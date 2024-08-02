Highlights Floyd Mayweather returns to boxing's exhibition circuit later this month, taking on John Gotti III.

Participating in exhibition bouts is something Mayweather will keep on doing, well into his 50s.

That's according to The Money Team boss who said they're looking to milk Floyd until he can't be milked anymore.

Following the knockout win over Conor McGregor back in 2017, Floyd Mayweather Jr transitioned from high-level opposition to younger, more vigorous challenges that keep him active and keeps his paychecks rolling. Mayweather has tangled with Japanese kickboxing star Tenhsin Nasukawa, UK reality star Aaron Chamers, YouTube sensation turned WWE superstar Logan Paul, and now, John Gotti III, grandson to the notorious mob boss.

‘Money' Mayweather is nearing 50, but he lives a clean lifestyle. The 50-0 pro boxer has a legendary training regimen that he acquired from being inside boxing gyms since he was a youngster watching his father Floyd Sr and uncle Roger Mayweather fight professionally at a respectable level. Boxing is ingrained in Mayweather's DNA.

And he may continue to fight these big budget exhibition matches well into his 50s, according to the President of The Money Team, James McNair.

Floyd Mayweather’s Boxing Future

Mayweather Jr will always have options for future opponents

At 47 years old, Mayweather is confidently hanging with fighters nearly half his age. They may be considerably bigger like Logan Paul was, but Mayweather is an encyclopedia when it comes to boxing. His effortless footwork and punch delivery is a supremely-crafted work of art, and combined with his disciplined lifestyle, he looks primed to compete for many more years.

One of Floyd’s close business partners, James McNair, President of Team Money Mayweather, spoke exclusively with GIVEMESPORT.COM about how long he believes Mayweather can keep going:

“As long as he keeps himself in good condition he can fight till he’s 55. We’re gonna milk the cow till it can’t be milked any more. We take advantage of him being in shape mentally and physically and that’s what it is.”

Floyd Mayweather Jr’s Career

Boxing record: 50-0, Knockouts: 27, Best win: Manny Pacquaio

Mayweather's last loss came in Atlanta, Georgia for the 1996 Summer Olympics, where a young Floyd was only able to bring home a bronze medal.

The 19-year-old Mayweather was caught on camera crying after the loss, but it fueled one of the best pro careers of all-time. The Michigan native did all of his talking with his fists, but like the savvy business person that he is, Mayweather saw the effect that a little trash talk can have when selling a fight.

After dominating Arturo Gatti, Mayweather bet on himself, cut out legendary promoter Bob Arum and scored the biggest payday of his career against Oscar De La Hoya. From that point forward, Mayweather was the A-side in all of his fights and hasn’t looked back, cashing massive bags along the way.

Smartly, after turning the page on pro-fights, Mayweather and his team have committed to spreading his brand to YouTube generation audiences.