Following the Pittsburgh Steelers' 31-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, there was a lot of uncertainty within the team. Rumors swirled that Mike Tomlin could step away from football briefly, or leave Pittsburgh in pursuit of a new head coaching opportunity, though the reports proved to be unfounded.

In his first press conference since the Wild Card loss, Tomlin did something we aren't used to seeing from the tightly-run Steelers, and that was his offering of intentions within the front office this offseason. In the presser, Tomlin made it known that not only would they bring in competition for Kenny Pickett through free agency, but they would also be looking outside the organization for a new offensive coordinator, something that is unfamiliar to Pittsburgh.

After the team fired Matt Canada following a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, running backs coach Eddie Faulkner and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan started their run at overseeing the offense as coordinator and play-caller, respectively. The pairing performed decently, helping the team finish 4-3 to clinch a playoff spot.

Pittsburgh found greater success moving the ball, but scoring was still a problem, averaging just 17.4 points per game in the seven contests with the pairing of Faulkner and Sullivan. The effort was admirable, but ultimately not enough to warrant the Steelers staying within the organization for a coordinator.

A number of candidates are being linked to the job and the Steelers have also held a few interviews, but who will be signed for the position in the end? Let's look at five candidates that make sense for Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator job.

Kliff Kingsbury is looking for an NFL return

Offensive Analyst, USC Trojans

The Steelers could find a solid coordinator with a stacked resume in Kliff Kingsbury. This season, Kingsbury worked under Lincoln Riley at USC as an offensive analyst for an impressive Trojans offense.

In the NFL ranks, Kingsbury was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-2022, helping set the trend of young, offensive-minded head coaches in the NFL. Kingsbury faced some struggles in his first season in Arizona, working to develop the team's first-overall pick, Kyler Murray.

Kingsbury helped Murray take home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and went on to find himself in playoff contention with the Cardinals in each of the next two seasons. Arizona missed the cut at 8-8 in Kingsbury's second year, but found his most successful season the following year in 2021.

The Cardinals won 11 games and were just shy of an NFC West title behind the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Arizona went on to lose to the Rams in the Wild Card round and fired Kingsbury after a 4-13 season in 2022, bringing his record in Arizona to 28-37-1 in 66 games.

Kingsbury found himself back in familiar territory in 2023 as he returned to the college ranks to help develop potential first-overall pick, Caleb Williams at USC. He also helped develop a young Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech, where he served as the head coach from 2013-2018, racking up a 35-40 record with a bowl win in his six-season tenure.

Kingsbury's ability to build young QB talent could be a boon to the Steelers as they attempt to extract Kenny Pickett's full potential. Overall, Kingsbury has one of the most impressive resumes of any candidate the Steelers could meet with. Pittsburgh is set to meet with Kingsbury, per reports, so he will be near the top of the list of candidates.

Klint Kubiak attempts to step out of the Shanahan shadow

Passing Game Coordinator, San Francisco 49ers

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

A name rising quickly up the ranks in the offensive coordinator market is Klint Kubiak. Kubiak currently serves as the passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers' fourth-ranked air attack, working closely with Brock Purdy to help him develop in an elite 49ers offense.

Kubiak has bounced around the college football landscape and the NFL, working with Texas A&M and Kansas at the collegiate level. In the NFL, Kubiak's biggest feat prior to the 49ers job was his work with Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings.

Kubiak served as the team's offensive quality control coach in his first stint and returned as the team's quarterbacks coach in 2019 and 2020 before earning a promotion to offensive coordinator in 2021. As coordinator, Kubiak helped the Vikings to the 11th-ranked passing offense in the NFL, which could entice Steelers fans, who have not had a passing offense that ranked higher than 15th since 2018.

Steelers Passing Offense Ranks Year Pass Yards/Game NFL Rank 2019 2,981 31st 2020 4,003 15th 2021 3,778 15th 2022 3,411 24th 2023 3,163 25th

His work with the 49ers this year is specifically interesting, because they have a similar situation to the Steelers with a game-manager type QB and a bevy of explosive weapons.

