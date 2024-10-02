There is a lot of hope around the USMNT with newly appointed head coach Mauricio Pochettino at the helm.

Here's the Argentinian bench boss' first roster in full:

GOALKEEPERS (4): Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City/WAL; 9/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 2/0), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids; 29/0), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace/ENG; 45/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege; 1/0), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/ITA; 5/0), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse/FRA; 14/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 62/1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 46/4), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 29/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach/GER; 12/0), Auston Trusty (Celtic/SCO; 2/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 44/8), Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA; 13/1), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP; 17/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 56/11), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough/ENG; 7/0), Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA; 41/0), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 14/0)

FORWARDS (6): Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 17/5), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven; 30/10), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 73/31), Josh Sargent (Norwich City/ENG; 25/5), Timothy Weah (Juventus/ITA; 41/6), Haji Wright (Coventry City/ENG; 13/4)

And here are some initial thoughts.

1 When Will We See a First Choice Group?

The most important data points will be what the top of the roster looks like under Pochettino. Sure, the bottom of the roster decisions on who gets called and who gets snubbed is important and interesting, but getting to see how the best players mesh under a new regime and even what the first starting XIs are is what this window is about.

The good? Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Folarin Balogun, Yunus Musah, Antonee Robinson and Tim Weah are all there. Josh Sargent and Ricardo Pepi, too. But injuries are taking away a handful of key players: Tyler Adams, Chris Richards, Sergino Dest and Gio Reyna.

Dest and Adams are long-term injuries and unsurprising. Unfortunately for Adams, this is part of the story of his career. Reyna and Richards, though, picked up injuries recently. Reyna had to be withdrawn from the September roster and has not appeared in a game for Borussia Dortmund since opening day, a nine-minute cameo off the bench.

This "best XI" debate has proven elusive for years. At any given time, it seemed any one of the seven or so most important USMNT players was injured. Usually multiple. For all the hours we spend writing, talking and tweeting about who the best XI would be, it remains theoretical. Hopefully injury luck will turn in their favor.

2 No U-20 World Cup Graduates (yet)

None of Kevin Paredes, Caleb Wiley, Rokas Pukstas, Jack McGlynn or Cade Cowell got the call for this month's USMNT squad, though as helpfully reminded by American Ultras Talk on Twitter, injuries are mostly at play here. Wiley hasn't featured for Strasbourg since returning from September friendlies, Paredes hasn't appeared yet for Wolfsburg this season and Cowell has missed the last few weeks. Diego Luna was already left off the Olympic squad this summer, thus unsurprising he wasn't in contention here.

Paredes and Wiley would have had the best chances to get into this group long-term. Krisoffer Lund was preferred ahead of him behind Antonee Robinson at left back.

Paredes is an interesting one: What's his best position? He broke through at DC United as a wingback in a back three. He spent his youth as a winger. He played as a winger at the Olympics with the United States. Is that his best position?

3 Busio over Tessmann

Pochettino only had room for one of former Venezia teammates Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann. The staff opted for the former, when most would have expected the latter.

Busio and Tessmann played a few seasons together at Venezia. Busio arrived for a bigger transfer fee, and got more playing time immediately, before Tessmann broke out with his best season as a professional last year and earned a transfer to Lyon. Busio was quite good as well and remained at Venezia this season.

Tessmann captained the Olympic team and played every minute across the four matches. Busio appeared in two. Both are strong options, but it looks like the new staff wanted to get a look at Busio first.

Aidan Morris and Johnny Cardoso are other options at the base of midfield.

4 Zack Steffen is Back

One of my biggest curiosities leading into the roster drop was if anyone who had fallen out of favor under Berhalter would be back immediately under Pochettino. Zack Steffen is the closest to that description here.

Steffen fell out of favor when his form dipped and he struggled with injury. He left Manchester City for the Colorado Rapids and, after a slow start, has been excellent for the last five or six months. The Rapids have been one of the best teams in the league, plus had a third-place finish in the Leagues Cup. Steffen has been at the heart of that.

Once upon a time, Steffen was viewed as potentially the USMNT starter for a decade, taking the baton from Tim Howard after the disastrous 2018 World Cup qualifying cycle that ended with the United States failing to qualify for the tournament. He was among the core faces for hope, alongside Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, as the program was being rebuilt.

Steffen eventually was overtaken by Matt Turner, who never looked back. Steffen was then left of the 2022 World Cup roster entirely.

Now, he's back in the fold, looking for his first cap since March 2022.

That's it, though. John Anthony Brooks did not make a triumphant return this month after falling out with Berhalter. Brandon Vazquez and Alejandro Zendejas, both on the outside looking in for the last few years, did not break through.

5 Only One Outfield Player Over 27

Tim Ream (turning 37 this weekend) is the only outfield player over the age of 27 years old. The roster has an average age of 25 years, 160 days as of the first day of training on Oct. 7, per the federation.

That's by design but also by necessity. There aren't a ton of players in the 28-32 age bracket worthy of a call-up. DeAndre Yedlin, Brooks, Jordan Morris, Walker Zimmerman and Aaron Long are the best outfield options, but in every case it made sense why they weren't brought into the team.

It's still a young group and that'll be the case at the 2026 World Cup, though at least Pulisic, Adams and McKennie, amongst others, will be in their traditional primes.