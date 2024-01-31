Highlights Joe Milton III, a QB, has a chance to impress with his strong arm and potentially rise in the draft.

Dylan Laube is the headliner for small-school stars, as the FCS running back could prove his talent against better competition and earn more attention in this class.

Devontez Walker and Roman Wilson will look to improve their stock in Mobile, as the two will be closely watched at the wideout position.

The college football season has come to a close, but there is still plenty of work for prospects to do from now until the 2024 NFL Draft, which begins on April 25th.

The first significant event of many on the draft season calendar is the Reese's Senior Bowl, hosted in Mobile, Alabama. At this event, some of the draft's most respected players are invited to compete in a full week of practice against other top prospects under the guidance of NFL coaches before playing in the actual Senior Bowl on February 3.

At the end of the week, the event wraps up with a game between the American and National teams. While the game is the most watched part of the showcase, the week of practice is most influential on a player's stock.

Here are five offensive players to keep an eye out for with a chance to boost their stock on NFL mock drafts all around the league based on their performance this week. You can check out our defensive players to watch here.

Joe Milton III, QB - Projected: Day 3

Tennessee Volunteers | American Team

When it comes to arm talent, Tennessee’s Joe Milton has all you can ask for in that department and more. Perhaps the owner of the strongest arm in the NFL from his first day in the league, Milton has the chance to intrigue teams as a project passer who could eventually be refined into an unstoppable force.

Without the same caliber of athleticism, the 24-year-old won’t rise to the same level of draft stock as someone like Anthony Richardson last season. But with a week of consistent play while working with NFL coaches, an impression could be made that leaves him with vocal supporters across league war rooms this April.

The team rosters have placed the six-foot-five, 235-pound passer with a batch of other quarterbacks projected to go somewhere on Day 3.

Senior Bowl QB rosters American Team National Team Joe Milton II (Tennessee) Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) Bo Nix (Oregon) Michael Pratt (Tulane) Sam Hartman (Notre Dame) Carter Bradley (South Alabama)

If Milton is able to separate himself from his counterparts, there is an excellent opportunity for him to rise up boards and potentially work himself into the Day 2 conversation.

Dylan Laube, RB - Projected: Day 3

New Hampshire Wildcats | National Team

While the majority of discourse around the draft is centered on the big-school stars, plenty of small school gems still get a great opportunity from showcase events like the Senior Bowl.

New Hampshire's Dylan Laube is the perfect example, as the running back totaled 1,448 all-purpose yards at the FCS level. Now, going against the best of the best, Laube has an opportunity to prove that his production can translate to the next level.

Laube is a 210-pound back with excellent burst and receiving skills, making him a versatile weapon out of the backfield. While he's currently projected to land somewhere on Day 3, there is plenty of optimism that he could carve out a role in an NFL backfield as a team's third-down back.

The running back market has been saturated with talent, lowering team investment in the position. However, a promising week of play from Laube should help cement his chances of getting drafted and potentially land him with a team that lets him contribute immediately in the backfield.

Devontez Walker, WR - Projected: Day 1

North Carolina Tar Heels | National Team

Due to issues getting granted a waiver on his transfer, Devontez Walker had to sit out of North Carolina's first four games before being inserted into the offense and immediately impacting the team's passing production. Without Walker, the Tar Heels' offense averaged 278.8 passing yards per game, but produced 311.9 in the eight games he played.

Devontez Walker 2023 season stats Games played Catches Yards YPG YPR TDs 8 41 699 87.38 17.0 7

Walker is a well-rounded receiver who has been garnering late first round attention, but the receiver class is loaded up top. In a setting surrounded by NFL evaluators, if the 6'2", 200-pound Walker can stand out as the clear top receiving option, he could solidify himself as one of the most coveted weapons this April, locking himself into the top 20 of the draft.

Roman Wilson, WR - Projected: Day 3

Michigan Wolverines | National Team

As the leading receiver of the national champion Michigan Wolverines, being unknown seems impossible. However, there is still a bit of mystery centered around Roman Wilson, as the team's offensive identity was primarily based on the rushing attack, leaving the team's passing game under the radar. The team was so stacked that it became hard to keep track of all of Michigan's NFL-caliber prospects.

In spite of this, Wilson had his moments of production against top-level competition, including 73 yards against the talented Alabama secondary in this year's Rose Bowl. Overall, Wilson paced the Wolverines with 48 receptions, 789 yards, and 12 receiving TDs in 2023.

Now, Wilson heads to the Senior Bowl, where all receivers will get an equal opportunity to stand out. Currently, Wilson is a projected Day 3 selection. Still, if he were to excel compared to the rest of the position group, his stock could explode with evaluators reexamining his tape with a different lens.

It's difficult to pinpoint where Wilson could improve his value, but there is a real chance that with a strong outing, evaluators will find that there is more to Wilson than he had the opportunity to show during his college career.

Patrick Paul, OT - Projected: Day 2

Houston Cougars | American Team

The trench drills at showcase events like the Senior Bowl generally favor defensive linemen. But with the odds out of favor, impressive play can significantly boost a prospect's stock. There may be no lineman with more variance in opinion regarding where he ranks among his fellow offensive linemen in this year's draft than Patrick Paul.

With egregious arms over 36 inches long, the 23-year-old has the prototypical build with great play strength. Additionally, Paul, who stands at a gargantuan 6'7" and 315 pounds, has 44 games of starting experience, which is highly coveted by many NFL decision-makers. The issue with the former Houston Cougar is that for as many flashes as he shows on tape, there are just as many inconsistencies.

Standing out during this stage and building up hype heading into the draft process could help Paul make a jump into the first round discussion, especially if he can outperform other highly-touted tackles such as Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga, Arizona's Jordan Morgan, and Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton.

