Highlights The NFL is a league where pressure is always present, especially for head coach-quarterback duos.

Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott are entering the final year of their contracts, and both have a lot to prove. Prescott is seeking a massive contract extension, and the Cowboys are expected to compete for the NFC Championship.

Trevor Lawrence has not lived up to the expectations, and Doug Pederson faces pressure to get the most out of this young, talented roster.

The NFL quarterback is the most scrutinized position in all sports. Wins and losses always find their way back to the signal caller, fairly or unfairly. In addition, head coaches are also handed a ton of pressure on a year-to-year basis.

Coaches and players are often not given ample time—except if you're a head coach in Pittsburgh—to develop and build chemistry with their counterparts. That leads to teams prematurely giving up on quarterback-head coach partnerships.

However, there are times when those decisions to move on from a coach and/or quarterback are validated. Because of the salary cap and players' careers not lasting very long on average, attempts to sustain success in the NFL can be short-lived. This leads to teams having to take risks and make changes that may not be popular with the fanbase and sports media.

This piece will focus on head coach-quarterback duos that need to perform well in 2024, and if they fail to do so, questions and doubts will rise to the surface and, in some situations, lead to the end of some significant QB-HC tenures.

5 Robert Saleh and Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

Saleh and Rodgers are entering this season with nowhere else to turn if things go south

Acquiring Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers last offseason was supposed to deliver stability and a winning culture to a franchise that has been deprived of those things. Instead, Rodgers did not make it past the first drive of the opener in 2023, and has fit right in with the New York Jets' culture—noisy and dramatic.

Just after the end of the 2023 regular season, the 40-year-old quarterback stated that everyone in the organization is focused, and that non-football-related actions will not be tolerated:

Anything in this building that we're doing that has nothing to do with winning needs to be assessed. Everything that we do has to have a purpose...the bull---- that has nothing to do with winning has to get out of the building.

Despite professing that, Rodgers missed mandatory minicamp earlier this month for a 'trip', which many have speculated to be an ayahuasca retreat—something that has nothing to do with winning and, instead, is another distraction for an organization that is desperate to be relevant.

While Rodgers' irking comments and polarizing behavior may not be worth keeping around in 2025, it's in the best interest of the team to make things work with Rodgers in 2024.

Robert Saleh has an 11-23 record over his first three seasons as the Jets' head coach, which in most cases, would be a good reason to be fired.

In Saleh's defense, he has had putrid quarterback play since being hired as the head coach, and last season was supposed to be the first time the top-notch defense that he built (Saleh is one of the few NFL head coaches with a defensive background) was supported by competent quarterback play.

Jets' QBs in 2023 Category Zach Wilson Trevor Siemian Tim Boyle Games 12 5 2,271 Completion %Trevor Siemian 60.1 56.2 724 Pass YardsTim Boyle 2,271 724 360 Yards/Attempt 6.2 4.7 4.7 Yards/Game 189.3 144.8 120.0 TD-INT 8-7 2-4 1-4 Passer Rating 77.2 62.1 56.2 Pressure % 30.5 16.8 26.7

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: All three QBs who stepped in for Aaron Rodgers were running for their lives on a consistent basis in 2023, with Zach Wilson leading the league with a 30.5 pressure rate, Trevor Siemian seeing pressure on just under 17 percent of dropbacks, and Tim Boyle on over a quarter of his. Meanwhile, Rodgers himself had a 150 % pressure rate, having taken three pressures in three dropbacks with one pass attempt before going down injured.

This offseason, the Jets have bolstered their offensive line with the additions of Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, John Simpson, and incoming rookie tackle Olu Fashanu. New York also improved the receiving corps by signing former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams.

New York should now have a solidified offensive line to keep Rodgers upright while also providing the quarterback with a legitimate WR2 behind Garrett Wilson.

There is now reasonable hope for Jets' fans that this team could push for a playoff spot, and if the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins slip considerably, New York could even steal the AFC East crown, which they haven't won since 2002.

After all, this was a team that won seven games with literally the worst quarterback play (league-worst 70.5 passer rating) in the league last season. On the other hand, if New York implodes and falls short of expectations, Rodgers, Saleh, and general manager Joe Douglas could all be out of the door earlier than expected.

