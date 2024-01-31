Highlights Payton Wilson's stock will depend on his medical report, but a strong performance could sway teams to to risk spending an earlier pick on him.

Quinyon Mitchell has first round hype, but dominating this week could move him into the top 15 range.

Safeties Sione Vaki and James Williams have special appeal due to their versatility.

Senior Bowl week is upon us as some of the top names in this year's NFL draft cycle arrive in Mobile, Alabama for a chance to showcase their talent against various other prospects on the field.

The showcase takes place over the course of a week, ending in a game between the American and National teams to wrap up the event on February 3. However, it is the week of practice and preparation leading up to that scrimmage that can help make or break a player's stock in the 2024 NFL draft process.

We got you covered with a list of the five most intriguing offensive players at the Senior Bowl, and now, we're looking at five names from the defensive side of the ball who could see their stock rise or fall dramatically through the course of this week.

Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE - Projected: Day 2-3

Western Michigan Broncos | National Team

The greatest quality of the Reese's Senior Bowl is that it gives a platform to prospects that aren't at the "Power Five" level a chance to prove themselves against other top-end players in the draft.

For example, Western Michigan's Marshawn Kneeland has been an impressive part of the Broncos' front seven for years. Still, he has largely gone against teams in the MAC and thus could use more film against higher-level competition.

Kneeland is a well-built, 6'4", 268-pound defensive end who demonstrates great power and discipline off the edge that should catch the eyes of many this week in Mobile. Despite never being the most productive pass-rusher, Kneeland has an excellent bull rush that could overwhelm blockers, and he does a great job positioning himself on the outside.

This year's offensive line class has plenty of highly-coveted players. Should Kneeland make an impression against them, he'll undoubtedly get more chatter moving forward in the offseason.

Payton Wilson, LB - Projected: Day 2

North Carolina State Wolfpack | National Team

It's unfortunate how big a role injuries play in determining a player's future, but medical history is the huge question mark surrounding North Carolina State's Butkus Award-winning linebacker, Payton Wilson.

As far as production goes, there aren't many players who stuff the stat sheet as well as the 23-year-old has over his career, but it will be the medical report that ultimately determines his stock. Wilson has suffered several serious knee injuries and his junior year was cut short by a season-ending shoulder injury.

Payton Wilson 2023 season stats Category Stat Solo Tackles 69 Assisted Tackles 69 TFLs 17.5 Sacks 6.0 INTs 3 PDs 6

Still, there is plenty that a strong outing can do to push a team to take the gamble, and Wilson has the ability to put together a performance of that level. With his open-field speed, impressive 6'4", 230 pound frame, and pass-rush abilities, there is way too much value for Wilson to be ignored this week if he stays healthy.

This year's linebacker class is especially up in the air right now, so if Wilson continues to dominate in Mobile the way he has done his entire collegiate career, then the debate could be put to rest, and teams should be willing to draft him with an early pick on a do-it-all linebacker.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB - Projected: Day 1

Toledo Rockets | National Team

Heading into the 2024 offseason, Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell has started to garner serious first round consideration, and that will be put to the test at the Senior Bowl. Working against the National Team receivers, Mitchell will be well-tested all week and has a chance to make a massive statement with a strong outing.

Mitchell's size and athleticism are expected to be a boon for him at the NFL Draft combine, but if he can also stand out this week, then the speculation that he could be a late-first-round pick could turn into talk of him going in the top 15.

The traits are there, and Mitchell has proven his ability throughout his time in Toledo, but sometimes, getting to see it up close is all scouts need to go all in. There may be no player with a more legitimate chance of boosting his draft stock in Mobile than the former Rocket.

James Williams, LB/S - Projected: Day 2-3

Miami (FL) Hurricanes | American Team

This week should be one of clarity for James Williams and NFL evaluators. The former Miami Hurricane is expected to work between safety and linebacker, which should help provide insight into where the defender will line up on Sundays in the NFL.

Williams will no doubt show some inexperience at the linebacker slot—he isn't a linebacker yet. However, this will get him working with NFL coaches who will be riding him with criticism and demands.

His ability to develop his play over the week and respond well to the challenges presented to him by the staff could do wonders for the former five-star recruit. Plus, he's already added fifteen pounds from his listed weight during the season, showing that he can fill out his 6'5" frame and turn himself into a true 'backer.

Regardless of where Williams lines up at the next level, flashes of great instinctive burst make him a threat to get to the football no matter the circumstances. His Swiss army knife role should entice a creative defensive mind hoping to gain an edge over the opposition.

Sione Vaki, S - Projected: Day 3

Utah Utes | National Team

At first glance of his picture, you may think Utah's Sione Vaki looks like a running back the way he's carrying the ball. That's because, for the Utes, he was a two-way player who handled 53 total touches for the offense in 2023, including five touchdowns.

Sione Vaki 2023 Stats Offensive Stats Defensive Stats Rushes 42 Solo Tackles 37 Rush Yards 317 Assisted Tackles 14 Rush TD 2 Sacks 2.0 Receptions 11 TFLs 8.5 Receiving Yards 203 PDs 2 Receiving TD 3 INTs 1

Vaki should primarily play on the defensive side at the NFL level. But still, his willingness and ability to contribute on both sides of the football field have undoubtedly made him a favorite of some front offices, and it projects well for his special teams contributions in the NFL. Coaches these days love them some versatility (see: 49ers' Deebo Samuel and Saints' Taysom Hill).

Getting a week of action working all over the field is certainly possible for Vaki, but there's also a chance he gets to spend this time focusing on one position. Either way, there is an opportunity to capitalize on his chances and thereby boost his draft stock. A strong outing should solidify his name as an early Day 3 pick this April.

All statistics courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise.