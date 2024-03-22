Highlights Wolves have had a great season but may have to make some key sales in the summer.

The club's Sporting Director has suggested big signings could be made but it seems likely that some key exits will have to occur too.

Pedro Neto may fetch plenty in the summer market but there are other options too.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have enjoyed a brilliant season under Gary O’Neil. At the time of writing, the former Bournemouth chief has guided his side to the top half of the Premier League – even though many had them down as a relegation-threatened side before the campaign got underway.

Matt Hobbs, the club's Sporting Director, has already suggested that Wolves are eyeing significant additions in the near future to aid their ongoing progression, which means letting go of first-team stars could be on the cards to allow O’Neil and his recruitment staff to reinvest in the squad.

The likes of Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves – arguably two of their most important assets – were sold for big money in the summer of 2023, but Wolves have looked much more solid without the Portuguese duo. But who from the current roster could be on the chopping block this summer in order to make a profit? GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at five Wolves players who could be on the move at the end of the current campaign.

Pedro Neto

Bought for: £18m

As one of the club’s most important players at the moment, the prospect of losing Pedro Neto is a painful one for fans. However, their hands may be tied with many of England’s top clubs vying to secure his services in the summer – most notably Liverpool and Manchester City.

The speedster was enjoying one of his best seasons in a Wolves shirt before his injury problems, but the interest from his suitors remains strong, even with goals and assists not necessarily being the Portuguese’s forte – as he has only contributed to 38 goals in 134 games for the club. Neto was first signed for £18 million, a figure which can be considered modest, with his departure potentially fetching north of £50 million.

Pedro Neto - Wolves Statistics Cost £18m Appearances 134 Cost Per Appearance £134,328 Goals 14 Assists 24 Interested Teams Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United

Rayan Ait-Nouri

Bought for: £9.5m

After Wolves shelled out a mere £9.5 million for Rayan Ait-Nouri, many were concerned that the Algerian would struggle to adapt to Premier League life. However, two-and-a-half years on from his acquisition, he’s cemented himself as a starter, accumulating in excess of 100 appearances under his belt.

His consistency over the years piqued interest from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal in the winter transfer window and Wolves are, reportedly, happy to welcome bids in the region of £45 million, which would yield a staggering profit for the club. Whether they are willing to part ways with the promising 22-year-old remains uncertain.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - Wolves Statistics Cost £9.5m Appearances 107 Cost Per Appearance £88,785 Goals 6 Assists 11 Interested Clubs Liverpool and Arsenal

Jose Sa

Bought for: £6.25m

Although it seems highly improbable, there may be some justification for Wolves selling Jose Sa this summer. Regarded as the club's most important player, the Portuguese replaced his compatriot Rui Patricio with relative ease – all for the modest sum of £6.25 million – as he swiftly emerged as their standout choice between the posts.

The former Olympiacos goalkeeper has been nothing short of sensational during his Premier League stint and is unsurprisingly on the radar of several clubs as things stand. This includes an array of teams from the rapidly expanding Saudi Pro League, who could be willing to shell out £40m to have the seasoned 31-year-old as part of their set-up.

Jose Sa - Wolves Statistics Cost £6.25m Appearances 107 Cost Per Appearance £58,411 Goals Conceded 143 Clean Sheets 29 Interested Clubs Clubs from Saudi Pro League

Max Kilman

Bought for: £40,000

One of the club’s most remarkable budget buys in recent memory, centre-back stalwart Max Kilman was snared for just £40,000, per The Athletic, from Maidenhead United in 2018. Initially considered solely as an Under-23 asset, the Englishman quickly emerged as a crucial player for the senior side and, owing to his performances, has pricked the ears of some potential buyers.

With close to 150 appearances for the Old Gold thus far, Kilman could potentially be on his way out. In the summer of 2023, Wolves turned down an offer of £30 million from Napoli, who were looking to replace Kim Min-jae, indicating their belief that his value exceeds that in the current market. As such, should they decide to part ways with their club captain, they stand to make a mammoth profit.

Max Kilman - Wolves Statistics Cost £40,000 Appearances 141 Cost Per Appearance £238.69 Goals 3 Assists 3 Interested Clubs Napoli

Joao Gomes

Bought for: £15m

With Manchester United expressing an interest in Joao Gomes’ signature, the Old Gold could be in line for a significant payday soon, given the Red Devils' tendency to over-pay for players. The Brazilian joined Wolves as a lesser-known ace from Flamengo for £15 million back in January 2023 – but has come on leaps and bounds in the Premier League.

Having played 24 games in the English top flight so far, the 23-year-old has established himself as a Molineux regular, effectively as a replacement for Ruben Neves. Valued at £40 million, Gomes’ potential departure could open a lot of financial doors for Wolves, especially with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United interested in the midfielder's services.

Joao Gomes - Wolves Statistics Cost £15m Appearances 39 Cost Per Appearance £384,615 Goals 3 Assists 1 Interested Clubs Man Utd, Newcastle, Tottenham

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 22/03/2024