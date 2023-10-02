Highlights Floyd Mayweather remains heavily involved in boxing, working in exhibitions and promotions under his Mayweather Promotions banner.

Floyd Mayweather is one of the best to have ever graced the boxing ring having retired undefeated with 50 wins having also fought the most fellow world champions in the sport's history. He remains heavily involved in the sport and remains one of the most high-profile names working in both exhibitions and also in a promotional capacity under his banner Mayweather Promotions.

It is always a fierce debate when fans, experts and fighters are asked who exactly is the greatest to have ever fought in boxing, with the likes of Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Sugar Ray Leonard and Mayweather all certainly up there in the rankings. However, in typically brash and confident 'Money' style, he was able to explain exactly why he feels he is the best in the game.

Floyd Mayweather's last exhibition descended into chaos

Mayweather has been fighting in a series of exhibition fights since retiring after his last professional win against UFC fighter Conor McGregor in a crossover bout took his record to a perfect 50-0. His most recent event came against the grandson of a mafia boss John Gotti III, who had experience in both MMA and the squared circle and was looking to become the latest man to survive against the legend.

However, in Mayweather's eyes along with the officials on the night, Gotti III took the exhibition far too seriously and was penalised multiple times for foul play as the pair exchanged with gloves on. It eventually led to the referee deciding to disqualify the challenger from the event due to his antics, which sparked a furious reaction from the devastated Gotti.

He proceeded to continue attacking his rival looking to back him on the ropes while throwing some wild swinging hooks, which could have potentially done some serious damage if it wasn't for the switched on defence of the ex-champion, who had continued ducking and weaving despite the bell sounding. A wild brawl then occurred between the two teams, including Mayweather's corner and security who scrambled to defend him which has led to talks of a rematch.

Could Floyd Mayweather fight again?

Floyd Mayweather had initially expressed his interest in another final professional fight with the likely opponent of a sequel with McGregor thrown around given the huge commercial interest that the event generated. However, with links also to previous opponents Manny Pacquiao and Ricky Hatton, Mayweather eventually elected to decline given his position on getting seriously harmed at this stage of his career, but he remains keen on exhibitions.

In a shock turn of events, Gotti III, his former opponent came out and suggested that he was the one who was confident he could earn another shot at Mayweather despite the chaotic end to proceedings last time out.

"We're in talks right now to do something, so we'll see where it goes," Gotti told Ariel Helwani during an appearance on the MMA Hour. "From what I understand, after the fight, it was the most Googled thing in the whole world. "So Floyd's a business person, Floyd wants to capitalize on that, and he wants to make money. If they want to do it again, I'm here. And I promise you this time I'm going to come out guns blazing as soon as that bell rings. We're going to fight, now."

Floyd Mayweather's heated 'GOAT' argument

Mayweather was this week in attendance at Canelo Alvarez's successful undisputed title defence against Jermell Charlo in Las Vegas this weekend, to support his protege Curmel Moton on the undercard.'Money' then elected to attend the post-fight press conference to offer his expertise on the event, with Moton speaking confidently about his future including a suggestion he would eclipse the legacy of Naoya Inoue.

Floyd Mayweather stats Height 5'8/173cm Reach 72"/183cm Record 50-0 (27 KOs) Debut October 1995 v Roberto Apodaca Best Win Oscar De La Hoya

However, the question of one reporter brought Mayweather into the equation as he suggested that Moton was trained by 'one-of' the best to have ever graced the ring. He frantically stepped up from his chair and decided to walk behind his fighter and address the allegation, before forcing his way to the mic to argue why he is the best, on his own to have ever fought in the boxing ring.

WATCH: Floyd Mayweather sounds off on reporter over GOAT debate