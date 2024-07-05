Highlights Five England players are at risk of missing the Euro 2024 semi-finals should they beat Switzerland in the last eight.

Bookings are wiped after the quarter-final stage, but UEFA rules stipulate that any player who picks up two bookings across the first five matches in the tournament will receive a one-match ban.

The Three Lions will face either Austria or the Netherlands if they get past Switzerland.

Five England players are just one yellow card away from a suspension at Euro 2024 ahead of Saturday's quarter-final meeting with Switzerland. Jude Bellingham, Kobbie Mainoo, Kieran Trippier, Phil Foden and Conor Gallagher are the five players at risk, with Bellingham and Mainoo having been cautioned against Slovakia. Trippier and Foden were booked against Slovenia in the group stage, while Gallagher was cautioned against Denmark.

The Three Lions stumbled their way through the last 16 after Slovakia came within 90 seconds of eliminating them from the tournament. A miraculous overhead kick from Jude Bellingham sent the game to extra time before Harry Kane’s header secured a nervy 2-1 win.

With Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi already missing out on this Saturday's stern test against Switzerland due to reaching the yellow card limit for the tournament, Gareth Southgate will be nervously watching on from the sidelines in hope that his squad isn't hit with further bans as the European Championship progresses.

Euro 2024 Suspension Rules

Why some players could miss semi-final

UEFA rules state that players who receive two bookings at the European Championship are suspended for one match before the slate is wiped clean after the quarter-finals. This means that Bellingham, Mainoo, Trippier, Foden and Gallagher will not face missing the final through a second booking if England progress to the last four without them picking up a yellow card against Switzerland. UEFA's Article 54 says:

“Cautions from matches in the final tournament that have not resulted in a suspension expire on completion of the quarter-finals. They are not carried forward to the semi-finals.”

As eager as Southgate will be to ensure his players stay on their best behaviour this weekend, it could already be too late to tell Jude Bellingham that. After his magical goal deep into stoppage time, he gestured towards his crotch during the celebrations.

Bellingham Celebration Being Investigated

Real Madrid man made crotch gesture after goal vs Slovakia

It cast a cloud over the England camp at their Erfurt base. While UEFA has refused to make any comment, it is understood that UEFA chiefs contacted Bellingham through the FA on Tuesday, letting it be known that Wembley bosses and the player himself had three days to provide a response. A suspension has been suggested as a possible punishment, but it is highly likely that he will only be hit with a fine.

Bellingham has defended his celebration as “an inside joke” and denied making fun of plucky Slovakia. The Real Madrid star went onto social media to describe it as: “An inside joke towards some close friends who were at the game." Meanwhile, he has been seen doing it after goals for his club, which came without punishment from the Spanish FA.