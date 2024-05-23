Highlights Liverpool and Manchester City sent scouts to watch Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz against Atalanta in the Europa League final.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen youngster Florian Wirtz, and according to HITC, the Reds sent scouts to watch him against Atalanta in the Europa League final.

The German international has enjoyed an impressive season under Xabi Alonso, helping them go unbeaten in all competitions until Wednesday night. Leverkusen's sensational run came to an end in the Europa League final as Italian side Atalanta were deserved winners on the night.

It wasn't a vintage performance from Wirtz, but those who have watched him throughout the whole campaign will know it was an anomaly. Liverpool appeared to have representatives in the crowd watching, and it will be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club are tempted to make a move.

Liverpool Scout Florian Wirtz This Week

Manchester City are also monitoring the Leverkusen attacker

According to a report from HITC, both Liverpool and Manchester City had scouts in attendance for the Europa League final to watch Leverkusen attacker Wirtz. The Reds are said to be preparing to make a move for the German youngster, who has enjoyed an incredible campaign for the Bundesliga champions.

Wirtz, who could cost in the region of £128m, didn't produce the best of performances at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday night, but if Liverpool have regularly monitored the Leverkusen star all season, there's no doubt they would have been impressed. His numbers this term speak for themselves, and at the age of 21, he's only just getting started.

Florian Wirtz and Piero Hincapie - 2023/2024 stats Stats Wirtz Games 26 (6) Minutes 2384 Goals 11 Assists 11 Pass success 84.6% Match rating 7.50 As per WhoScored - as of 23/05/2024

Owen Hargreaves described Wirtz's goal contributions this campaign as 'PlayStation numbers', hinting that it's almost unrealistic for a player of his age to be hitting the heights he has this season. The young attacker was playing in a side that dominated the Bundesliga, failing to lose a game before winning the title.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had more goals and assists combined in the Europa League this season.

Liverpool Also Monitoring Leny Yoro

The young defender has impressed this season

Reports have suggested that Liverpool are one of the sides who have been monitoring Lille defender Leny Yoro, alongside Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. At the age of 18, the young centre-back is already a regular for the Ligue 1 outfit and could soon make a big move, with Lille needing to raise some funds.

Joel Matip, who suffered a significant knee injury back in December, will leave the club on a free transfer this summer. As a result, Arne Slot could be left short of options in defence, so adding another defender might be a priority for the Merseyside club.

