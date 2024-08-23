Southampton may have time to add a few more players to their squad with the transfer window having a week left until it slams shut - but it could well be one in, one out on the south coast with Carlos Alcaraz being in advanced talks over a move to Flamengo - though it could see Brazilian youngster Victor Hugo move the other way.

Alcaraz only came off the bench with 10 minutes to go in Southampton's opener against Newcastle United on the opening day of the season and without a starting berth, he looks destined to move elsewhere according to reports - but the Saints could have another South American wonderkid join with Hugo being used as a makeweight.

Carlos Alcaraz Set to Depart Southampton

The midfielder is to leave but a new man could be sent over

The report from Cesar Luis Merlo states that Brazilian side Flamengo are in advanced negotiations to buy Alcaraz from Southampton, with the player having spent last season on loan at Italian side Juventus.

There have been advanced negotiations between the clubs which are progressing, with Alvarez looking likely to return to South America after spending 18 months in Europe - but Southampton may be rewarded with a player of Flamengo's own in Hugo.

Carlos Alcaraz's Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking, 2022/23 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 =18th Goals 4 3rd Shots Per Game 1.3 =2nd Assists 2 =3rd Match rating 6.49 =13th

Alcaraz joined Southampton back in January 2022 after featuring in 83 games for hometown club Racing Club in Buenos Aires - and his prowess at club level means that the midfielder could be a hit in Brazil with Flamengo being one of the leading clubs in the nation.

Alcaraz was one of Southampton's leading stars in the Premier League when he joined back in January 2023 under Nathan Jones, scoring four goals in 18 Premier League games as he tried in vain to keep the south coast side in the top-flight, although it amounted to nothing. And he endured a similarly decent spell in the Championship with three goals from 23 as Russell Martin's men sat in third place upon his loan move to Juventus - but his credentials obviously went further into the limelight upon joining the Serie A giants.

Southampton Still Need Recruits

They've had a decent summer window but more quality is needed

Whilst a fee is so far unknown, it's thought that he will not come on the cheap with Southampton having inserted an optional buyout clause of £40million into his deal - but Hugo will at least sweeten the deal on their behalf.

The 20-year-old midfielder has 39 league appearances for the club with three goals to his name and he could be a superb replacement for Alcaraz if he can bring his game to St. Mary's, having won the Copa Libertadores in 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alcaraz was called up to Argentina's squad just under a year ago but he wasn't fielded by Lionel Scaloni.

The Saints are currently pointless after losing 1-0 away at Newcastle on the opening day of the season, and will need their new recruits to hit the ground running if they are to have a big chance of survival heading into the remaining 37 games of the season.

Defensive additions have been sought after and there have been some decent additions in midfield with the likes of Adam Lallana and Flynn Downes; but Hugo's signing would add further options with Alcaraz set to depart - and there is still chance to bring Matt O'Riley to the club after Atalanta seemingly dropped out of the race.

