With the departure of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United now begin a fresh approach to unlocking the true potential of their first-team squad.

Ten Hag struggled to win over the fanbase due to tactical and strategic mistakes that affected both individual performances and team cohesion. As the Red Devils search for his successor, there are five essential learnings that the new manager must pay attention to, in order to give the club a better chance of reclaiming a spot at the top table of European football.

Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim looks set to replace the Dutchman imminently, following on from our exclusive news earlier in October that he had emerged as a candidate to succeed Ten Hag.

United’s next boss has an opportunity to rebuild the team by taking note of lessons from the past, and here we outline key areas that must be taken on board.

Prioritise Ugarte’s Role in Midfield

Defensive midfielder has big future after arrival

A glaring shortfall under Ten Hag was the under-use of Manuel Ugarte, who is a talented defensive midfielder with a big future at Manchester United.

It’s essential that Ugarte not only receives more minutes but is integrated as the centre piece of the midfield. By partnering him with Kobbie Mainoo, the Red Devils could build a young, dynamic and balanced midfield core that would serve the team well for years to come.

The new manager must recognise that Ugarte’s growth and stability are crucial, not just for the present but for the club’s long-term ambitions. Ugarte did not get the chance to fully integrate with the side under Ten Hag, and it was seen as a major problem going forwards.

Minimise Casemiro and Eriksen’s Roles

Duo have struggled to meet demands in high-intensity clashes

While senior players Casemiro and Christian Eriksen bring invaluable experience, neither is going to be a fixture in Manchester United's long-term plans. Age and fatigue have started to show, especially when competing in high-intensity Premier League fixtures.

Casemiro’s role as a defensive shield and Eriksen’s creativity in midfield have their upside, but not as part of a model that is building towards trying to win the Premier League title by 2028.

Their minutes need to be more carefully managed, and Amorim will focus on easing them out of primary roles, allowing younger players like Ugarte and Mainoo the time and space to grow.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen's record at Manchester United Casemiro Christian Eriksen Appearances 95 83 Goals 13 7 Assists 9 16 Yellow cards 22 6 Sent off 3 0 Statistics correct as of 29/10/2024

Recapture Rashford’s Best Form

Winger suffered due to Ten Hag's tactics

One of the biggest challenges the new manager faces is restoring Marcus Rashford to the form that once made him a £100million-rated forward.

Under Ten Hag, Rashford’s potential often felt squandered due to tactical misalignment. The new approach must emphasise his strengths, finding a role that maximises his pace, creativity, and goalscoring ability.

When given the right support and positioning, Rashford could reclaim his place as one of the league’s top forwards. Playing him into form with a consistent role may transform Manchester United’s attack and help him reach his peak once again.

Ten Hag just never managed to find a consistent approach to getting the best out of him, but if it is Amorim that gets this job, it is expected that the front three set-up would suit Rashford playing in support of Hojlund.

Related Exclusive: Amorim is 'Perfect Candidate' to Help £51m Man Utd Star Erik ten Hag's failure to integrate Manuel Ugarte at Manchester United became a serious concern over the past few months

Maintain Positional Integrity

Ten Hag was questioned for using Mazraoui in attacking role

One of the more criticised decisions by Ten Hag was the deployment of players out of position, most notably with Noussair Mazraoui playing as a No.10 last week against Fenerbahce.

Such experimental tactics were viewed to hinder cohesion and seemed unnecessary. The new manager is likely to avoid this tendency, ensuring players are used in their natural or best-suited positions to allow for structured, fluid play.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's Europa League clash with Fenerbahce was the first time in Noussair Mazraoui's 306-match club career where he was deployed as an attacking midfielder

Revive Antony’s Old Trafford Career

Former Ajax man has struggled to show why he became big signing

Another pressing concern has been Antony’s form since his huge transfer from Ajax, with the decline considerable. Although he showed flashes of promise early on, inconsistency has marred his performances and his confidence has been on the wane.

The new manager must commit to a plan to reinvigorate Antony, helping him adapt to the demands and expectations of English football.

With the right guidance - and perhaps a redefined role - Antony can recover his sharpness, speed, and creativity, offering Manchester United an invaluable asset on the wings. This is a big chance to prove he has a future at the club.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt