips played a key part in their promotion back to the top tier, featuring in all but one league meeting, and they were keen to sign him on a long-term basis. With Bournemouth unwilling to pay his employers’ lofty asking price of £12 million, the centre-back moved back to Merseyside and has since enjoyed temporary stints with Celtic and Cardiff City.

Nathaniel Phillips - Liverpool and Bournemouth Statistics Club Liverpool Bournemouth Cost Free transfer Loan Appearances 29 18 Cost Per Appearance N/A N/A Goals 1 0 Assists 1 0

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 19/03/2024