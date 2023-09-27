Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers have upgraded their supporting cast, signing defensive guard Patrick Beverley and high-potential center Mo Bamba, among others.

The team has a new head coach in Nick Nurse, who brings a defensively focused system and a functional offensive regime.

Joel Embiid, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, is motivated to have a big revenge season and lead the 76ers to success.

As a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers, you may be thinking to yourself: "Why do I still support a team that has been eliminated in the second round of the playoffs five times in the last six years?". To that, we have five different reasons as to why you should and to why this season might finally be the one to deposit all of your hopes on, because if it isn't, things are most likely going to change around Philadelphia.

5 The Supporting Cast

Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers were ranked the fourth-best offense of the league, only behind the Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks. Curiously enough, though, they had the ninth-lowest scoring bench units of the entire NBA, varying from De'Anthony Melton or Tyrese Maxey at the shooting guard position, with Shake Milton and Georges Niang as the highest scorers from the supporting cast.

Second Unit - Philadelphia 76ers 2022-23 Season Statistics Player Points Assists Rebounds Shake Milton 8.4 3.2 2.5 Georges Niang 8.2 1.0 2.4 Paul Reed 4.2 0.4 3.8 Furkan Korkmaz 3.8 0.6 1.1 Montrezl Harrell 5.6 0.6 2.8 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

Out of the players mentioned above, Shake Milton has signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Georges Niang is now a Cleveland Cavalier and Montrezl Harrell suffered a torn ACL during the summer and is out for the foreseeable future. However, the future is still bright, as Daryl Morey signed defensive guard Patrick Beverley, high-potential center Mo Bamba, and extended fan-favourite Paul Reed to a three-year, $24 million contract.

When looking at these depth charts, you may think some three-point shooting is lacking in this second unit, with both Milton and Niang leaving the team, but barring any setbacks, Melton, who was a 39% three-point shooter last season, should be moved to that sixth man spot, bumping Maxey into a starting position.

Not only have they upgraded the bench, but they also have two of the best role-players in the league in their starting lineup: Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker. Both with very different roles on the team, with Harris being a very offensively minded player who can hang on defense, and Tucker being a solely defensively minded forward who his one of the best in a lockdown role. Harris did have a rough season this past year, averaging his lowest amount of points per game since 2016, with only 14.7.

4 New voice on the bench

After three consecutive seasons of losing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs under veteran head coach Doc Rivers' command, the front office thought the experiment wasn't going well, as reports of a bad relationship with certain players in the locker room might've accelerated the decision to part ways with the one-time champion. Rivers already had a bit of a reputation in Philadelphia, after publicly criticizing former 76ers first overall pick Ben Simmons for his poor performance in the 2021 playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks and consequent drama that led to the James Harden trade.

To replace him, enter non-other than 2019 NBA Champion and Coach of the Year Nick Nurse, who had just been released from the Toronto Raptors after a somewhat stagnant season. This should be an extremely exciting sign for 76ers fans, as Nick Nurse brings a whole new defensively focused system, having always had a top-15 defense in the league, while also conducting a very functional offensive regime that most players can benefit from.

3 A star in the making

There's a young guard in Philadelphia whose potential is through the roof of the Wells Fargo Center, and his name is Tyrese Maxey. The 22-year-old guard was drafted 21st overall in the 2020 NBA Draft after a very successful season at the University of Kentucky, where he made both the All-SEC conference and the All-Freshmen teams while averaging 14 points and four rebounds. In his first season as a professional player, Maxey played around 15 minutes per game and had a decent enough season to impress Doc Rivers, who promoted him to a full-time starter role the following season, and he did not disappoint.

Tyrese Maxey - Philadelphia 76ers Season Statistics 2021-2022 2022-2023 Minutes 35.3 33.6 Points 17.5 20.3 Assists 4.3 3.5 Rebounds 3.2 2.9 Field Goal % 48.5 48.1 Three-Point % 42.7 43.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

Unfortunately, Maxey's season was cut short, as he missed out on 22 games due to injury, leaving him coming off the bench to regain momentum for a couple of games. Even so, we saw some significant improvements to his game. Due to Harden's presence on the court, we didn't see much of Tyrese's play-making skills in action, as Harden is a way more ball dominant player. Maxey adapted to his style of play and his shot creating, elevating his status as a scorer, as opposed to being a distributor.

Depending on the outcome of the Harden debacle, Maxey's role could be larger come next season. We can see him have a similar career trajectory as Fred VanVleet, being a great outside shooter, while also having that scoring versatility that can really elevate him as an offensive threat and the best part? They both will/had the opportunity to develop under Nick Nurse, as VanVleet gained traction to his career due to Nurse betting on him as the sixth man, maybe Maxey can have a better career path under the experienced head coach's tutelage.

2 The James Harden situation

Harden joined the 76ers at the trade deadline of the 2021-2022 season, on the last year of his contract. As free agency began, Harden decided to sign a lower value one-year deal with the franchise, in order to help sign fellow free agents P.J Tucker, Montrezl Harrell and Danuel House Jr., with the promise that this would help improve the team's success and then improve his contract the following season.

Following a less-than-satifsfying ending to the 2022-23 campaing, Harden opted into his player pption with the 76ers, allowing him to return to the franchise for one more year, with a salary of $35 million. Harden signed the deal with the hopes that long time friend and current 76ers general manager Daryl Morey would trade him to another team, such as the Los Angeles Clippers and the New York Knicks, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

JUST IN: James Harden is opting into his $35.6 million deal for next season – in order for the 10-time All-Star and the 76ers to work together on a trade out of Philadelphia, league sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2023

After a few months of countless rumors, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the trade talks had fallen through and the Philadelphia organization planned to bring Harden back to training camp, to fulfill his contract.

ESPN Sources: The 76ers have ended trade talks on guard James Harden and plan to bring him back to training camp for start of the season. The Sixers had periodic offseason conversations with the Clippers — Harden’s desired destination — but no traction on a deal materialized. pic.twitter.com/sJwXMsBYKW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2023

This led to a video that was taken at an Adidas promotional event in China, that went absolutely viral across social media, of Harden calling out Daryl Morey for "being a liar" and that he "wouldn't be a part of an organization he is in", saying his relationship with the executive is beyond repair.

Harden is most likely going to be traded in the before the trade deadline, which would mean more of a protagonist role for Tyrese Maxey and whatever they end up getting in return. And if he doesn't get traded, Philly fans remain with a top-10 player in the league at his best and should be ecstatic for the opportunity to have one last chance to pursue an elusive championship with this current roster.

1 The reigning MVP

Last but not least, we can't talk about positive notes in Philadelphia without mentioning the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player in Joel Embiid. Embiid took the league by storm during the regular season, improving his game on every aspect, while also keeping himself healthy, something that the 29-year-old has struggled with during his seven years in the league.

Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers Season Statistics 2021-2022 2022-2023 Minutes 33.8 34.6 Points 30.6 33.1 Assists 4.2 4.2 Rebounds 11.7 10.2 Field Goal % 49.9 54.8 Three-Point % 37.1 33.0 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

You can say he really benefited from playing alongside a creative play-maker like James Harden, but Embiid looked more focused than ever before right off the jump, always performing at a high level against the best teams in the league, winning the scoring title for the second time in his career while also keeping his composure on the defensive end.

After yet another disappointing playoff excursion, Joel is poised to return even more motivated than the year before, as he has the chip of winning the MVP award on his shoulder. Now we'll see if he can exceed the already elevated expectations everyone has for him. Will he buckle under the pressure? Or will he turn into a diamond? If his track record his something to follow, then we should expect a big revenge season for both Embiid and the 76ers.

