Key Takeaways Manchester United are looking to appoint Ruben Amorim as their new manager, having sacked Erik ten Hag.

United have been linked with various players, and could look to sign several in coming transfer windows to bolster Amorim's squad.

Viktor Gyokeres, Morten Hjulmand and Goncalo Inacio could also follow Amorim from Sporting CP and start for United.

Manchester United are set to begin a new dawn at Old Trafford with the appointment of Ruben Amorim as Erik ten Hag’s permanent successor, confirmed by the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano. The Sporting CP boss could start his role ahead of the English side’s Premier League outing against Chelsea, although negotiations have hit a snag over an apparent notice period.

What he has been left with is a squad devoid of confidence, who reside 14th in England’s top division after accruing just three wins from their opening nine outings – below the likes of Bournemouth and West Ham United. As such, he will already have his eye on some transfer targets.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Crystal Palace and Southampton (six) have scored fewer than Man Utd’s eight goals in the Premier League this season.

Typically, the 39-year-old has opted for a 3-4-3 system with particular focus on deploying inside forwards in the half spaces, wing backs to provide width and a trio of centre-backs to recycle possession. Here are five potential signings that could fit into his structure at Old Trafford.

Viktor Gyokeres, Sporting CP

Position: Centre forward

Close

A box-office centre forward could be exactly what the doctor ordered. Viktor Gyokeres, 26, was already a goalscoring sensation pre-Sporting CP – but under Amorim’s stewardship, the imposing Swede has become one of the most potent No.9’s in the world.

Of course, the Red Devils only just bought Joshua Zirkzee in the summer but his struggles in front of goal has only exacerbated the club’s need to add another natural-born goalscorer to the pack to complement Rasmus Hojlund. Stockholm-born Gyokeres has endured a frightening stint in Portugal, plundering 57 strikes in 64 appearances, and United's links to the Swede could lead to a move.

Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich

Position: Left-back

Amorim’s set-up of a 3-4-3 requires both wing-backs to be extremely athletic with him expected to add a threat going forward while also remaining defensively resolute. Step forward: Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies.

The speedster has been pivotal to the Bavarian’s success over the years. Just 23 years of age, his pace to burn and the technical ability to match making him one of the most admired left-sided defenders of his generation.

Scout Mick Brown has suggested the Canadian, whose contract expires in the summer of 2025, will be among the names on INEOS’ list of prospective Luke Shaw replacements with the Englishman’s injury record now becoming a serious cause for concern.

Morten Hjulmand, Sporting CP

Position: Defensive midfield

Close

Kobbie Mainoo is, undoubtedly, the future of Manchester United’s engine room after enjoying quite a remarkable breakthrough season under Ten Hag’s watch. Who will be his midfield partner, despite the summer arrival of Manuel Ugarte, remains unknown.

Although captain and creator in chief, Bruno Fernandes, could start in games United are expected to dominate, another player that Amorim could bring with him from Sporting is Morten Hjulmand. Transfer expert Dean Jones, writing for GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that the Dane is admired by Manchester United’s top brass.

Hjulmand, 25, is a high-energy, box-to-box midfielder under Amorim while also remaining a decent ground dueller – and with a lack of desire in the club’s midfield at the time of writing, a move for the midfielder could be a wise choice.

Goncalo Inacio, Sporting CP

Position: Centre-back