Highlights Michael Edwards oversaw Liverpool's transfer dealings for much of Jurgen Klopp's tenure and has now been hired as FSG's CEO of Football.

At the time, not everybody was convinced by some of Edwards' decidions in the transfer market.

But time proved Edwards right, especially for his investments in Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Earlier this month, Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) announced the long-awaited re-appointment of former custodian Michael Edwards as their new Chief Executive Officer of football.

Thanks to his pre-existing relationship with the club from the 11 years spent in an array of roles between 2011 and 2022, the Anfield faithful already know what type of mastermind will be back working behind the scenes.

Just like any club chief, there were times when Edwards and Co. got it horribly wrong – but more often than not, the 44-year-old’s work showed glimpses of genius. Even when his dealings in the transfer market initially raised eyebrows for one reason or another, hindsight often proved to be on his side in the end.

GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at five deals Edwards eventually had the last laugh over.

Signing Virgil van Dijk

Southampton to Liverpool – £75m

Virgil van Dijk has had a transformative effect on Liverpool and its then-struggling backline since joining in January 2018 for a staggering £75m from Southampton. Initially, the lofty fee raised doubts at the time - especially after Liverpool's aggressive tactics in courting Van Dijk blew their chances of signing him for potentially £25m less just six months prior - but now he’s viewed as one of the best defenders in the world at present.

The club most likely view him as priceless and he's now serving as captain at Anfield. While his fee is certainly not insignificant, it cannot be disputed Liverpool have got their money's worth given how influential he has been to their success – a Champions League and Premier League title apiece – during Klopp’s tenure.

Virgil van Dijk - Southampton and Liverpool Statistics Club Southampton Liverpool Cost £13 million £75 million Appearances 80 258 Cost Per Appearance £162,500 £290,698 Goals 7 23 Assists 0 14

The Sale of Phillippe Coutinho

Liverpool to Barcelona – £142m

Even Edwards himself would’ve likely preferred to see Philippe Coutinho continue plying his trade for Liverpool. As did the club’s entire fanbase – but when Barcelona came calling, their hands were tied with a £142 million bid on the table, while the Reds paid a mere fraction of that (£8.5 million) six years previous.

The Brazil international flattered to deceive in Spain, all while the money obtained from his fee allowed Liverpool to build the spine of their Champions League-winning side including the addition of Van Dijk. Nowadays, the midfield magician is playing for Al-Duhail in Qatar, while Liverpool are winning silverware and challenging for the Premier League crown.

Philippe Coutinho - Liverpool and Barcelona Statistics Club Liverpool Barcelona Cost £8.5 million £142 million Appearances 106 201 Cost Per Appearance £80,189 £706,468 Goals 25 54 Assists 14 45

Mohamed Salah’s Paltry Price

Roma to Liverpool – £34.3m

In Liverpool’s search for a new talisman, Klopp was keen to reunite with his compatriot Julian Brandt, whereas Edwards was famously a firm admirer of the wildcard option, Mohamed Salah. Despite underwhelming during his earlier Chelsea stint, he was signed in 2017 – and the rest is history.

Snapped up for what seems a bargain thanks to his reliable source of goals, the Egyptian King has enshrined his name in the club’s mythology with 207 goals and 92 assists in 337 outings. A finisher of the highest level, it's hard to imagine Liverpool achieving anywhere near the same level of success without Salah in the team, and Edwards can take some ownership of the impact the winger's had at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah - Roma and Liverpool Statistics Club Roma Liverpool Cost £17 million £34.3 million Appearances 83 337 Cost Per Appearance £204,819 £101,780 Goals 34 207 Assists 22 92

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah is now Liverpool's fifth-highest all-time top goalscorer with a return of 0.61 goals per game across all competitions.

Spotting Andy Robertson

Hull City to Liverpool – £8m

A large chunk of the Anfield faithful felt underwhelmed by Edwards’ £8 million budget buy of Andy Robertson in 2017, having just plummeted out of the Premier League with Hull City. The Liverpool chief spotted the talent in Robertson and the Scotsman has since developed into a fantastic servant to the club.

Now among the defenders with the most assists in the history of the Premier League, Edwards’ involvement with Robertson’s deal can be considered nothing short of a masterstroke. With Jamaican midfielder Kevin Stewart moving in the other direction to the Tigers, the deal is one of his finest achievements on Merseyside.

Andy Robertson - Hull City and Liverpool Statistics Club Hull City Liverpool Cost £2.85 million £8 million Appearances 115 287 Cost Per Appearance £24,782 £27,875 Goals 5 9 Assists 10 64

Holding Firm Over Alisson

Roma to Liverpool – £67m

Edwards demonstrated his know-how in the market by investing some of the recovered fee from Coutinho’s sale in players such as Alisson Becker. Roma initially wanted a staggering £79 million for their star goalie, but Edwards managed to get a reduction, perhaps due to the Reds previously 'pulling out' of the race and instead showing faith in Loris Karius. That wasn't possible after the infamous 2018 Champions League final, but Liverpool had already demonstrated they wouldn't be pushed around and signed Allison for £67m in the end.

Setting a world-record fee for a shot stopper at the time, the Brazilian is an assuring presence between the posts and filled a void the Reds had struggled to plug since Pepe Reina's departure in 2014. Arguably the best goalkeeper in world football, the former Roma ace may have still come at a significant cost, but over his 255-game tenure, he has exemplified precisely exactly why Edwards was eager to acquire him.

Alisson Roma and Liverpool Statistics Club Roma Liverpool Cost £6.4 million £67 million Appearances 64 255 Cost Per Appearance £100,000 £262,745 Goals Conceded 66 225 Clean Sheets 26 112

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 20/03/2024