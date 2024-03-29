Highlights The Clippers are losing steam at the worst time; injuries and fatigue might be the main catalysts.

The Rockets' win streak fueled by Jalen Green threatens the Warriors' postseason chances.

The Timberwolves remain resilient without Towns, Reid's stellar performance keeps them in contention for the top seed.

With the regular season coming to an end in three weeks, NBA teams are gearing up for a crucial stretch of games. Besides the Boston Celtics running through the Eastern Conference and rebuilding teams well within their tanking competition, this final sprint appears like a make-or-break moment for most teams.

That’s the case in the Wild West, where only three teams have currently clinched a postseason berth. From a three-way tussle at the summit to Houston’s meteoric rise for the Play-In, we dig into five statistics that preface the showdown that’s about to unfold.

Naz Reid Lighting It Up From Deep

71.1% – Naz Reid’s effective field goal percentage on catch-and-shoot over the last ten games

When All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns went down with a meniscus tear in his left knee at the beginning of the month, the entire state of Minnesota held its breath. The Minnesota Timberwolves were on pace to match their franchise-best 58-win tally recorded twenty years ago, and losing Towns’ scoring and size would significantly reroute their season’s trajectory.

Minnesota went 1-2 in the three games following Towns’ injury, dropping 1.5 games from the first seed they had occupied most of the season. Since then, the Wolves have managed to stay afloat and keep their hopes of first seed alive by winning seven of the last eight games, in a rather convincing manner.

Fueled by Anthony Edwards’ youthful fire and their stingy defense, the Timberwolves didn’t even bother reflecting on Towns’ absence. Versatile big man Naz Reid stepped into the starting lineup and immediately upped his production, averaging 19.6 points per contest over the last 10 games — a 7.3-point increase from his averages on the season.

Reid, who signed a three-year contract extension to stay in Minneapolis last summer, has long been one of the league’s most overqualified reserves. He’s shooting 42.1 percent from distance this season, and he has managed to sustain those pristine figures even after shouldering a heavier workload.

Aside from replicating the spacing element that was inherent to Towns’ profile, Reid has also been punishing mismatches – an integral part of Minnesota’s offensive philosophy. Reid deserves each one of the towels that were waved at his effigy in Minnesota’s Target Center.

The Wolves have proven to be resourceful, always loyal to their defensive identity, and following Wednesday’s slate of games, are now only half-a-game shy from reclaiming the top seed in their conference. Starting this Friday, they will face up against Denver twice before the end of the season, with both decisive confrontations taking place in Colorado.

Suns Facing Tough Road Ahead

63.8% – Average win percentage of Phoenix's next opponents

By trading for Bradley Beal and his hefty contract, the Phoenix Suns basically decided to test the limits of the new CBA agreement signed last summer. Seventy games into the experiment, it remains complex to assess the star-studded Suns, but one thing is sure — the final stretch of the season will be the ultimate test for Phoenix’s character.

The Suns face the league's toughest remaining schedule, with opponents boasting a win percentage average of 63.8 percent. Their last nine games are just absurdly difficult, with eight of them being crucial matchups against conference rivals.

This graphic was obtained via Tankathon.com

At 7th in the West, the Suns are virtually as close to the 5th seed as they are to the ninth, and they have a much harder schedule than the dangerously looming LA Lakers. Phoenix secured the tiebreaker a month ago with a 113-123 win over their Californian rival.

The risk of falling into the ninth spot, meaning that they would have to win two play-in games to clinch a playoff berth, is very real for Phoenix. For them to avoid that harrowing scenario, the Suns will have to build on Wednesday’s strong 104-97 win in Denver.

Regardless of their seeding, the Phoenix Suns will be a tough draw for any team come postseason. Despite evident flaws in their roster construction, Phoenix’s firepower and high-end role players can tilt any serie in their favor – only if they trust their offensive flow rather than lazily relying on shot-making prowess.

Clippers Struggling On Defensive End

118.4 (2nd worst in NBA) – Clippers' defensive rating post All-Star Break

The 2023-24 Clippers might be undergoing the strangest in-season development arc in recent memory. Bolstered by James Harden’s arrival, they appeared like the league’s strongest juggernaut around February, only to inexplicably falter after the All-Star break.

