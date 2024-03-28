Highlights Southampton, seeking promotion, are gearing up for the summer transfer window to secure top players for a potential Premier League return.

Key targets include Matias Soule, Ben Johnson, Jack Clarke, Karamoko Dembele, and Manuel Benson to strengthen the squad.

Players like Soule, Johnson, Clarke, and Dembele show promise with impressive statistics while Benson could offer value despite limited game time.

Southampton, amid their promotion-seeking season, are one of several sides already sitting down to plan their summer business – and the upcoming transfer window promises to be an all-important one for the club, with hopes that it will be an off-season spent preparing for Premier League football once again.

Russell Martin and his entourage are working tirelessly to ensure his side are back in the top tier for the start of next term, battling it out at the top alongside Leicester City, Leeds United and Ipswich Town as the campaign draws to a close. And if they are to secure promotion back to the Premier League, a myriad of additions are expected to come through the door at St. Mary’s Stadium, as Martin and his entourage will be eager to retain their status as top flight participants.

Players such as Kyle Walker-Peters and Che Adams have been subject to their fair share of interest of late and replacing them will be a crucial part of their summer plans. With players aplenty to choose from once July hits, we've taken a closer look at five players, all of whom can be considered Premier League quality, who are on Southampton’s radar in the lead-up to the summer transfer period.

Matias Soule

Current club: Juventus (on loan at Frosinone)

A promising winger who has been tearing it up for Frosinone Calcio this season, having notched 10 goals and two assists in 27 Serie A outings, could be Southampton-bound this summer. Matias Soule may have struggled to get minutes at Juventus, but his stock has risen greatly over the course of the campaign, and he looks primed to make the next step in his embryonic career.

Valued around the £34 million mark, his employers’ hefty asking price could deter the likes of Southampton from making a genuine attempt, with Premier League trio Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Newcastle United also interested. The fact that Juventus are considering a permanent deal for Southampton’s Charly Alcaraz, currently on loan in Turin, could play into their hands.

Matias Soule - 2023-24 Statistics Appearances 27 Minutes 2,483 Goals 10 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 2 Red Cards 0

Ben Johnson

Current club: West Ham United

Southampton’s long-standing interest in Ben Johnson, a versatile defender currently plying his trade for West Ham United, has never been a secret. Having racked up 10 caps for England’s Under-21s, the right-back would be a solid option for the Saints, especially with Kyle Walker-Peters being subject to interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Still just 24 years of age, the London-born ace has the experience of 65 Premier League games under his belt and could prove to be a shrewd signing for Martin and Co. Johnson’s current contract with West Ham expires at the end of the season, meaning that, if Southampton make their move, they will be in a robust position in negotiations.

Ben Johnson - 2023-24 Statistics Appearances 19 Minutes 998 Goals 0 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 0

Jack Clarke

Current club: Sunderland

Sunderland’s most creative outlet, Jack Clarke, has been firing on all cylinders during the current Championship campaign and, as a result, is due a big move to the Premier League in the near future. And his summer destination could potentially be Southampton, with reports suggesting they are readying a £15 million bid for the 23-year-old.

In the league this season, Clarke has registered 15 goals and four assists in 33 outings and could bolster Saints’ attacking ranks with Che Adams potentially on his way out. Having graduated from Tottenham Hotspur’s academy set-up, the York-born forward will want another crack at top flight football – and with the Black Cats not expected to go up and Clarke potentially interested in joining Southampton, Martin and Co. could secure his signature this summer.

Jack Clarke - 2023-24 Statistics Appearances 35 Minutes 3,051 Goals 15 Assists 4 Yellow Cards 5 Red Cards 0

Karamoko Dembele

Current club: Brest (on loan at Blackpool)

Once heralded as the next big thing in Scottish football, former Celtic starlet Karamoko Dembele has dwindled into obscurity of late. Now on loan at Blackpool, he is beginning to showcase his early promise once more – and according to reports, Martin’s side are among the clubs that are pursuing a move for the Englishman.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Karamoko Dembele made his debut for Celtic's Under-20 team at just 13 years old.

From central midfield, the 21-year-old has scored seven goals and notched a further 12 assists across all competitions and is set to return to Brest at the end of the campaign. However, a move to Southampton could offer him the opportunity to rejuvenate his career and reach the heights he was always destined to – potentially at the top level of English football, should the club get promoted.

Karamoko Dembele - 2023-24 Statistics Appearances 41 Minutes 2,559 Goals 7 Assists 12 Yellow Cards 2 Red Cards 0

Manuel Benson

Current club: Burnley

Burnley’s Manuel Benson was heavily linked with a move to St. Mary’s in January - so much so that Southampton were leading Leeds United in the pursuit of his signature, Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT. A key figure in the Clarets’ promotion-securing 2022/23, Benson could still prove to be a key player at Premier League level but hasn’t been given the opportunities to do so in claret and blue.

Perhaps a victim of Vincent Kompany’s summer 2023 transfer business, the Belgian-born ace has struggled for game time at Turf Moor, with just 87 minutes of Premier League action to his name this term, and could be tempted by a move this summer as a result. Especially with David Brooks due to return to Bournemouth after his six-month loan spell, Benson could be a much cheaper alternative.

Manuel Benson - 2023-24 Statistics Appearances 7 Minutes 114 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 0 Red Cards 0

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 28/03/2024