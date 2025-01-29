Under Mikel Arteta’s tutelage, Arsenal have transformed from a sleeping giant into one of the most formidable forces in Europe: a team capable of challenging on all fronts. But they have long missed having one of the continent’s leading marksmen, who is able to fashion and convert big chances, leading the line.

At the time of writing, a triumvirate of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard are all at Arteta’s disposal – but none of the aforementioned trio have proven their worth as an out-and-out centre forward for a club vying for all manner of silverware including the Champions League.

And while their north London neighbours Tottenham Hotspur, despite their unfavourable league position, have become the Premier League’s talent gobblers by securing Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray, Arsenal are yet to sign a centre forward who is able to hit 20+ goals a season.

Amid Bukayo Saka’s time on the sideline, Raheem Sterling’s ponderous loan spell and Gabriel Martinelli’s downturn in performances, signing a new winger is also on their radar. Alas, here are five forwards that Arsenal could sign before the January transfer market slams shut.

Mathys Tel

Bayern Munich

Close

Also admired by Manchester United and Tottenham, Bayern Munich hotshot Mathys Tel is being targeted by the north Londoners after a lack of game time under Vincent Kompany this term. Far from the finished article, the Frenchman is fruitful at creating openings for his fellow teammates. He's also an aerial threat who is capable of bruising past defenders and finishing chances. The perfect package.

And they could all be notable aspects of his rough-around-the-edges style of play that Arsenal’s higher-ups will be looking at in excitement. Although he is yet to be capped by the senior France national team, the fact that the up-and-coming frontman has been able to master his craft behind Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane could be an enticing prospect.

Matheus Cunha

Wolverhampton Wanderers