Highlights The American Flag Football League (AFFL) has revolutionized the game of football by introducing a flag football format that focuses on speed, agility, and player safety. It has captured the imagination of fans worldwide.

The inclusion of flag football in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles is a significant milestone that will bring worldwide attention to American football.

NFL players, both active and retired, are showing interest in participating and creating star-studded "superteams" to represent their countries. The NFL is fully supporting and collaborating with the Olympic integration of flag football.

On October 16, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) made an exciting addition to the program for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. They announced that they would be adding flag football, as well as baseball/softball, cricket, lacrosse, and squash, to the buffet of Summer Olympic sports, promising a diverse and thrilling sporting spectacle.

In the heart-pounding world of American football, where legends are born and rivalries are forged, an organization has quietly revolutionized the game since its inception: the American Flag Football League (AFFL), an electrifying chapter in the annals of gridiron glory.

The AFFL, a relative newcomer in the world of football, burst onto the scene with a simple yet profound mission: to bring the excitement of football to the masses without the bone-crushing tackles and fearsome collisions that have long been associated with the sport. This innovative concept of flag football, where players snatch flags off opponents' belts instead of delivering tackles, harkens back to the days of backyard pigskin battles, but with a professional twist.

Founded by the visionary entrepreneur Jeff Lewis in 2017, the AFFL quickly garnered the attention of sports enthusiasts hungry for something fresh. The league introduced a high-octane, 7-on-7 format, where speed, agility, and precision were paramount. With former NFL stars and weekend warriors sharing the field, the AFFL managed to capture the imagination of fans worldwide.

But that was just the beginning of an exhilarating journey that would see the league grow, adapt, and evolve in fascinating ways. From thrilling tournaments to rule innovations that kept players on their toes, the AFFL was steadily becoming a force to be reckoned with in American sports.

Rules of AFFL

The American Flag Football League (AFFL) is football lite. One standout feature is the absence of linemen, making all players eligible receivers (except the center) and keeping the game fast-paced and exciting. The field is also split into four 25-yard boxes, and each time an offense reaches the next box, they're rewarded with a first down.

Players must also wait two seconds before rushing the passer, and the passer has four seconds to throw or, if he's being rushed, run across the line of scrimmage. However, the QB cannot run unless he's being rushed, and teams are allowed five blitzes per half where they don't have to wait the two seconds to rush the passer.

There is no kicking, blocking, or fumbling in flag football, and they also use a running clock for the entire 60 minutes, apart from the final two minutes of the second half. Instead of awarding yardage, penalties generally result in a free play or loss of down. Touchdowns of under 50 yards also count for six points, while TDs of 50+ yards count for seven points.

What truly sets the AFFL apart is its emphasis on player safety. Instead of tackling, players remove flags, reducing the risk of injuries, which allows the league to welcome athletes from various backgrounds, including former NFL stars who relish the game without the physical toll.

2028 Olympics

The exciting news for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles is the addition of flag football. All the world's most prominent pro football leagues are in on this. They're teaming up with the International Federation of American Football and the Olympics to make it happen. It is not expected to be a one-time thing either; it's a long-term commitment to spreading the love of American football worldwide.

Flag football is quick, no-contact and everyone can play, regardless of gender. While football is an American pastime, the Olympics are international. The addition of flag football will garner worldwide attention for the sport, and it will also become more inclusive, as women are allowed participate. Flag football is also an opportunity for NFL players to be on the Olympic stage within the next five years.

NFL Players showing interest

NFL stars like Tyreek Hill and retired legends like Rob Gronkowski have already shown interest in joining the action. As more NFL players catch wind of this opportunity, you can bet that their interest will skyrocket. It's a chance to wear your country's colors and take on a new kind of challenge, which is something that NFL players are sure to get behind. It's hard to imagine the NFL Players Association having objections to this thrilling, "Dream Team" type of prospect.

Hill, who is currently on a record-breaking pace to shatter the NFL's single-season receiving yards record, is quite literally built for flag football with his otherworldly speed and quickness. The Miami Dolphins wideout couldn't contain his excitement, recently sharing on his podcast his dream of assembling a star-studded "superteam" to represent their country on the Olympic stage.

NFL giving its full support

NFL executive Peter O'Reilly has announced that the league is actively collaborating with the players' union to enable current and former players to participate in flag football, following the official inclusion of flag football and four other sports in the 2028 Los Angeles Games by the International Olympic Committee.

The NFL has been steadfast in its efforts to promote flag football and have advocated for its Olympic integration previously. Just last year, the league transformed its traditional Pro Bowl into an exciting week-long event featuring a range of competitions, culminating in a thrilling showdown between AFC and NFC all-stars in flag football.

Flag football's popularity has exploded in recent years, with an estimated 20 million people in 100 countries playing the sport according to the NFL. The possibility of using the Olympic platform to sell the rest of the world on American football (minus the violence) is an amazing opportunity for the game's stakeholders. O'Reilly emphasized the NFL's strong commitment to expanding the reach of flag football on a global scale, stating:

The Olympic decision turbocharges our efforts. We view this as a long-term commitment that extends beyond just the 2028 Games. It's about the next four years and how we, together with our clubs and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), seize the opportunity to foster the growth of this sport. We want to provide more girls and boys worldwide with the chance to get their hands on a football and wear a flag belt, furthering the reach of our mission.

