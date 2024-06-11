Highlights Liverpool boss Arne Slot won't be signing Florian Wirtz this summer.

Wirtz's attacking talent has attracted top clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Liverpool need a creative force like Wirtz to bolster their squad.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot will have been hoping for some marquee signings to come through the door to help ease him into the Liverpool job over the coming weeks - but one player that the Dutchman won't be taking into the Anfield ranks is reportedly Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen, with the youngster 'unfortunately' set to stay at the Bundesliga winners next season according to Jan Aage Fjoftoft.

Wirtz was on fire for Leverkusen this season as they romped home to an unbeaten Bundesliga title-winning season, winning the league by an incredible 17 points to end their top-flight nightmare having never won the competition before - and the creative midfielder notched up 11 goals and 11 assists to be a huge part of their rise from a Europa League outfit to becoming Europe's most impressive team throughout the campaign.

Florian Wirtz: Transfer News Latest

The Germany international has been linked with moves away

His performances have fielded interest from clubs including Barcelona and Manchester City, though nothing has been advanced just yet - and that could include Liverpool's interest, with the Reds seemingly taking a liking to Wirtz' skill set. It's unsure as to how much it would cost anyone to prise him away from the BayArena, though £127million was touted with Real Madrid reportedly joining the race for his signature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wirtz was voted as the Bundesliga Player's Player of the Season.

However, it appears that the midfielder won't be move to Anfield any time soon, despite transfer reports - with Fjortoft stating that Wirtz will stay at the German club as he has a huge chance to become one of Germany's key players in the coming weeks at EURO 2024. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Fjortoft said of the 21-year-old midfielder:

"Unfortunately for Liverpool-fans Wirtz will stay in Leverkusen next season. He has the potential to be one of the main-player at this Euro."

Liverpool's Ideal Signing Would Be Wirtz

The Reds could do with an injection of creativity

It really is no surprise to see Wirtz linked with four of the most successful teams in Europe over the past decade. He's a technical player who can shoot from range, dribble his way through narrow defences and split the defence with just one pass; and at the age of 21, he's only going to get better - and Joe Cole echoed that thought be labelling him as 'absolutely outrageous'.

Liverpool are in need of somebody of that ilk; Alexis Mac Allister sits in a deeper role on Merseyside and whilst Dominik Szoboszlai has had a poor first season in his time at Liverpool, he is more of a number eight that could operate in the half-spaces.

Florian Wirtz's Bundesliga statistics - Bayer Leverkusen squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 =4th Assists 11 2nd Goals 11 2nd Key Passes Per Game 2.3 3rd Dribbles Per Game 2.5 2nd Match rating 7.50 2nd

Wirtz, however, would be the real creative force of the team. Slot does like energetic stars to get up and down in his squads and Wirtz would provide just that with a touch of panache - though it appears they will have to wait until further down the line to land their star.

The Reds fell short due to a lack of squad depth and quality in their ranks towards the end of the season and the first step for Slot would be to replenish a team that appeared to have run its course under Jurgen Klopp prior to his departure. But who the Dutchman will bring in remains a mystery as we enter the transfer window.