4 Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy are each entering contract years

Out of all the head coach-quarterback duos, this one faces the most pressure in the upcoming season, as both Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott are entering the final year of their contracts.

There have been rumblings that the 30-year-old quarterback is seeking $60 million per season in a potential new deal with the Dallas Cowboys. However, nothing has materialized, and it seems that owner Jerry Jones and the front office want Prescott to prove he can lead the Cowboys to some playoff success before re-committing.

Despite winning 12 games in each of the past three seasons, Dallas has flamed out in the postseason every year, reaching only as far as the Divisional round. The way Prescott and company have lost these playoff games has been frustrating as well:

2021 Wild Card: Prescott scramble with no timeouts thwarts late comeback charge by Cowboys in 23-17 loss.

2022 Divisional: Prescott throws two picks, no TDs in final seven drives of the game in 19-12 loss.

2023 Wild Card: Prescott throws two picks as team is embarrassed at home in 48-32 loss.

The Cowboys have not reached an NFC Championship game since the 1995 season, the last time they won a Super Bowl, so the franchise and its fanbase are starving for some January success.

Prescott is coming off a strong 2023 where he threw for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while completing 69.5 percent of his pass attempts. It could be said that he beat up on mediocre teams, padding his stats to an extent, but he still finished second in MVP voting.

It is also hard to take Prescott's performance seriously, as he has come up short time-and-time again when it matters most in the postseason. In addition to not being under a long-term contract, Prescott will be asked to do even more in 2024, as CeeDee Lamb, who is in the midst of a holdout, is the only reliable weapon on the Cowboys' offense after the front office failed to add any significant talent in the offseason.

The rushing attack will be led by over-the-hill Ezekiel Elliott and an unproven back in Rico Dowdle, who has just 96 carries through three seasons in the league.

Anything less than an NFC title game appearance is a massive disappointment for Dallas every year, but this year, with both men already on the plank thanks to their expiring deals, another early playoff exit could spell the end for McCarthy and Prescott in Big D.

3 Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence

Through three seasons, Trevor Lawrence has been underwhelming

Trevor Lawrence was viewed as a generational prospect when he entered the league in the 2021 NFL Draft, and you could not blame anyone for agreeing. The former Clemson quarterback was widely compared to Hall-of-Fame signal caller Peyton Manning.

However, it has not been smooth sailing for the 24-year-old quarterback through his first few seasons as a starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite his struggles and inconsistencies, Jacksonville rewarded Lawrence with a five-year, $275 million contract extension including $200 million guaranteed. The deal makes Lawrence the highest-paid quarterback in the league alongside Joe Burrow, with both players making an average of $55 million per season.

Top 5 Highest-Paid QBs Player (Team) AAV Accomplishments Joe Burrow (CIN) $55M Pro Bowl, SB App. Trevor Lawrence (JAX) $55M Pro Bowl Jared Goff (DET) $53M 3x Pro Bowl Justin Herbert (LAC) $52.5M Pro Bowl, OROY Lamar Jackson (BAL) $52M 3x Pro Bowl, 2x MVP, 2x All-Pro

It comes off as a massive overpay for a player who has not lived up to the lofty expectations, and quite frankly, has been somewhat of a disappointment. Now, the hope is Lawrence continues to improve and develop and prove Jacksonville right by paying Lawrence early, as the quarterback market continues to grow astronomically.

Doug Pederson also faces pressure this season, as the Jaguars failed to make the playoffs last year after reaching the Divisional round the season prior.

That task will be much harder with Houston Texans' quarterback C.J. Stroud establishing himself as a star quarterback, while Indianapolis Colts' signal caller, Anthony Richardson, also showed flashes of high-level play as a rookie in 2023, although it was a small sample size.

If the Jaguars come up short in the AFC South and miss out on the playoffs in a tough AFC once again—and this is not saying that it would be the right decision—Jacksonville could move on from Pederson and look for other options on the coaching market that could get the most out of this young, talented roster.

From Lawrence's perspective, another lackluster season, and that contract will look like the biggest albatross in NFL history. Another after that, and Lawrence might not even play out the full length of his five-year deal in Duval County.

