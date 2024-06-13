Highlights The NFL trade deadline for 2024 is set for November 5th after Week 9 games.

The Patriots could trade for Tee Higgins, addressing the need for a top wide receiver.

Could the Falcons make a splash and acquire Khalil Mack?

Trades in the NFL are becoming more common than ever, but we still don’t often see splash after splash leading up to and at the trade deadline.

In years past, we’ve seen moves like Christian McCaffrey going from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers, and with so many players in contract years, we could see more moves before or in the early stages of the 2024 season.

This season's trade deadline has been moved, so it’ll happen after Week 9 games, set for Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Below are five trades that should, but probably won't, happen prior to this season's trade deadline for one reason or another.

Pittsburgh Steelers Trade for Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk has been linked to trade rumors since before the 2024 NFL Draft

As expected, Brandon Aiyuk is holding out from offseason activities with the San Francisco 49ers as he seeks a new contract. According to Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, a new contract for Aiyuk appears to be somewhere in the $26 million per year range.

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have about $15 million in cap space for 2024, but that number shoots up to nearly $80 million in 2025.

Projected Brandon Aiyuk Trade 49ers Send Steelers Send WR Brandon Aiyuk 2025 1st Round Pick

It’s not common for the Steelers to make a massive splash like this, but they’ve been linked to the embattled receiver since even before the draft, and it would be the perfect acquisition to fill the hole left by Diontae Johnson while the Steelers figure out their quarterback of the future—Russell Wilson or Justin Fields.

Also, the 49ers didn’t use the franchise tag, which means that he’s set to earn about $14.1 million this season after the club picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal that he originally signed in 2020 as the No. 25 overall pick.

A tandem of Aiyuk and George Pickens would be sensational. This trade for the 49ers would also allow them to get more resources for the 2025 draft and put first-round rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall on the field immediately, generating plenty of production in an offense that’s shown to support multiple weapons.

Why it won’t happen: Of all the trades on this list, Aiyuk being traded seems the most likely, as the links between the two sides have only grown stronger with each passing week, but the Steelers aren’t exactly one of those teams that make trades like this, especially for a player that could command that level of compensation.

If the Steelers are making a push in the postseason, it’s possible, but if they’re on the outside looking in, trading a potential top-15 pick would be a tough sell. If Pittsburgh doesn't step up to the plate, the 49ers will have no shortage of other suitors either.

New England Patriots Trade for Tee Higgins

Signed to the franchise tag, Higgins hasn't been present for Bengals offseason program

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots drafted wide receivers Javon Baker (fourth round) and Ja’Lynn Polk (second round) in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they need more than that to properly develop the No. 3 overall pick, Drake Maye.

Enter Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Projected Tee Higgins Trade Bengals Send Patriots Send WR Tee Higgins 2025 2nd and 5th Round Pick

Like Aiyuk, Higgins is absent from team offseason activities even under the franchise tag, which is worth about $21.8 million.

The Patriots are a candidate for a top wide receiver like Higgins or Aiyuk, and they’d instantly be the No. 1 option as they develop their young signal-caller. As mentioned, they have Baker and Polk, but outside of that, the depth includes DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Jalen Reagor, K.J. Osborne, and Juju Smith-Schuster. They also added Antonio Gibson to their backfield, who has excelled as a pass-catching back.

Right now, the Patriots have more than $46 million in cap space and can make this type of acquisition right away and lock a receiver down for multiple years on a lucrative contract that the player would appreciate.

Higgins won’t turn 26 until the end of the season, so there are still plenty of productive years ahead. A Higgins trade would still leave the Bengals with Ja’Marr Chase, but it would also allow someone like Jermaine Burton, a new draft pick, to get on the field and immediately make an impact.

Why it won’t happen: Higgins is under the franchise tag and will be forced to report at some point. He’ll likely play things out with the Bengals this year, make a postseason run, and sign with a new team next offseason. However, the Cincy front office is likely to be fielding calls about Higgins from multiple teams up until November 5.

Atlanta Falcons Trade For Khalil Mack

Could Mack be the answer to the Falcons' edge-rushing woes?

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This one may require some finagling, but Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack presents a massive upgrade to the Atlanta Falcons' existing edge-rusher depth. It was strongly speculated that the Falcons would use the No. 8 overall pick on an edge rusher like Dallas Turner, but instead, they took QB Michael Penix Jr. in one of the most shocking draft moves in recent memory.

Mack has just one year left on his deal and presents a $25.595 million cap hit, which may have been more enticing to move on from toward the start of the new league year.

