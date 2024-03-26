Highlights Eddie Howe has come under huge scrutiny for his Newcastle's poor 2022/23 season, both domestically and in Europe.

Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that his job security is currently 50/50 with performances and results not improving.

GMS have identified five possible replacements, all of whom offer different levels of experience and managerial know-how.

Newcastle United, amid their tumultuous season under Eddie Howe, could look to sever ties with the Englishman at the end of the season. After securing Champions League football in 202/23, the acquisitions of top players such as Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali looked to be perfect as they aimed to improve their standings in 2023/24.

This term, though, has been far more complicated with injuries hampering their progression. As things stand, the Toon are placed tenth and their return to Europe’s top table was short-lived with them crashing out at the group stage.

And that means Howe’s position in the dugout has come under scrutiny. Recently, reputable journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Howe’s chances of continuing his reign at St. James’ Park next season are 50/50 after failing to meet expectations this time around.

If Howe's stewardship is indeed nearing its end, GIVEMEPSORT have identified five managers that could succeed him, with the ambition of becoming Champions League regulars at the forefront of their agenda.

Roberto Mancini

Current club: Saudi Arabia

Roberto Mancini, formerly of Manchester City, is currently the head coach of the Saudi Arabian national side and has a contract running until 2027 – but the prospect of club football could persuade him to return to the English top tier. The Italian has managed all over Europe and was most successful during his two stints with Inter Milan, where he secured four league titles.

The 59-year-old won the Premier League in 2012 and an FA Cup the season prior during his four-year Etihad Stadium tenure and could be tempted by the challenge Newcastle currently face. Described as a man who would ‘fit the bill’ at St. James’ Park, Mancini’s successful track record underpins his career in management and, therefore, what he could achieve in the northeast of England.

Roberto Mancini - Managerial Statistics Club Term Wins Draws Losses Saudi Arabia 2023 - Present 5 2 4 Italy 2018 - 2020 39 13 9 Zenit St Petersburg 2017 - 2018 22 13 10 Inter Milan 2014 - 2016 36 18 23 Galatasaray 2013 - 2014 25 12 9 Manchester City 2009 - 2013 113 38 40 Inter Milan 2004 - 2008 140 60 26 Lazio 2002 - 2004 49 32 21 Fiorentina 2001 - 2002 11 10 21

Jose Mourinho

Current club: N/A

What sets The Special One apart from the rest is his undeniable success in the Premier League. During his time at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea, Jose Mourinho was known as a serial winner and would relish the opportunity to emulate his previous work on Tyneside. Having been sacked by Roma in early 2024, Mourinho is ready to jump back into the world of management without demanding compensation.

Some are of the opinion that he is beginning to lose his touch at the highest level of football, though, and Newcastle might be wise to avoid what could potentially turn out to be a poor appointment. That said, his haul of three Premier Leagues and two Champions League titles establishes him as one of the best to grace the English top flight.

Jose Mourinho - Managerial Statistics Club Term Wins Draws Losses Roma 2021 - 2024 68 30 40 Tottenham Hotspur 2019 - 2021 45 17 24 Manchester United 2016 - 2018 84 31 29 Chelsea 2013 - 2015 80 27 29 Real Madrid 2010 - 2013 127 28 23 Inter Milan 2008 - 2010 68 25 15 Chelsea 2004 - 2007 124 38 23 Porto 2002 - 2004 91 21 15 Leiria 2001 - 2002 9 7 4 Benfica 2000 5 3 2

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jose Mourinho has managed 363 games in the Premier League, winning 217 of those. In that time, he drew 84 games and lost just 62.

Michel Sanchez

Current club: Girona

The mastermind behind Girona’s impressive season in La Liga, Michel Sanchez is poised to make the step up to a club of greater stature this summer. The 48-year-old has been in the Girona hotseat since the summer of 2021 but, with him rubbing shoulders with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, he will not be short of suitors when the season concludes.

One factor that may deter Newcastle from pursuing Sanchez is that he is yet to manage outside his native Spain and the culture shock of the Premier League has stumped even some of the best managers in the world. Linked as a potential Xavi replacement at Barcelona, Newcastle could make a shrewd move by getting Sanchez through the door.

Michel Sanchez - Managerial Statistics Club Term Wins Draws Losses Girona 2021 - Present 62 24 38 SD Huesca 2019 - 2021 24 16 24 Rayo Vallecano 2017 - 2019 34 23 32

Roberto De Zerbi

Current club: Brighton & Hove Albion

Long rumoured for the Manchester City job when Pep Guardiola departs, Roberto De Zerbi took over from the talented Graham Potter at Brighton & Hove Albion in September 2022, signing a four-year contract, and has displayed glimpses of excellence throughout his tenure.

Having spent two years (and counting) in England’s top division, De Zerbi would not require a transition period like others on this list, which could be an attractive prospect for Newcastle’s boardroom. His current seaside outfit have not been entirely up to par this season, however, possibly due to the added stress of European football – but that does not necessarily imply that De Zerbi would not be a suitable choice.

Roberto De Zerbi - Managerial Statistics Club Term Wins Draws Losses Brighton 2022 - Present 37 17 25 Shakhtar Donetsk 2021 - 2022 20 5 5 Sassuolo 2018 - 2021 43 36 41 Benevento 2017 - 2018 6 3 20 Palermo 2016 1 2 10 Foggia 2014 - 2016 48 23 19 Darfo Boario 2013 - 2014 5 5 12

Ruben Amorim

Current club: Sporting CP

Also eyed and admired strongly by Premier League giants Liverpool, Ruben Amorim could well be a potential replacement for Howe. What he may lack in big league experience, he certainly compensates with his tactical and strategical nous, exemplified by his table-topping Sporting CP.

Amorim's stock continues to rise in the Primeira Liga, and whether those skills can translate into the challenges of Premier League life remains uncertain – but given his age, 39, and the managerial exploits on show this season, it could be a gamble worth considering. Albeit inexperienced, his name has garnered the attention of some of Europe’s elite when his side knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League in 2022/23.

Ruben Amorim - Managerial Statistics Club Term Wins Draws Losses Sporting CP 2020 - Present 141 30 31 Braga 2019 - 2020 10 1 2 Casa Pia 2018 - 2019 25 12 9

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/03/2024