2 Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Brian Daboll has not delivered, and Daniel Jones has proven the doubters right

Last season was as bad as it could get for the New York Giants. After signing quarterback Daniel Jones to a questionable four-year, $160 million contract after the 2022 season, the 27-year-old signal caller appeared in only six games after suffering a torn ACL and other injuries during the 2023 campaign.

It wasn't like Jones was lighting the world on fire while he was in the game anyway, as he went 1-5, while throwing two touchdowns and six interceptions for a 70.5 passer rating.

The injury is unfortunate and not Jones' fault, but his performance over that stretch validated those who were puzzled by Jones' contract extension, which came after the 2022 season, where the Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round. Nonetheless, the former first-round pick's regular season numbers did not warrant a $40 million per season contract extension.

Daniel Jones' Career Stats Year Games Completion % Yards TD-INT Passer Rating 2019 13 61.9 3,027 24-12 87.7 2020 14 62.5 2,943 11-10 80.4 2021 11 64.3 2,428 10-7 84.8 2022 16 67.2 3,205 15-5 92.5 2023 6 67.5 909 2-6 70.5

These numbers do not represent a quarterback who deserves anywhere near the amount of money New York paid Jones. It also strapped the Giants for cash in the presnet, which meant they did not have enough money to sign running back Saquon Barkley to a multi-year deal, allowing the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles to swoop in and land the 27-year-old running back in free agency.

In terms of the contract, it will be quite feasible to move on from Jones after the 2024 season because New York can save $19.4 million in cap space, while taking on $22.2 million in dead cap in 2025. Barring a shocking turnaround in Jones' performance, expect the Giants to move on from the Duke product after the 2024 season.

Head coach Brian Daboll could face the same fate with another disappointing season. Last season saw the team regress signigicantly, with Daboll butting heads with the defensive coaching staff as well. Early in training camp, it seems Daboll is looking to take his fate into his own hands, as he could return to play-calling duties on the offensive side in 2024.

For Daboll and Jones to make the Giants' front office consider all possibilities, a playoff appearance or at least an eight or nine-win season is necessary. The likeliest scenario is that New York will be looking for a new head coach-quarterback pairing prior to the 2025 season.

1 Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

After starting last season 10-1, Philadelphia had a historical collapse

By the halfway point of last season, the Philadelphia Eagles were one of the best teams in the league and were looking to make another deep postseason run. However, neither of those things came to fruition.

Instead, the Eagles imploded, winning only one of their final six games before falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card. Philadelphia's season fell apart, in part because of the defense, or lack thereof, as the secondary was one of the worst units in the league.

The Eagles became just the second team since the 1970 merger to win 10 of their first 11 games of the season while failing to win a division title or reach the conference championship game.

Jalen Hurts left much to be desired in the passing department, seeing a drop-off in his completion percentage, passer rating, and an uptick in interceptions from the season prior. The 25-year-old quarterback

arguably has only one good season on his resume, and that came when Shane Steichen was the Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2022.

Outside of that, Hurts has been quite underwhelming as a passer, and, similar to Lawrence, Hurts' lofty contract could create more frustration if his play continues not to correlate with the money he is making on a yearly basis.

Jalen Hurts' Career Stats Year Games Completion % Yards TD-INT Passer Rating 2020 15 52.0 1,061 6-4 77.6 2021 15 61.3 3,144 16-9 87.2 2022 15 66.5 3,701 22-6 101.6 2023 17 65.4 3,858 23-15 89.1

After last season's collapse, it was not out of the realm of possibilities that the Eagles' front office would decide to fire head coach Nick Sirianni. Other than 2022, when Steichen was calling plays, Sirianni has been at the helm of the play-calling duties, and each time we have seen him take control of the offense, it has sputtered. Sirianni neglects the run game, while over emphasizing the passing attack.

Philadelphia hired former Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for the same position, so Sirianni will most likely be taking a backseat in the offensive game plan this year, which is a good thing.

Sirianni will be on a short leash entering this season, and if things look similar to the six-game stretch to finish last season, Sirianni could be looking for a new job before the conclusion of the 2024 season.

As for Hurts, his job is safe, and even if the Eagles had doubts about Hurts' future moving forward, the construction of his contract makes it near impossible to move off him. Hurts has proven he can play at a high level, but he needs to take the next step with his consistency and as a passer for him to reach his full potential.

