Highlights Premier League clubs are monitoring Lille star Jonathan David.

David could be a valuable summer signing for most teams though he would come into most squads as a backup option.

His price tag is around £30 million; meaning he is viewed as a serious option.

Premier League clubs are starting to ramp up their efforts in the summer transfer window as we wait for EURO 2024 to spring into life - and one player who could be on his way to English shores is Jonathan David, with GIVEMESPORT sources suggesting that the Canada international is being watched by five Premier League clubs.

Transfer teams are waiting to do their recruitment but with the continental tournament underway in Germany, it's not an ideal time to do business with players unable to do medicals. As such, they are biding their time; but for players such as David who aren't involved, the heat is already on with over two months to go until the window slams shut.

Jonathan David: Transfer News Latest

The Canadian forward has been in superb form

David, who has been described as a 'silent assassin', has long been linked with a move away from Lille in recent years but nothing has come of any deal taking him away from the north east of France.

Recent reports have stated that Manchester United have been the club to make contact for his services as they weigh up a shortlist amid INEOS' rebuild plans, but little has come about in terms of a confirmed bid just yet and fans are waiting patiently for club chiefs to get their summer transfer business underway with a view to a host of summer signings making the trip to Old Trafford.

Sources: Premier League Quintet Chase David

A glut of goals in Ligue 1 means it could be his time to move to England

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that David could yet become one of the best value signings for Premier League teams to make in the summer transfer market - with the Canadian being a 'realistic' forward option for many of the top-flight's best sides.

He has been made available by Lille as they plan for a sale, with United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Chelsea and West Ham United all being touted with a move for his services after yet another successful season in France.

Jonathan David's Ligue 1 statistics - Lille squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 19 1st Assists 4 3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =4th Shots Per Game 2.3 2nd Match rating 7.05 3rd

It is thought that his price tag will be around £30million this summer, and with the amount of expensive options on the market such as Benjamin Sesko who was viewed as a cheap option at £55million, he is seen as a 'pretty serious' option that many clubs are considering.

Despite his availability however, he is seen as a backup option to main players in each team. United have Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho in their ranks, Chelsea have settled with Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling on the wings, Villa have shone with Leon Bailey and new man Morgan Rogers on the flanks and even West Ham, who are likely the most unattractive option of the quintet, have shone with Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen out wide.

French Players Can Struggle in England

There haven't been many successes in recent years

David has scored 71 league goals in just 146 games for the north eastern French outfit, with his 24 goals in the 2022/23 season being an outright career best in the division; and with a goal record of 101 goals in 206 games across his spells at Gent and Lille, it may well be that he will be on his way out of the 2020/21 league winners in the summer months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nicolas Pepe scored 22 goals in his final season for Lille but only ended up with 16 in 80 for Arsenal before being released on a free transfer.

A move to the Premier League has not exactly been a usual move for other French top-flight players in recent times. Alexandre Lacazette was a fine goalscorer for Arsenal, but there have been little high-profile transfers of that ilk in recent times, with Nicolas Pepe's move to England being one of the more recent deals that didn't pay off.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-06-24.