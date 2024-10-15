Arsenal and Manchester City may struggle in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, with the German international more likely to land at Bayern Munich or Real Madrid, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Wirtz has quickly become one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in Europe, recovering from a terrible knee injury before bouncing back remarkably. His performances have attracted the interest of some of the biggest clubs around the globe, but Xabi Alonso's side will be desperate to keep hold of him.

The Bundesliga champions managed to keep hold of Wirtz in the summer after an impressive season, helping Leverkusen lift the title, but the young midfielder will have a huge decision to make at the end of the campaign.

Arsenal and Man City Behind in the Race

Madrid or Bayern more likely

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal and Manchester City could now struggle in the race to secure the signature of Wirtz. It's understood that the German international is more likely to land at Bayern Munich or Real Madrid than make a move to the Premier League in 2025.

That's the views as it stands of insiders in Germany as Wirtz prepares to make a huge decision in his career. It's now likely that he will leave Leverkusen next year and has been heavily linked to some of the biggest clubs around Europe, including Arsenal and Man City.

Florian Wirtz's Bundesliga statistics - Bayer Leverkusen squad ranking 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 =4th Assists 11 2nd Goals 11 2nd Key Passes Per Game 2.3 3rd Dribbles Per Game 2.5 2nd Match rating 7.50 2nd

Of the two English clubs linked with a move to sign Wirtz, Manchester City are considered more likely to land the German attacker. Pep Guardiola's side have increased chances of winning regular titles, which would be more appealing to Wirtz, particularly the Champions League.

As it stands, GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Bayern is Wirtz's most likely landing spot in 2025, with Madrid in second. Man City are just behind in third and the Gunners are the least likely of the four clubs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Florian Wirtz was voted as the Bundesliga Player's Player of the Season during the 2023/2024 campaign.

Guardiola's Future Could be Key for Wirtz

The Man City boss has been linked with a departure

Guardiola's future at Man City has been spoken about in the media of late, with it being suggested that England were considering an approach for the Spanish manager. GIVEMESPORT sources have claimed that some of the Man City board already know whether Guardiola will be staying at the club next season.

It's understood that Guardiola's future could have an impact on Wirtz's decision and would be key when deciding whether to join the Premier League club.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored, correct as of 15/10/2024