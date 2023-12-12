Highlights Chelsea's lack of firepower up front is a major reason for their struggles this season.

The Blues have drawn up a five-man striker shortlist for the January transfer window, with Victor Osimhen the standout name.

Chelsea are also interested in Ivan Toney, despite the Englishman having not made an appearances this season due to a gambling ban.

Despite spending insane amounts of money over the last two seasons, Chelsea are still struggling to find any semblance of success and are currently 12th in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino was brought into Stamford Bridge over the summer to help steer the team in the right direction, but so far, things haven't improved at all.

A large reason for that is the lack of firepower that the club has up front. Despite creating plenty of goalscoring opportunities throughout the course of the campaign so far, they have struggled to convert too many and have scored just 26 goals in the league. As a result, the Blues are looking for a new striker on the transfer market in the January transfer window and have already identified five potential targets, according to The Standard.

We've decided to take a closer look at all five of the forwards that Chelsea are considering pursuing come January, highlighting their statistics from the current season.

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon)

Goal record in 2023/24: 15 goals in 29 appearances

After impressing at Coventry City for several years, Viktor Gyokeres earned a move to the next level when he joined Sporting CP in the summer, and it's fair to say, he's made the most of that chance. The forward has hit the ground running in Portugal, scoring 15 times in his first 18 appearances for the club.

Whether it's in the Primeira Liga or the Europa League, he's been on fire and has been a massive signing for Sporting. Considering he's still just 25 years old and has now proven he can score in both England and Portugal, it's hardly surprising that Chelsea are interested in his services. With a release clause of £87m, he wouldn't come cheap, but that won't bother the Blues.

Viktor Gyokeres' statistics in 23/24 (Club and country, all competitions) Games 29 Goals 15 Assists 6 Cards 4 (3 yellow, 1 red) Shots per game 2.2 Pass success percentage 73% Aerial duels won per game 1.8 Average rating 7.17 All statistics via WhoScored

Roony Bardghji (FC Copenhagen)

Goal record in 2023/24: Seven goals in 25 appearances

While he's not the prolific scorer that some of the names on this list are, Roony Bardghji is one of the most highly-touted youngsters in all of football. His performances for FC Copenhagen at just 18 years old this season have caught the eye of several big teams in football, with Chelsea now being one of them.

With seven goals in 25 appearances so far this season, he's been a key figure for the Danish club and really made headlines when he scored a late winner against Manchester United in the Champions League back in November. Nicknamed the 'Swedish Messi' he's hardly the level of signing that would be expected to come in and make a massive impact right off the bat at Stamford Bridge but could be huge for the club's long-term success.

Roony Bardghji's statistics in 23/24 (Club, all competitions) Games 30 Goals 11 Assists 0 Cards 3 (3 yellow, 0 red) All statistics via Transfermarkt

Antonio Nusa (Club Brugge)

Goal record in 2023/24: Two goals in 21 appearances

Another highly-rated youngster, Antonio Nusa is a player that Chelsea actually targeted in the summer, but they had a £23m bid rejected on deadline day. It seems they will be going straight back in for him once the transfer window opens up again in January. The 18-year-old hasn't particularly set the world alight for Club Brugge so far this season, with two goals in 21 appearances, but he has shown glimpses of the star he can be in the future.

Of all the names on this list, Nusa offers the biggest risk but could be a wise bit of business if it all works out down the line.

Antonio Nusa's statistics in 23/24 (Club, all competitions) Games 21 Goals 2 Assists 3 Cards 0 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Goal record in 2023/24: 0 goals in 0 appearances

Ivan Toney hasn't played a single minute of football this season since he received a lengthy ban for gambling last year, but that hasn't deterred any of the interest in his services. For Brentford over the last few years, the Englishman has been nothing short of exceptional and has emerged as one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

Having already proved he is capable of leading a team in England's top flight, and doing so very successfully, Toney would be one of the safest bets to come in and make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge if Chelsea are to take him off the Bees' hands. With his suspension lifted in January, Toney will be returning to the pitch in the very near future and while there's a risk that his inactivity will harm the form he was showing last season, there's also a strong chance he comes back and immediately returns to the level he was at.

As a result, Chelsea would be wise to come in for him before he's snapped up by someone else. Interest in him is quite broad, with numerous other top sides also keeping an eye on his situation. If the Blues are skeptical about a move for Toney, all they need to do is revisit his form last season.

Ivan Toney's statistics in 22/23 (Premier League) Games 35 Goals 21 Assists 5 Cards 9 (9 yellow, 0 red) Shots per game 2.8 Pass success percentage 62% Aerial duels won per game 3.3 Average rating 7.25 All statistics via WhoScored

Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Goal record in 2023/24: Six goals in 14 appearances

The biggest star on this list, Victor Osimhen has been linked to every top side in Europe over the last couple of years, and now Chelsea are also keen on signing him. The Nigerian has been fantastic for Napoli since his move from Lille in 2020 and as rumours of his frustration in Italy continue, there's a strong chance he'll seek a move away from Naples in the future and the Blues are one team who might take advantage of that.

The 24-year-old has scored six goals in 14 appearances so far this season, not quite the blistering form he's shown in the past, but there's no reason to doubt he'll be back to his best in the near future, whether that's with Napoli or not. In terms of star power, Chelsea are unlikely to bag a striker quite on Osimhen's level. He's a genuine superstar and could help transform the club's fortunes on the pitch should they land him. Facing stiff competition for his signature, though, it won't be easy landing him.