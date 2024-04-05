Highlights New Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner hasn't been in England long but will hope to really make an impact next season.

To do so, his side must focus on signing impactful players this summer to elevate their performance in the Premier League.

Defensive players could be a priority but someone like Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah could also bring something new to the attack.

With the summer transfer window looming, all Premier League clubs will be compiling a shortlist of players – Crystal Palace included. Manager Oliver Glasner, who assumed the position in February 2024, has yet to have full reign over his squad, but that will all change in the upcoming summer.

The Eagles have, since the German tactician’s arrival, shown glimpses of excellence but, without a transfer window under his belt, the former Eintracht Frankfurt manager has been somewhat limited in terms of his progression in the south of the capital.

As such, ensuring this summer goes swimmingly is imperative to how they will fare in England’s top division next term. While offloading players deemed surplus to requirements is important, as is signing those who can make an immediate impact.

GIVEMESPORT has identified five players – all of whom Palace have recently been linked with – who should be at the top of Glasner and his entourage’s shopping list this summer in order for them to transform into a force to be reckoned with.

Related Five Players Crystal Palace Should 'Listen To Offers’ For this Summer With Oliver Glasner looking forward to overseeing his first summer transfer window at Selhurst Park, who could be sold to free up space and funds?

Ben Johnson

Current club: West Ham United

With Nathaniel Clyne becoming an eternal substitute and Joel Ward approaching his mid-30s, signing a right-back of Ben Johnson’s ilk would be sensible at Selhurst Park. The West Ham United man, just 24 years old, boasts ample Premier League experience to his name – 65 games to be precise – and would likely become a regular under Glasner and co.

Johnson’s £20,000-per-week London Stadium contract expires at the end of the current campaign and with Palace reportedly ‘confident’ of landing Johnson on a free, a deal should not be difficult to negotiate – and he would be a real coup for a few reasons. As well as his top-flight expertise, Johnson has also demonstrated versatility by playing across the back four in his West Ham stint – which will make him an attractive prospect for suitors, including the south London club.

Ben Johnson - 23/24 Statistics Appearances 20 Minutes 1,005 Goals 0 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 0 Weekly Wage £20,000

Cristhian Mosquera

Current club: Valencia

The Eagles’ interest in Valencia youngster Cristhian Mosquera dates back to the January transfer window when they made an approach for the coveted centre-back. At just 19 years old, the Spaniard has made 27 La Liga appearances for his employers this season, not missing a single minute of their last 22 matches.

Despite Palace’s early interest, other clubs in Europe, such as Atletico Madrid, are also tracking him, per The Standard. Glasner’s persistence in playing a three-at-the-back system could mean that signing two centre-backs could be on the summer agenda – and being proactive by securing someone of Mosquera’s calibre would be prudent.

Cristhian Mosquera - 23/24 Statistics Appearances 29 Minutes 2,440 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 2 Red Cards 0 Weekly Wage £2,630

Eddie Nketiah

Current club: Arsenal

Palace are in dire need of a new striker, as neither Jean-Philippe Mateta nor Odsonne Edouard seem capable of being a reliable source of goals for the club. Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal could be the solution, having notched six goals and three assists in 1,360 minutes of action this season. The Englishman’s lack of minutes at the Emirates Stadium might make him open to a summer switch.

Related Crystal Palace 'One to Watch' in Race for Eddie Nketiah In the lead up to the summer transfer window, Crystal Palace are keen on landing Eddie Nketiah as their new striker.

What could hinder Palace from striking a deal with their fellow capital club, however, is Nketiah’s hefty take home of £100,000. Only a trio of Palace players – Michael Olise, Dean Henderson and Eberechi Eze – currently earn that much, and it's uncertain whether Nketiah warrants the same financial package.

Eddie Nketiah - 23/24 Statistics Appearances 33 Minutes 1,360 Goals 6 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 4 Red Cards 0 Weekly Wage £100,000

Samuel Iling-Junior

Current club: Juventus

According to reports, Palace are targeting Juventus’ Samuel Iling-Junior, 20, to be one of their marquee signings this summer. With the futures of Eze and Olise uncertain at Selhurst Park, signing a winger could be imperative – and the five-cap England Under-21 international fits the bill.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Samuel Iling-Junior rose through the Chelsea academy ranks between 2011 and 2020, but failed to make a single appearance for the west Londoners' senior side.

Iling-Junior’s limited game time in Turin could prompt him to seek regular minutes elsewhere when the transfer window opens for business, and Palace are among the would-be buyers. Also admired by Tottenham Hotspur, his signature is believed to be valued at around £17 million and if Palace are serious about stamping their authority on the Premier League under Glasner’s watch, acquiring Iling-Junior could prove to be a sensational move.

Samuel Iling-Junior - 23/24 Statistics Appearances 20 Minutes 603 Goals 1 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 0 Weekly Wage £10,519

Jake Clarke-Salter

Current club: Queens Park Rangers

Palace's threadbare defensive options could worsen if Marc Guehi departs in the summer. Jake Clarke-Salter, a Chelsea graduate, struggled to establish himself at Stamford Bridge but has begun to showcase his potential at Loftus Road. The 26-year-old, who is under contract until 2026, is piquing interest from an array of clubs including Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley.

Once tipped by John Terry to replace him at Stamford Bridge, Clarke-Salter has become ever-present in QPR’s back line, starting 25 Championship games this season, and looks primed to finally make the step up to the tier above. With a host of clubs vying for his signature, Palace may find themselves in a tug-of-war battle this summer, especially considering his modest £10,000-a-week salary.

Jake Clarke-Salter - 23/24 Statistics Appearances 29 Minutes 2,339 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 4 Red Cards 0 Weekly Wage £10,000

All statistics and wage information per Transfermarkt and Capology - correct as of 05/04/2024