Kubiak has been able to turn Purdy into a Pro Bowler because of the way he schemes his very talented pool of skill position players open. Kenny Pickett has a similar skill set to Purdy, and offensive weapons such as George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, Pat Freiermuth, Najee Harris, and Jaylen Warren could be used similarly to San Francisco's murderer's row of backs and receivers.

Kubiak has little experience working as a coordinator but will be the latest in the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree to branch out. His comparisons to his Super Bowl-winning father, Gary, make Kubiak an attractive candidate, and he has drawn no shortage of praise from Shanahan in his time in San Francisco.

Zac Robinson can become latest McVay disciple to make it big

Passing Game Coordinator, Los Angeles Rams

Zac Robinson could be the latest name from the Sean McVay coaching tree to get a coordinator job, as he's been one of the hottest names on the market for this cycle. Robinson is a heavy favorite to fill Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator vacancy and many reports say the Steelers could land him.

Robinson has served his entire coaching career under McVay with the Los Angeles Rams, holding numerous roles within the team's coaching staff. McVay hired Robinson in 2019 as the Rams' assistant quarterbacks coach, replacing current Cincinnati Bengals head coach, Zac Taylor.

In Los Angeles, Robinson has served as the assistant quarterbacks coach, assistant receivers coach, and passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach this season.

Though he doesn't have any coordinator or even play-calling experience, Robinson has worked closely with McVay to develop, and any proximity to McVay is a massive feather in any coach's cap these days. A number of teams are vying for Robinson's services, and Steelers fans are crossing their fingers that Pittsburgh can land him.

Jerrod Johnson can parlay big 2023 into a promotion

Quarterbacks Coach, Houston Texans

Jerrod Johnson is a bit of a long-shot candidate, but he would make noise in Pittsburgh in the offensive coordinator role. Johnson did an excellent job in 2023, working closely with Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite C.J. Stroud as the quarterbacks coach for the Houston Texans.

Johnson started his career in San Francisco under the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and worked in the fellowship in 2017 and 2019 before he was picked up by the Indianapolis Colts full-time as their offensive quality control coach under Frank Reich. Johnson also worked in Minnesota with Kirk Cousins and the Vikings in 2022.

Johnson may be a dark horse candidate, but his work with Stroud—who had one of the best rookie QB campaigns of all-time—and the Texans offense this season can't be understated.

At 35, Johnson would add not only youthful energy to Pittsburgh's coaching staff, but youthful and new ideas as well. With the Steelers being linked to Cousins in free agency, Johnson could help them lure the Pro Bowl QB to Western Pennsylvania.

Byron Leftwich makes his return to Pittsburgh

Last served as Offensive Coordinator, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arguably the most accomplished coach on this list, Byron Leftwich has been linked to the Steelers since his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 after four years as their offensive coordinator.

After working as the interim OC for the Cardinals in 2018, Leftwich moved on to Tampa Bay, where he helped lead a loaded Buccaneers offense to a Super Bowl victory with Tom Brady under center.

Tampa Bay's scoring offense finished in the top five in three of Leftwich's four seasons at the helm, including a top three offense in scoring and yards in 2019 with Jameis Winston leading the way. If he can lead a Winston-led offense to heights like that, the sky is the limit.

Bucs Offense Under Leftwich Category 2019 2020 2021 2022 Yards/Game 397.9 (3rd) 384.1 (7th) 405.9 (2nd) 346.7 (15th) Points/Game 28.6 (3rd) 30.8 (3rd) 30.1 (2nd) 18.4 (25th) Yards/Play 5.9 (T-6th) 6.0 (7th) 6.1 (T-1st) 5.1 (T-23rd) 1st Downs/Game 22.1 (T-4th) 22.8 (T-10th) 23.8 (2nd) 20.4 (T-11th)

In 2022, Tampa Bay let go of Leftwich following a down year offensively, and after failing to secure a new position during the 2023 offseason, he offered up his services to the Steelers following the midseason firing of Matt Canada, though he was rebuffed.

Leftwich is no stranger to Steelers football, having played for the team as Ben Roethlisberger's backup in 2008 and again from 2010-2012. His resume, which includes extensive play-calling and coordinator experience, not to mention a Super Bowl triumph as both a player and a coach, is one of the best of all reported candidates and would certainly be an upgrade over Pittsburgh's current situation.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.