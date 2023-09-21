Highlights The Bulls need stability at the point guard position and both Coby White and Jevon Carter have the potential to solve their playmaking and three-point shooting issues.

Chicago's lack of three-point shooting has held them back, and coach Billy Donovan must prioritize more attempts from everywhere to keep up with other teams.

Continuity and internal improvement are the focus for the Bulls, with young players like Patrick Williams and Ayo Dosunmu needing to step up their production to support the team's Big Three.

The Chicago Bulls are a team mired in uncertainty. After a 40-42 record followed by a close loss to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament to cap off the 2022-23 season, the Bulls are looking to fight their way out of mediocrity. The roster has talent but needs more refinement in terms of overall direction.

What must go right for Chicago to have a successful 2023-24 season? Here are a few things to look out for.

5 Point guard play

Lonzo Ball's lingering knee issue has been an ominous cloud over the Bulls for the last two seasons. Both Ball and the Bulls were performing at an optimal level before his injury in early 2021. Since then, it's been a sort of carousel at point guard for head coach Billy Donovan.

The team's longest-tenured point guard, Coby White, just inked a three-year deal to stay in Chicago. His defense and decision-making greatly improved over the course of last season. He will compete with the newly acquired Jevon Carter for a starting role. Carter's a tough, defensive-minded guard who specializes in pull-up threes.

No matter who gets the nod, both White and Carter will help solve Chicago's issues of three-point volume and playmaking in the lineup. They'll also be tasked with establishing returning center Nikola Vucevic at the outset of games as well.

4 Three-point shooting

For some reason, the Bulls just haven’t fully adapted to the modern game yet. An emphasis is always placed on acquiring shooting, though the numbers haven’t reflected it in Chicago. Last year, the Bulls ranked dead last in makes and attempts from downtown.

With Zach LaVine and White as the only high-volume shooters on last year's roster, Chicago just struggled to keep up and trim the margin against similarly talented teams. New signees Torrey Craig and Carter will help in that department, as they averaged a combined 7.5 attempts in 2022-23, making them at around a 41% clip.

Donovan needs to prioritize more attempts from everywhere. It’s difficult to ask DeMar DeRozan to tone down his masterful midrange game, but that might need to happen to keep pace with the rest of the field. DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic could all use an uptick in three-point attempts. As a team, Chicago should aim to climb at least 10 spots on that list in 2023-24.

3 Billy Donovan’s rotations

Chicago's inconsistencies can be partly attributed to Donovan constantly shuffling the lineup. A major example is at the starting power forward position, which Patrick Williams has occupied on and off for almost four seasons. When he doesn't play well, his role down the stretch of close games is taken by Alex Caruso, a natural guard whose toughness and defensive versatility allow him to defend bigger players.

It's not an ideal situation for Chicago, since Williams is a young player whose development is key to the team's overall improvement. He's also prone to bad performances when disengaged. Having two major positions, point guard and power forward, in a constant state of flux minimizes any lineup's potential.

From the outset of training camp, Donovan must first establish his starters with players that, ideally, best complement LaVine, DeRozan and Vucevic. White and Williams are the most logical bets, but Carter, Caruso, and Craig will all challenge for a spot in the starting five.

2 Continuity

Usually, teams that finish in the 8-10 range like to shake things up in the offseason. The Bulls, however, only made minimal moves to improve the roster, preferring to build upon the squad in place with internal improvement and chemistry over new talent. Williams, White, Ayo Dosunmu, and Dalen Terry are all young players who could really ramp up their production. Out of those four, at least two of them need to average double digits and offer strong support for Chicago's Big Three.

Playmaking and shooting have been a problem. Dosunmu and White must lead the way toward better efficiency, no matter what part of the lineup they find themselves in.

1 Leadership

Despite having three All-Star-caliber players (DeRozan, LaVine, and Vucevic) and a NCAA Champion head coach (Donovan), it is still unclear who the true leader of the Bulls is. All four of them have laid-back personalities, so there isn’t a natural option. In the last two seasons, they have deferred to each other and focused on building morale as a unit. With uncertain expectations heading into their third full year together, someone must step up and assume responsibility as the primary voice in the locker room.

The most logical candidate is LaVine, who emerged as Chicago’s top player after last year’s All-Star break. His scoring ballooned to over 27 points per game and his growing confidence was evident with each performance. Similar to how Phoenix adamantly claims Devin Booker is someone they are building around despite having surrounding All-Star talent, Chicago must do the same with LaVine.

If roles more clearly established from the jump, the Bulls definitely have the talent to make the playoffs in 2023-24. Beyond the stats, continuity, growth, and development will define Chicago’s upcoming season.