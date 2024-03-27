Highlights Leeds United could consider a major overhaul in the summer if they are promoted back to the Premier League, and could sell multiple assets.

The likes of Joe Gelhardt could be trimmed from the wage bill, especially as he's not played much football for Daniel Farke.

Wilfried Gnonto, who's attracted interest from other clubs, could bring in a large sum and could also remove an unsettled player from the squad.

As we approach the summer transfer window, Leeds United could be poised for a major overhaul should their bid for automatic promotion come to fruition at the end of the season. The club has various loose ends to tie up, including contract renewals and the potential departure of players whose loans are set to conclude.

Thanks to their litany of on-loan stars, the transition back into the top tier of English football could be made much more streamlined by offloading those surplus to requirements, all while bolstering their transfer kitty in the process. Daniel Farke’s promotion-searching outfit have plenty of players on their books who could fetch significant fees amid interest from Premier League giants, providing them with a strong foundation for the thrills and spills of top flight football.

In light of their title charge, GIVEMESPORT have identified five players in the Leeds set-up whom the club’s boardroom bosses, including Farke, should consider parting ways with upon the opening of the summer transfer window.

Sam Byram

Leeds Utd appearances: 173

While Sam Byram has performed admirably in filling Junior Firpo's boots, there is merit in allowing him to leave this summer. Not only is the left-back’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, but the Englishman has also endured several spells on the treatment table.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant season under Farke, having penned a one-year deal last summer following the end of his contract with Norwich City, notching a goal and an assist apiece in 27 Championship appearances. However, if the Yorkshire outfit secures promotion back to the top tier, the club’s higher-ups may be tempted to trim their wage bill by offloading Byram and exploring the market for a more robust option.

Sam Byram - Leeds United Statistics Appearances 173 Cost Free Agent Cost Per Appearance N/A Goals 11 Assists 14 Weekly Wage £25,000

Joe Gelhardt

Leeds Utd appearances: 52

A host of clubs attempted to test Leeds’ resolve in the summer, as well as Celtic in January, by seeking to sign Joe Gelhardt on a temporary basis, but Farke insisted that he remain with the club and work towards becoming a regular player for the Whites in the English second division.

Now, Leeds may be regretting their decision to keep ahold of him this campaign, given his limited game time. With just 172 minutes of Championship action under his belt, the Liverpool-born striker is evidently not at the summit of Farke’s pecking order and could be shipped off this summer. Clearly a talented youngster at 21 years of age, Gelhardt could fetch his employers a pretty penny from his sale.

Joe Gelhardt - Leeds United Statistics Appearances 52 Cost Undisclosed Fee Cost Per Appearance N/A Goals 3 Assists 7 Weekly Wage £15,000

Stuart Dallas

Leeds Utd appearances: 267

Albeit an outstanding servant to the Whites since arriving in 2015 from Brentford, Stuart Dallas’ growing age – coupled with his injury concerns – casts major doubt on his future at Elland Road, as he may struggle with the intensity of Premier League action.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Stuart Dallas is currently Leeds' second-longest serving player, having signed in 2015. Only captain Liam Cooper has been part of the senior side for longer.

The 32-year-old hasn’t kicked a ball since Leeds’ defeat to Manchester City back in April 2022, where he suffered a horrific femoral fracture, and given that his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, the Northern Ireland international may not have much of a future at the club. Despite being a fan-favourite among the Elland Road faithful, all good things must come to an end.

Stuart Dallas - Leeds United Statistics Appearances 267 Cost £1.3m Cost Per Appearance £4,869 Goals 28 Assists 18 Weekly Wage £45,000

Brenden Aaronson

Leeds Utd appearances: 40

Not only did Brenden Aaronson struggle to secure a spot in the Leeds set-up, but his loan stint with Union Berlin has also been underwhelming. The American has played just 29% of the Bundesliga minutes (686) on offer to him this season, meaning he would be unlikely to feature regularly for Leeds should they return to the Premier League. Dean Jones also told GIVEMESPORT he would have to 'win over the fans' upon his return.

Uncertainty over his best position could also prove to be challenging when integrating him into the team, and the fact that he has three years still remaining on his contract means Leeds would be in a strong position during any negotiations. Aged 23, Aaronson has plenty of years left ahead of him and may be better suited to ply his trade elsewhere.

Brenden Aaronson - Leeds United Statistics Appearances 40 Cost £24.7m Cost Per Appearance £617,500 Goals 1 Assists 3 Weekly Wage £45,000 (2022/23)

Wilfried Gnonto

Leeds Utd appearances: 63

Selling Wilfried Gnonto sooner rather than later could prevent unrest in the Elland Road camp, especially during a season that has been described as a 'rollercoaster'. The Italian, one of Leeds’ most prized assets, was subject to heavy interest from Everton in the summer of 2023, but Leeds rejected a total of four bids for the winger.

Given that he submitted a written transfer request to Leeds in August 2023, Gnonto’s aspirations of playing at a higher level are unlikely to have diminished. And this summer, interest in the 20-year-old is expected to resurface. With eight goals and two assists in all competitions this campaign, the coveted 20-year-old will have no shortage of suitors come the summer, and Farke and his entourage should consider any offers in their inbox.

Wilfried Gnonto - Leeds United Statistics Appearances 63 Cost £3.8m Cost Per Appearance £60,317 Goals 12 Assists 6 Weekly Wage £20,000