Once vying for the first seed for several months, the LA Clippers are now sitting in fourth place, half-a-game ahead of a hungry Pelicans squad. They are virtually the lone team in a bad dynamic among all Western conference contenders, and at this rate, they might not make the playoffs entirely.

Although their offense has followed an equally awkward regression, the main catalyst behind their downturn has been their poor defensive effort and execution, directly observable in their horrible defensive rating. The Clippers have lost ten of their nineteen games post All-Star break, with only the Utah Jazz exhibiting worse defensive efficiency.

As the oldest team in the league, the Clippers might be struggling to maintain a consistent level of involvement over the grueling length of an 82-game regular season. Ty Lue’s men might just be saving up energy for when it’s time to shift to the next gear — for when it really matters.

Well, now is the moment to elevate their game for the Clippers. They are on the brink of losing home-court advantage in the first round of the upcoming playoffs, and aspiring contenders have started building good habits a long time ago.

Rockets Taking Off At Right Time

+141 – Houston's points differential in win 10-game streak

When Alperen Sengun was wheeled off the court on March 6, the Houston Rockets trailed the 10th-seeded Warriors by 6.5 games. Up to this point, the Rockets seemed destined for an acceptable 11th place finish, undermined by another lackluster season from touted talent Jalen Green.

Since then, Green and the Rockets are on an absolute tear. Averaging 25.0 points on 64.5 true-shooting percentage over the last three weeks, Houston’s uber-athletic guard sparked a 10-game winning streak, something they hadn’t achieved since March 2018.

Following their exhilarating overtime win in Oklahoma, the Rockets are now just one game behind the Warriors for the final Play-In spot. Jalen Green's impressive 37-point, 10-rebound, and 7-assist says just about enough on his recent level of play.

For the first time in over half-a-decade, the Houston Rockets strike fear in their opponents. They are on the Warriors’ heels, and it doesn’t seem like they’re ready to let go.

Ime Udoka and Houston’s offseason acquisitions have changed the face of the franchise – the Rockets now appearing like a well-balanced, modern NBA team that excels in spacing and plays with tenacity.

They will welcome the Warriors at home on April 4, and this might be the most meaningful game Jalen Green and the Rockets’ young core have ever played in the NBA. Golden State leads the season series 2-0 and will have the tiebreaker over Houston.

Pelicans Soaring Without Brandon Ingram

+4.7 net rating – New Orleans without Ingram on the floor this season

Besides the aforementioned Rockets, the New Orleans Pelicans might be the hottest team in the Western Conference at the moment. Powered by their active defense, the Pelicans have the third-best net rating following the All-Star break.

However, Brandon Ingram’s recent lower leg injury might derail New Orleans’ late-season charge. Ingram’s underrated passing and timely shot-making had been a central part of the Pelicans’ offense — which was gaining momentum prior to his setback.

Rallied behind Zion Williamson’s dominance and their all-around composure, the Pelicans have managed to win three of their last four games since losing their starting forward. They are in the midst of a challenging road trip out East, which they’ll need to make the most of in order to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Brandon Ingram - On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 116.9 113.9 DRTG 112.2 107.9 NRTG 4.7 6.0 FG% 50.0 47.0 3PT% 38.0 37.7

With just one game separating them from the Clippers for the fourth seed, the Pelicans shouldn’t settle for anything less. They are heating up at the perfect time, and they possess enough depth to cope with Ingram’s absence. Notably, athletic shooting wing Trey Murphy III is averaging nearly 18 points per game over his last fifteen contests, while shooting 42.7 percent from behind the arc.

Aside from the Thunder, the Pelicans are the youngest team still in playoff contention in the West. Willie Green’s aggressive schemes complement the Pelicans’ length and youthful electricity to perfection, making them a daunting matchup for several teams in the West.

Once more, the Western Conference will reward NBA fans with another dramatic finish. With the fate of all eleven teams hanging in the balance, the next two weeks of action will be something to watch for.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats used here come from NBA.com, cleaningtheglass.com, dunksandthrees.com, basketball-reference.com, pbpstats.com bball-index.com.