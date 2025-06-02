Florian Wirtz would like to wear the number 10 shirt at Liverpool, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Wirtz, a playmaker who has spent his entire senior career to date with Bayer Leverkusen, could well be on the move this summer. Liverpool want to sign Wirtz for manager Arne Slot, having already acquired Wirtz’s Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong, to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Should Liverpool strike a deal for Wirtz, who is still just in his early 20s, then it would be a statement to the rest of the top flight that their Premier League title is one that they intend on defending. In what was Slot’s debut season in English football, the Dutchman stormed to the title, winning it with four games to spare.

Now, Plettenberg is reporting that, should Wirtz move to Anfield, he would want to wear the number 10 shirt, which he wears at Leverkusen. Currently, Liverpool’s number 10 is Alexis Mac Allister, who himself has been phenomenal for the Reds since moving there from Brighton in 2023.

Presumably, a desired shirt number will not cause the impending move to collapse, though Liverpool would only be pleasing the star midfielder were they to meet his request.