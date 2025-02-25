Floyd Mayweather has named his pick as the current top pound-for-pound boxer in the world. The title of boxing's pound-for-pound champion is always up for debate, but many believe that the distinction belongs to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

To explain, the term 'pound-for-pound' is associated with a number of combat sports, including boxing, and is a way of measuring the skill levels of combatants across different weight classes into one ranking. So, if you're at the top of these rankings, you are considered to be the best of the best.

Mayweather is certainly no stranger to the top of the sport, having reigned as undefeated champion in five different weight classes during his own career. While speaking during a recent appearance on the Unanimous Decision podcast, he shared his opinion on who the top fighter in the world is - and he didn't choose Ukrainian superstar, Usyk.

According to Mayweather, that honour belongs to his fellow American Terence Crawford. He declared:

"I think Terence Crawford is the best boxer pound-for-pound in the world right now. He is in a great position and it is good to see. He has a beautiful family. We are all entitled to our own opinion."

Although Usyk and Japanese knockout artist Naoya Inoue are generally seen as stronger contenders, a strong argument can be made for Nebraska native Crawford being considered as the top fighter on the planet.

The Case For Terence Crawford to be Considered the Best in the World

'Bud' is unbeaten in 41 fights and still striving for greatness