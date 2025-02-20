Arne Slot's first season at Liverpool couldn't be going much better with the Reds sitting at the top of the Premier League table and securely through to the Champions League Round of 16. However, their position in domestic football could be even stronger with a more reliable number nine.

Luis Diaz has filled in as a makeshift centre-forward in recent months as Slot continues to try and figure out how best to supplement his in-form wingers Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo. The duo have been a consistent source of goals and creativity, but have been let down by the lack of a clinical marksman alongside them.

Diogo Jota was the first choice in this position at the start of the season before picking up recurring injuries and missing a large part of the season so far. His backup, Darwin Nunez, has failed to cement his status as the outright best option as the spearhead of Liverpool's front three.

Related Darwin Nunez Posts and Then Deletes Tweet After Open Goal Miss v Aston Villa Liverpool fans have lambasted Darwin Nunez for his display against Aston Villa - and his belatedly-deleted social media post has got fans talking.

Even when both men are available for selection, things just haven't quite fallen into place. For instance, the recent 2-2 draw at Aston Villa saw both Jota and Nunez miss gilt-edged opportunities as the Reds dropped more points in the title race. The former blazed wide from inside the box despite being one-on-one with Emi Martinez, while Nunez somehow fired the ball over the crossbar with the goal at his mercy.

As a result of this profligacy and struggles to adapt to Slot's playstyle, both strikers are at risk of being moved on and replaced in the summer. That said, below are five of the strongest options Liverpool simply must be looking at in the summer window to complete their attacking unit.

Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez's Liverpool Stats (2024/25) Player Games Goals Assists Diogo Jota 24 8 3 Darwin Nunez 35 6 5

1 Alexander Isak

Newcastle United