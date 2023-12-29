Highlights Mikel Arteta is keen to enrich his squad in multiple positions to aid their chances of topping the Premier League at the end of the season.

The centre forward department is one area in dire need of reinforcements, with Ivan Toney mooted as a potential long-term option, alongside Victor Osimhen.

Bundesliga stars Florian Wirtz and Matthjis de Ligt have also been earmarked to provide Arsenal with some squad heading into 2024, but it remains to be seen if they can secure either of their services in January.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side may be sitting second in the Premier League standings at the time of writing - but, even so, it would be remiss of us to not point out that sanctioning more incomings would boost their chances of domestic glory tenfold. And that’s where the January transfer market comes in. Commonly monikered as the summer window’s ugly sister, all 20 Premier League teams have the chance to right their summer wrongs and address their squad frailties in a bid to achieve their respective seasonal goals.

With the Gunners boss prepared to invest at the turn of their year to strengthen their Premier League title challenge, per the Telegraph, the club could be poised to spend big – yet wisely – to ensure they do not conclude the season five points off the pace like they did in 2022/23. Centre forward is particularly a department in which Arteta and his entourage need to sort out. The likes of Aston Villa and Manchester City have Ollie Watkins and Erling Haaland, respectively, leading their line, which has led to the belief that the Gunners are one prolific frontman away from snaring their first Premier League title since 2003/04 – one coined the ‘Invincibles’ season.

The heart of the defence and midfield have also been labelled as areas in need of improvement, too. So GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at five players that Arsenal could potentially target in January as a means of boosting their chance at securing that sweet taste of Premier League gold come May 2024. We've factored in who they have been linked with and who might be available, and have picked the best of the best in each of the positions they need to address. If Arteta gets his hands on one or two of these lot, then their chances of glory will be significantly higher.

Ivan Toney - Striker

Current club: Brentford

When Ivan Toney returns from his eight-month suspension, many top flight clubs – who are in dire need of a free-scoring striker – will be circling around his signature. Arsenal are included in that bunch and, luckily for them, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that the Emirates Stadium is the Brentford ace’s preferred destination.

Toney, who has scored 32 goals in 68 top tier games, would provide a much-needed cutting edge to Arsenal’s attack, while his physicality and well-rounded skill set would also be a welcome touch to the north London-based side. With neither Gabriel Jesus nor Eddie Nketiah able to provide a flurry of goals, snaring Toney would be a wise move.

Whether Arsenal have the facilities to cough up £100 million - a fee set by Bees chief Thomas Frank - for his services remains a worry heading into the January transfer market. But with Toney likely up for the challenge and the prospect of Champions League football firmly in his dreams, this move could send shockwaves through England’s top tier.

Ivan Toney's Brentford Statistics - Season by season (as of 28/12/23) Season Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 2020/21 52 33 10 8 1 2021/22 37 14 6 8 0 2022/23 35 21 5 9 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Matthjis de Ligt - Centre-back

Current club: Bayern Munich

Granted, Gabriel and William Saliba are arguably the league’s – and potentially, the world’s – best central defensive partnership and Arteta will be aware that neither will be happy being left out of proceedings after coming ever so close to domestic gold last term. That said, the drop-off from the aforementioned duo to whom they currently boast on their bench and reserves is worrying.

Jurrien Timber would be the perfect back-up to Arsenal’s formidable duo, but given he is currently sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, signing another centre-back may be a deft choice. And up steps Mattjhis de Ligt. The imposing Dutchman, who is included in world football’s most expensive XI, was the name on everyone’s lips in 2018 with fans and pundits alike waxing lyrical about him on a weekly basis. His time in Bavaria has not exactly set the Bundesliga alight, however, and with Arsenal’s coaching staff – Arteta included – keen admirers of the 24-year-old, per The Athletic, a move in the near future could be on the cards.

Florian Wirtz - Attacking midfielder

Current club: Bayer Leverkusen

Mooted by Manchester City, Florian Wirtz is a wanted man – and for good reason, too. The midfield magician has been a vital cog in Xabi Alonso’s well-oiled Bayer Leverkusen machine and could provide a club in the Premier League with some much-needed creativity in the final third.

Ever since emerging as a pale-faced teenager three years ago, the now 20-year-old has plundered 31 goals and 42 assists in 126 outings – a return that has commanded the attention of clubs from all corners of Europe. Arsenal had been linked with the German in November, but whether they can get their hands on him in January is a conversation for another day. Inquiring about his services, however, should be a no-brainer.

Victor Osimhen - Striker

Current club: Napoli

Despite rubber-stamping a new three-year deal with his current employers recently, Victor Osimhen’s future at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium still seems unsettled – and, as such, Arsenal could take advantage. The marksman may not exude Premier League experience, but his ability to shine on the Champions League stage just proves that he could, perhaps, bring a certain ruthlessness to the Arsenal front line.

Still just 25 years old, the Lagos-born talent still has ample time to develop and could become Arsenal’s long-term option at the top of the tree. Hitting 67 goals and 17 assists in 119 games is no easy feat – but Osimhen has seemed to do it with such class, pizzazz and, most impressively, ease. Need proof of that? Go and watch his incredible assist against Cagliari.

An imposing figure in the final third, he has the technical nous to match his free-scoring exploits and would complement Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli’s best traits of getting down the line and delivering pinpoint crosses. Who would be busting a gut to latch on to the end of them? Osimhen. As ambitious as it would be, signing the 27-cap Nigeria international could be exactly what the doctor ordered for Arteta and Co. He is a target for the Gunners, but with Osimhen attracting interest from other clubs, including Chelsea, they will need to act fast in the market.

Victor Osimhen - Career Statistics (as of 28/12/23) Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards SSC Napoli 119 67 17 18 3 LOSC Lille 38 18 6 5 0 RSC Charleroi 36 20 4 3 0 VfL Wolsfburg 16 0 0 1 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Douglas Luiz - Central midfielder

Current club: Aston Villa

The majority of Arsenal’s engine room is tailor-made to how they’d like to play. Declan Rice acts as the ball of energy, able to perform offensively as well as defensively, while Martin Odegaard is the driving force behind many of their attacks. The third midfield spot is typically occupied by summer signing Kai Havertz, but his performances so far have left a lot to be desired.

A defensive-minded midfielder who doesn’t mind doing the dirty work while the aforementioned duo will have license to maraud forward and make things tick would complete Arteta’s overhaul in the heart of his side. Look no further than Douglas Luiz – a ground-eating ace for Aston Villa, who has registered eight goal involvements (5G, 3A) from the fulcrum of the Villans this campaign. Although the likelihood of Unai Emery selling one of his key assets to a league-chasing rival is scarcely low, the fact that hasn’t deterred Arsenal’s pursual so far is telling, with him remaining at the top of their transfer shortlist, according to reliable reporter Jacobs.