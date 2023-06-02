Surprisingly boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has more pairs of trainers than he does professional boxing wins.

Boxing legend Mayweather, who held a professional record of 50-0 before retiring from boxing, has been involved in some of the most lucrative events in combat sports history.

This includes fights against bitter rival Manny Pacquiao and his final outing against Conor McGregor in 2017, with 'Money' having earned around $400 million from the two events alone.

It is estimated his net worth is around $400 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, and this continues to grow as he continues to fight in exhibition events.

Mayweather has since shared the ring with the likes of YouTubers Deji and Logan Paul, and will next take on John Gotti III in a return to US soil this summer.

Mayweather's earnings each month

There has been frequent suggestions that Mayweather remains in the exhibition game as a need for money, but it doesn't appear to be that way.

And in a stunning claim, the 46-year-old has suggested revenue from projects including his ring activity still earn him $300 million per month.

“I will continue to give back to the sport of boxing in my time, and I will also give back financially because I got it,” he said after being named in the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

"To my team, my guys in New York, and my other real estate team that’s here today, we can’t be stopped.

"In 32 months, I put myself in a position with a smart business team to make $300m a month. It all started from the sport of boxing.”

'Money' and his trainers

Mayweather has some incredible collections of luxury goods including a lucrative watch collection, and a mega-money pool of supercars which are stored around his property portfolio.

In a new social media post, he has now shown off an incredible room filled with boxes and boxes of trainers to which he first showed off a series of boxes at ground level.

However, the eye-catching thing for boxing fans was the huge tower of trainer boxes that stood behind him, which he decided to reach the top by climbing a ladder.

The pile reached the ceiling, and he revealed some pairs he only wears once.

He said during the video: "I love sneakers, I don't know about anybody else, but 'Money' Mayweather loves his sneakers. As you can see I have them stacked all the way to the top and I've got to let people know, there are sneakers in every box...

"I wear these one time, one time only. What's the game, jenga? We'll stack, let's go."