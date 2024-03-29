Highlights Leeds United have an excellent chance of securing promotion back to the Premier League.

We've taken a closer look at five players who could be ideal signings for the club this summer.

Sean Longstaff and Matt O’Riley are among the potential signings who could make all the difference.

Leeds United have been in scintillating form since the turn of the year and with the prospect of automatic promotion now in their grasp, it’s the perfect time for Daniel Farke and the club’s recruitment team to start drawing up names for the summer transfer window.

With the mood in and around the Leeds camp higher than ever heading into the final stages of the Championship campaign, the West Yorkshire side now have eight remaining games before they discover their fate.

Between now and the end of term, the club have a mammoth job on their hands – but the progression will not stop there with the task of retaining their Premier League status, on the basis they do get promoted, being equally daunting and onerous.

Should they secure promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking, they’ll be looking to sign players that are of sufficient quality. We've picked out five players that are currently on their radar as the transfer period looms. A quick caveat: the listed players do not necessarily need to boast Premier League experience.

Sean Longstaff

Current club: Newcastle United

In an attempt to bolster their resources in the middle of the park, Leeds are eyeing Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff as their answer. The 26-year-old Newcastle academy graduate is about to enter the final 12 months of his deal at St James’ Park and, as ar result, the midfielder could be available on the cheap with uncertainty surrounding his future.

Longstaff has played 2,791 minutes of football this term thanks to an array of unavailable players but, in the grand scheme of things, is not high on Eddie Howe’s pecking order. Leeds could pounce on his availability this summer and gain a midfielder with ample Premier League experience.

Sean Longstaff - 2023-24 Statistics Appearances 36 Minutes 2,791 Goals 4 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 5 Red Cards 0 Weekly Wage £50,000

Luca Netz

Current club: Borussia Monchengladbach

With the options on the left-hand side of defence becoming a concern at Elland Road, Farke will want to address his side's deficiencies before a potential promotion. A regular for Borussia Monchengladbach, Luca Netz’s consistency at the back for the German outfit has perked the interest of the side from Yorkshire.

Not only are Leeds interested, but Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all in the running for the 20-year-old’s signature, too, suggesting he is ready for the step-up to England’s top flight. Having played 27 times in the Bundesliga this season at such a tender age is a promising sign and, if Leeds can acquire his services, it could prove to be a masterstroke.

Luca Netz - 2023-24 Statistics Appearances 27 Minutes 2,118 Goals 0 Assists 4 Yellow Cards 2 Red Cards 0 Weekly Wage £39,426

Matt O’Riley

Current club: Celtic

Matt O’Riley has steadily become a beloved figure among Celtic Park echo chambers thanks to his tenacity in the middle of the park, hence the growing interest from Farke and Co. From Celtic’s perspective, they’d reportedly consider parting ways with their impressive Dane in the summer months as long as they received a ‘huge offer’.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matt O'Riley, in the Scottish Premiership this season, has become Celtic's top goalscorer and assist maker - all from central midfield.

Whether that is within the club's financial capacity is unknown – but given O’Riley has recorded 11 goals and 15 assists this season, it may be worth coughing up the cash. Since his arrival in 2022, the 23-year-old has been instrumental in the Bhoys' success and would, alongside his evident talent, bring a winning mentality to Elland Road.

Matt O'Riley - 2023-24 Statistics Appearances 39 Minutes 3,388 Goals 11 Assists 15 Yellow Cards 3 Red Cards 0 Weekly Wage £14,000

Kalvin Phillips

Current club: Manchester City (on loan at West Ham United)

Kalvin Phillips has endured a tough few years in his career of late. After being deemed surplus to requirements at Manchester City, a loan move to West Ham United beckoned – but that, too, has been underwhelming, leading to links between the midfielder and his boyhood club Leeds.

An academy graduate, a switch back to Elland Road could depend on how willing he is to downgrade his weekly wage. Pep Guardiola, having spent £50 million on his services, will not be willing to let him go for cheap, either, which could prevent a sensational homecoming. Despite his lack of minutes, Phillips is a 31-cap England international, and would seamlessly slot back into the Leeds engine room.

Kalvin Phillips - 2023-24 Statistics Appearances 18 Minutes 601 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 3 Red Cards 1 Weekly Wage £150,000

Michy Batshuayi

Current club: Fenerbahce

A man with plenty of Premier League experience – 77 games to be precise – that Leeds are monitoring is former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi. The Belgian journeyman is currently at Fenerbahce in Turkey but, with his contract set to expire in the summer, could be on the move to Elland Road.

Although they currently boast a few centre forward options, Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe in particular, it’s an area that Leeds could enhance in order to bolster their case for being a suitable Premier League outfit. At 30 years of age, Batshuayi is a reliable goalscorer – and his 2023/24 return of 21 in 36 outings this season attests to that.

Michy Batshuayi - 2023-24 Statistics Appearances 36 Minutes 1,472 Goals 21 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 4 Red Cards 0 Weekly Wage £82,138

All statistics and wage information per Transfermarkt and Capology - correct as of 29/03/2024.