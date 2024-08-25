Curmel Moton does it again.

The American teenager flew to Mexico for a boxing fight on the same card as his mentor Floyd Mayweather's exhibition match with 2023 rival John Gotti III. Moton, 18, will return to Las Vegas with yet another thumping knockout on his resume having advanced his pro record to 5 (4 KOs) after forcing his opponent Victor Vazquez onto wobbly legs, and then the floor, all within the opening minute.

The referee Laurentino Ramirez Oropeza needed no second invitation to wave the fight off, awarding Moton with the first-round finish.

Curmel Moton is One of Boxing's Newest Stars

Floyd Mayweather's protege is levels above this opposition

While the level of opponents Moton is beating is hardly any different from other prospects, what has set Moton apart, so far, is the stage that he's been fighting on, as he's fought on high-profile cards featuring top tier talents like David Benavidez, Tim Tszyu, and now, his mentor, Mayweather.

A familiar theme throughout Moton's fights is just how easy it is for him to overwhelm his opponents through his punch selection, ferocity with it, and power. Vazquez found that out the hard way Saturday at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, as Moton put together a sequence of powerful blows, until one — that thudded off his opponent's skull — left Vazquez badly dazed.

When Moton followed up, it was clear it was over.

Watch it all right here:

Curmel Moton Reacted to The Win Backstage

Moton looked like he'd barely broken a sweat

Moton has now beaten Ezequiel Flores, Hunter Turbyfill, Anthony Cuba, Nikolai Buzolin, and Vazquez in his first five fights as a pro — four of whom he's finished by knockout.

Back in his locker room, Moton looked like he had barely broken a sweat.

"I just got done with my fifth pro fight, and it's another knockout. I just want to say thank you to Floyd Mayweather, DAZN, and Mexico City."

It is unclear when he will return to the ring but that was his third outing in 2024 and the new figurehead at Mayweather Promotions, Richard Schaefer, may be keen to see him box six times a year while he takes on these six to eight-rounders.