Projected Khalil Mack Trade Chargers Send Falcons Send EDGE Khalil Mack 2025 4th Round Pick

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Mack had a trade market back in February (via Alex Insdorf):

Again, this isn’t a perfect scenario, as the Falcons cap space is quite limited at just $6.6 million right now, but with Kirk Cousins under center and a new coaching staff, the Falcons should go all-in this season to make a run. They’re in an incredibly winnable division in the NFC South, and they have the offensive talent to make a real push.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Mack's 17.0 sacks last season were the most he's ever had in a single season (even more than DPOY-winning performance in 2016) and his first double-digit sack campaign since 2018.

Mack had 17 sacks and 21 tackles for loss last season, and as he approaches 34 years old, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers could be prepared to move on from him as they rebuild the team in their image.

Why it won’t happen: Mack is still productive, but his cap hit and the gymnastics required to maneuver might be too much for the Falcons' brass to handle. The Chargers saving on the cap now doesn't matter nearly as much as it did back in February when that initial report came out.

The Falcons could target another, cheaper, pass rusher instead, though. Additionally, the Falcons were docked their 2025 fifth-round pick after an NFL investigation found sufficient evidence of tampering involving the signing of Cousins, so they might be looking to hold onto their remaining draft assets.

Washington Commanders Trade for Garett Bolles

Commanders must protect their No. 2 overall draft pick, Jayden Daniels

Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles has been the subject of trade rumors for years now, and with Sean Payton as head coach, the team hasn’t shown any intention of re-signing the left tackle.

So, where could he go?

The Washington Commanders.

Projected Garret Bolles Trade Broncos Send Commanders Send OT Garret Bolles 2025 3rd Round Pick

This team drafted Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall and is under new ownership that’ll be prepared to build the team around Daniels and make a push as soon as possible. The Commanders were also a team heavily speculated to trade back into the first round to grab a top offensive lineman.

However, they didn't draft an offensive lineman until they took Brandon Coleman out of TCU with the No. 67 overall pick in the third round. So, what better way to build around your new top asset in Daniels than to give him a game-changing left tackle?

According to Pro Football Focus, Bolles played 649 pass-blocking snaps in 2023, allowing just three sacks and 32 pressures. He certainly excels more as a pass-blocking left tackle than a run-blocking one, but Cornelius Lucas hasn’t proven to be a full-time left tackle. He could potentially flex out to the right or serve as meaningful depth as a swing tackle.

The Commander must upgrade this offensive line to avoid a situation where Daniels is continuously under duress. In 2023, Sam Howell was sacked on 9.6% of his pass attempts and led the league with 65 sacks taken.

Why it won’t happen: Depending on the compensation, it’s fair to argue that a rebuilding team should hold onto their assets, but Bolles would certainly be an upgrade. Lucas could also have a successful season, removing the need for an upgrade at left tackle. The Broncos should also do their best to get an extension done as they look to protect their own rookie quarterback, Bo Nix.

Baltimore Ravens Trade for Robert Woods

Woods would provide added depth to the Ravens WR room

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Baltimore Ravens saw a veteran receiver in Odell Beckham Jr. walk out the door and head to the Miami Dolphins, and now, they could be in the market for another veteran to help fill out the depth behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

The Ravens signed Bateman to an extension, and Flowers is a second-year player, so having a reliable pass-catcher like Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods for a year or so would be greatly beneficial.

Projected Robert Woods Trade Texans Send Ravens Send WR Robert Woods 2026 6th Round Pick

Last season, Woods caught 40 passes during the regular season for the Texans. Before that, he spent a year with the Tennessee Titans, where he caught 53 passes, and in his final season with the Los Angeles Rams, in 2021, he caught 45 passes in nine games.

However, before that, Woods had three straight seasons of 86+ catches. He's certainly past those days of production, but if he can come in, contribute, and help provide some additional mentorship to Flowers or rookie fourth-round pick Devontez Walker, that's a win, too.

Woods would see action as the depth chart consists of Flowers, Bateman, Walker, and beyond that, Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace, Deonte Harty, and, of course, at tight end, Mark Andrews.

He’s on the Texans, so trading him to a fellow AFC contender may be a hard sell, but the 2023 AFC South champs have plenty of receiver depth after the Diggs deal and Collins extension, meaning they have no real need for Woods.

Why it won’t happen: Trading any asset to a direct competitor—especially a team that beat you in the postseason in 2023—could be viewed ill-advised. Also, the Ravens might just roll with what they have, throw Walker in the fire, and get more out of the running game with a slimmed-down Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry commanding 200+ carries.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Pro Football Focus.