Highlights If Arsenal want to win the Premier League, they may need to sign a prolific striker in the summer.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko has been touted as a potential target but a move now looks unlikely.

Instead, the Gunners may seek out a more-proven option, with plenty of names to pick from across Europe.

As the 2022/23 Premier League season drew to a close – a campaign where Arsenal finished five points off the pace – Mikel Arteta would have convened with his recruitment team to address any issues. The north Londoners led the way for most of the season but narrowly missed out on their first league trophy since the 2003/04 campaign.

Why? Well, there are a number of reasons. One key difference between the Gunners and Manchester City, though, was that Pep Guardiola's men had Erling Haaland. In comparison, Arsenal lacked prolific goal threat from one single player. Their current crop of strikers does not boast a reliable source of goals. Gabriel Jesus is, technically speaking, a superb striker. As is Eddie Nketiah, but from a pure goalscoring standpoint, neither quite have what it takes to lead the line for a title-contending outfit.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko has been mooted as a potential target, though reputable journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners could look for a centre forward who is more established in the upper echelons of football.

In response to Jacobs’ claim, GIVEMESPORT have whittled a batch of top-tier strikers to five that Arsenal could sign this summer, which potentially could transform them into a formidable force.

Alexander Isak

Current club: Newcastle United

Securing the services of a Premier League-proven striker with a penchant for goalscoring is the way forward for Arsenal – and Alexander Isak fits the bill, having scored 12 goals in 20 league outings this season thus far. In total, the 192cm-tall marksman has scored 26 goals in 57 appearances for Newcastle United.

Related Arsenal 'Most Likely Suitors' for Newcastle's Alexander Isak Arsenal are the 'most likely' suitors for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak ahead of the summer transfer window.

This summer presents Arsenal with their best opportunity to snare the Swede’s signature, as the Magpies may need to offload a star player as a means of balancing their books. Not only can he strike well, but Isak is a great runner with the ball, he’s creative and, at the age of 24, would serve as their first-choice striker for the long term.

Alexander Isak - 23/24 League Statistics Player Isak Jesus Nketiah Goals 12 4 5 Assists 0 3 2 Shots Per Game 2.2 2.2 1.5 Key Passes Per Game 0.7 1.2 0.4 Dribbles Per Game 1.3 1.4 0.3 Overall Rating 6.91 6.99 6.60

Viktor Gyokeres

Current club: Sporting CP

While the finances involved in a potential deal for Viktor Gyokeres would be significant, it may prove a necessary outlay to attract a striker of his well-rounded calibre. The 25-year-old has emerged as a goalscoring revelation for Sporting CP, scoring 26 goals from 39 games, following his £17 million transfer.

Now mooted as a near-£100m signing, the talismanic Swede is the talk of the town with Arsenal's recruitment team having scouted the former Coventry City man. What may deter sides, such as the London-based club, is his £86 million release clause, with the Portuguese giants not willing to entertain offers under this figure.

Viktor Gyokeres - 23/24 League Statistics Player Gyokeres Jesus Nketiah Goals 22 4 5 Assists 10 3 2 Shots Per Game 3.4 2.2 1.5 Key Passes Per Game 1.8 1.2 0.4 Dribbles Per Game 2.3 1.4 0.3 Overall Rating 8.13 6.99 6.60

Ivan Toney

Current club: Brentford

Valued at £100 million by Brentford boss Thomas Frank, Ivan Toney would, undoubtedly, be an excellent addition to Arteta's side. A true all-rounder, there are few more complete frontmen on the market than the Englishman, but whether Arsenal are willing to match his manager’s asking price remains uncertain.

Related 10 best strikers in the Premier League ranked Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez and Ivan Toney all feature as the 10 best strikers in the Premier League right now are ranked.

The enigmatic striker has demonstrated his effectiveness in the Premier League but often looks isolated in an out-of-sorts Bees side, though that would not be the case for Arsenal. Having missed the first half of the current season due to a ban, Toney has shown little sign of rust from his layoff, scoring four goals in eight appearances since his return.

Ivan Toney - 23/24 League Statistics Player Toney Jesus Nketiah Goals 4 4 5 Assists 0 3 2 Shots Per Game 2.8 2.2 1.5 Key Passes Per Game 0.8 1.2 0.4 Dribbles Per Game 0.5 1.4 0.3 Overall Rating 7.15 6.99 6.60

Victor Osimhen

Current club: Napoli

Victor Osimhen is a name that’s been circulated among some of Europe’s top clubs for a while now – Arsenal included. The Gunners have long craved a striker who has an eye for goal and the Nigerian possesses that in abundance, having notched 72 strikes in 125 outings for his current employers.

That includes 31 in 39 appearances last season, during which Osimhen played a key role in Napoli’s first Serie A title lift in 33 years. Arsenal may face stern competition in their pursuit of Osimhen, however, with Chelsea also interested. This also means Napoli will be able to drive his price tag north of the £100 million mark.

Related 10 best strikers in world football ranked Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe all feature in the top 10.

Victor Osimhen - 23/24 League Statistics Player Output Jesus Nketiah Goals 11 4 5 Assists 3 3 2 Shots Per Game 3.2 2.2 1.5 Key Passes Per Game 0.7 1.2 0.4 Dribbles Per Game 0.5 1.4 0.3 Overall Rating 6.91 6.99 6.60

Ollie Watkins

Current club: Aston Villa

While Unai Emery may face little to no pressure to sell, Ollie Watkins’ impressive goalscoring rate will not go unnoticed in the Arsenal camp. The Englishman has ascended through England’s football pyramid from the depths of Exeter City to a team vying for a top-four position, and he has been at the epicentre of Villa's success thus far.

Watkins would not only bring goals to the Emirates Stadium, but would also contribute with his pressing ability and tactical acumen in and around the box, making him the ideal fit for the Arsenal system. His age could raise concern, however, as he is approaching 30, but reports have suggested that an £85 million bid will be tabled at the end of the season.

Ollie Watkins - 23/24 League Statistics Player Watkins Jesus Nketiah Goals 16 4 5 Assists 10 3 2 Shots Per Game 3 2.2 1.5 Key Passes Per Game 1.3 1.2 0.4 Dribbles Per Game 0.7 1.4 0.3 Overall Rating 7.32 6.99 6.60

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 23/03/24