Highlights Fletcher Cox is retiring after a remarkable 12-year career with the Eagles.

The six-time Pro Bowler was an anchor for the Eagles' defense throughout his tenure.

Cox posted Hall-of-Fame-worthy numbers and was a crucial leader for the team.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without another franchise legend when the 2024 season kicks off. Following Jason Kelce's decision to call it a career, Eagles' long-time defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has announced he is retiring from the NFL after 12 seasons in the City of Brotherly Love.

Cox was set to enter free agency this offseason, but his decision to hang up the cleats comes as no surprise to many considering the defensive stalwart is 33 years old and has played in at least 14 games in each and every professional season of his career.

The six-time Pro Bowler posted a lengthy message reflecting on his journey in the NFL and thanking those that contributed to the success of his career as well as the Philadelphia fan base.

After much reflection, I have made the decision to retire from the game of football. I gave everything I had to this team and to this city. I don't know what's next for me, but I do know that I'm forever grateful for my time here in Philadelphia and with the Eagles organization.

Although general manager Howie Roseman has a knack for building an elite defensive line through the NFL Draft, replacing a player like Cox would be a tall task for any front office. His accolades speak for themselves, and the Eagles will have to adjust to life without Cox's veteran leadership within the locker room.

The Future Hall of Famer Will be Missed in Philadelphia

Cox was the definition of consistent for the Eagles

Aside from the six Pro Bowl appearances and four All-Pro honors (three second-team selections, one first-team selection), likely the most impressive aspect of Cox's career is the fact that he started 194 of the 200 regular season and playoff games he appeared in for the Eagles. He ranks third all-time in appearances for Philadelphia behind only Kelce and Brandon Graham, who recently re-signed with the team on a one-year deal.

While staying healthy over the course of a 12-year career is impressive in of itself, Cox posted Hall-of-Fame worthy numbers during his time in midnight green.

Fletcher Cox Stats With Eagles Year Games Played Sacks Combined Tackles QB Hits Tackles For Loss Forced Fumbles 2012 15 5.5 39 10 8 1 2013 16 3.0 41 9 4 0 2014 16 4.0 61 7 8 1 2015 16 9.5 71 20 11 3 2016 16 6.5 43 14 9 1 2017 14 5.5 26 17 5 1 2018 16 10.5 46 34 12 1 2019 16 3.5 40 10 5 3 2020 15 6.5 41 9 9 1 2021 16 3.5 35 12 7 2 2022 17 7.0 43 14 7 1 2023 15 5.0 33 17 3 1

Cox was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, and has certainly lived up to first-round expectations. Numbers aside, Cox has been a vital locker room presence and leader for the team throughout their run of Super Bowl contention. He was a crucial piece to the franchise's first ever Super Bowl win in the 2017 season.

The iconic defensive tackle is without a doubt one of the all-time greats to don an Eagles uniform. Cox ranks fifth in franchise history with 70 career sacks, 15th in solo tackles with 341, sixth in forced fumbles with 16, and is tied for first with three fumble recovery touchdowns.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie released a lengthy statement on Cox's retirement, and perfectly summed up what the defensive tackle meant to the franchise:

What made Fletcher truly special is that his influence extends even further behind the scenes. The six-time team captain was a key figure in establishing a championship culture in our building. As nasty as he was on the field, he was a master of his craft while also serving as a big brother and mentor to so many young players over the years.

Oftentimes, players decide to walk away from the game when they feel they can no longer keep up with the physical demands required to succeed in the NFL. For Cox, however, that simply wasn't the case. Cox was still posting quality numbers in the 2023 season with five sacks, 17 QB hits, three tackles for loss, and 33 total tackles in 15 games played.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Fletcher Cox ranks fifth in franchise history with 70 career sacks, 15th in solo tackles with 341, sixth in forced fumbles with 16, and is tied for first with three fumble recovery touchdowns.

There's no doubt Cox will be missed, but his retirement only adds more question marks regarding how the Eagles will attack this offseason.

