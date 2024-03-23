Highlights Florian Wirtz scored a brilliant early goal against France in the international friendly clash.

Germany are preparing to host Euro 2024, and the young midfielder could be key for his nation at the tournament.

Julian Nagelsmann will be hoping to guide his country to a first major honour in a decade.

Florian Wirtz netted a memorable early goal in Germany's international friendly encounter against France. Julian Nagelsmann's side are preparing to host Euro 2024 and are looking to pick up form following disappointing defeats against Turkey and Austria in their last two games.

Bayer Leverkusen are having a sensational season as Xabi Alonso's side are yet to taste defeat in any competition in the 2023/24 campaign and the midfield maestro has been crucial to that success thus far. Wirtz wasted no time in making an impression against Les Blues, with the midfielder putting the ball into the opposing net inside the opening seven seconds of the encounter.

Germany and France are usually seen as two of the favourites heading into an international tournament as both nations have lifted the World Cup in the past decade. Nagelsmann has a difficult task on his hands, as Die Mannschaft have struggled to make an impression in any of the major competitions that have followed their success in 2014.

Florian Wirtz Surprises France

The wonderkid struck early

Stade des Lumieres was shocked into silence in the opening seconds of the friendly clash as Toni Kroos, who has recently come out of retirement for his country, pinged a precise pass into the feet of Wirtz. The 20-year-old then proceeded to rifle in an effort from long-range, past a helpless Brice Samba.

The former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper was rooted to the spot as the ball looped into his net to hand the visitors a dream start. Nagelsmann went with a bold line-up against the 2018 World Cup winners as he gave starting berths to both Wirtz and Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich. This could be a statement of intent to attack when hosting the upcoming European Championships.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Toni Kroos registered an assist for Florian Wirtz's goal just seven seconds into his return to action for Germany.

Leverkusen's main attacking threat has notched seven goals and 10 assists in the Bundesliga during a wonderful campaign to date. He could be one of the keys to unlocking stubborn defences when the games begin to matter more.

Germany Face Tough Euro 2024 Group

Group: Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

The German side will open their Euro 2024 campaign with a meeting against Scotland in Munich. Steve Clarke's side proved to be tough customers in the qualifying stage of the tournament as only Spain were able to score a victory over them.

Fixtures against Hungary and Switzerland will then follow in a tricky group to navigate on paper. The Swiss are always well-prepared for tournaments and famously knocked France out of the Euros in 2021. Hungary are one of the most in-form countries in Europe and will be no pushovers.

Three more friendly games are scheduled for the team before heading into the opening contest at the Allianz Arena. These matches will see Germany face the Netherlands before locking horns with Ukraine and Greece in June.