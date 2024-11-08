Wolves' worrying start to the season has placed a ton of pressure on Gary O'Neil, who perhaps faces a must-win game against Southampton on Saturday (November 9). The English coach was heralded for overseeing a 14th-placed finish in the Premier League last season as he dealt with several high-profile departures.

O'Neil has just over three years left on his contract at Molineaux, but his future is uncertain as his troops prepare to host the Saints. They sit rock bottom in the league, with just three points from 10 games and are without a win this season.

Wolves' higher-ups have reportedly decided they'll consider parting ways with O'Neil should the ex-Bournemouth boss fail to secure a victory against fellow struggles Southampton. It's been a remarkable nosedive for the young tactician who INEOS seemingly shortlisted for a potential coaching role at Manchester United earlier this year.

If O'Neil does depart, the question will be who replaces the 41-year-old. Will the West Midlands outfit take a risk and approach a European coach or attend to the threat of relegation with a proven Premier League survivor?

Here, we look at five out-of-work managers who could replace O'Neil and try to turn things around at Molineaux.

David Moyes

David Moyes left West Ham United in the summer after lifting them out of a gloomy period and transforming them into UEFA Europa Conference League winners. The Scot recently revealed on Gary Neville's The Overlap that the Hammers' owner, David Sullivan, withdrew a new contract offer earlier this year.

Sullivan may regret that decision, given replacement Julen Lopetegui's dismal reign thus far, especially if Moyes were to head to Molineux. The 61-year-old is reportedly open to replacing O'Neil but also had Crystal Palace's interest a month ago.

Moyes has a proven track record of guiding teams out of relegation scraps and into European contention. If Wolves put their faith in the Scot long-term like Everton did, he could oversee one of the best periods in the club's history. He led West Ham to a ninth-placed finish last season.

Graham Potter

Graham Potter is another available high-profile British coach, as he's been out of management since his Chelsea sacking in April 2023. The 49-year-old was considered one of the brightest young tacticians, perhaps in Europe, before his fateful Stamford Bridge reign. He's since snubbed jobs abroad, such as Ajax, and may be waiting for another job opportunity in his homeland.

Wolves can offer Potter a route back into English football and the chance to get his reputation back on track. Like Moyes, he's also keen on the job and can point towards his impressive Brighton stint as to why he'd be an astute appointment.

Potter propelled the Seagulls from relegation battlers into mid-table consolidation, and they sat fourth when he left for Chelsea in 2022. Given his availability and knack for building strong teams with an exciting brand of football, he could be the man for the job at Molineaux.

Sergio Conceicao

Sergio Conceicao is the first of three potential European options for Wolves amid his availability after leaving FC Porto in June. The Portuguese tactician missed out on the Liga Portugal title to incoming Man United head coach Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP.

The 49-year-old has experience coaching outside of Portugal, having managed Ligue 1 outfit Nantes. He has yet to work in the Premier League but might be enticed to showcase his abilities and guide Wolves to safety. His teams play an aggressive yet possession-based style, and he often prefers a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Wolves are renowned for their Portuguese connections, and the squad currently consists of six of Conceicao's compatriots. He was interestingly linked with the job two years ago but stayed at the Estadio do Dragao to see out his contract. He won 11 major trophies with Porto, including three Primeira Liga titles.

Roger Schmidt

Roger Schmidt is another available coach with a history of coaching in Portuguese football after Benfica dismissed him in the summer. The German impressed in large spades during a two-year reign at the Estadio da Luz, implementing a possession-based brand of football and helping develop talent such as Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez.

The 57-year-old's managerial resume also includes spells with Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven, Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen and Austrian outfit RB Salzburg. He could be a risky yet rewarding appointment as there are concerns over his success in handling pressure, but he's excelled at developing players.

Schmidt has won trophies with those three European clubs, and when his stock was high, Jamie Carragher named him a possible successor to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. He might be a good fit for Wolves' exciting yet underperforming squad.

Rafa Benitez

Rafa Benitez could be an attractive option for Wolves given his success in the English top flight. The Spaniard led Liverpool to UEFA Champions League glory two decades ago and also impressed during a spell with Newcastle United, restoring them as a top-flight club.

Those were extraordinary achievements for Benitez, who has also enjoyed spells at Real Madrid, Napoli, and Valencia during his illustrious managerial career. His disappointing spell at Goodison Park has somewhat dampened his reputation in England, but Everton have continuously struggled over the years.

Benitez is prioritising a return to Premier League management and made this clear during a recent appearance on Neville and Carragher's Stick to Football. The 64-year-old might be the most trustworthy long-term option if Wolves were to suffer relegation, given he stayed loyal to Newcastle to ensure they returned to the top flight.