Bayer Leverkusen have now rejected two offers from Liverpool for Florian Wirtz, and the two clubs are £17m apart in their valuations, according to German outlet Kicker.

The Reds are pushing to secure the signature of Wirtz this summer as they aim to bring in a marquee signing for Arne Slot. After securing the Premier League title this season, the Merseyside club clearly want to kick on and take their side to the next level for the 2025/2026 campaign.

The signing of Jeremie Frimpong has already been confirmed, but the Reds don't appear to be stopping there. Liverpool are also set to make a formal offer to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who has already given the green light to make the m