Highlights Floyd Mayweather announced on Instagram that he'll take part in another exhibition.

Mayweather will engage former rival John Gotti III, grandson of an infamous mob boss, in another unofficial bout this summer.

A referee halted the last exhibition, sparking a feral, in-ring brawl.

Floyd Mayweather has confirmed that he will rematch John Gotti III in an exhibition boxing match this summer. The first bout between the two was stopped due to excessive trash-talking and not following the referee's instructions, which then led to a mass brawl between the two fighters' teams.

Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III Rematch Set For This Summer

The first bout happened last June and ended in controversial fashion

On Saturday,` Floyd 'Money' Mayweather announced his next exhibition boxing match. In a post to Instagram, Mayweather announced that he would be rematching MMA fighter and grandson of famous mob boss John Gotti, John Gotti III. Given Mayweather's Instagram post, it seems this fight will be built on "unfinished business."

"#UnfinishedBusiness August 24th Mayweather Vs. Gotti 3 Rematch In Mexico City. This is something you don't want to miss!!! @musicvibemx"

Mayweather and Gotti III fought almost one year ago in an unofficial exhibition match which, as expected, the former boxing world champion pretty much dominated. But it was not the actual boxing which both men did which was the main talking point coming out of the fight. It was the trash-talking and showboating antics of both fighters which stole all the attention. The excessive trash-talking between Mayweather and Gotti III was too much for the referee, and he decided to stop the bout just under a minute into the sixth round. Another reason as to why the referee called a stop to the action was due to both fighters not listening to his instructions.

Following the stoppage of the fight from the referee, Gotti III continued to press forward to Mayweather and whilst 'Money' backed up on the ropes, Gotti III unleashed some shots at him despite the fight being called off. This led to a mass brawl both in the ring and outside the ring between the two fighters' teams.

You can see footage of the brawl in the video below:

Mayweather and Gotti III will run the exhibition back on Saturday 24th August, in Mexico City, live on DAZN.

Who is John Gotti III

Gotti III, although not well known, has an interesting history in life and combat sports

Despite not being that well known outside his exhibition boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather, John Gotti III has had some success in MMA and comes from the family of one of the most famous mob bosses in American history.

Gotti III has a professional MMA record of 5-1, with four of his five professional wins coming via stoppage. The New York native hasn't fought in MMA in almost four years and his last fight was a unanimous decision loss.

As mentioned above, Gotti III comes from the family of one of America's most infamous mob bosses, John Gotti. Despite the negative press around his family's name, Gotti III, in several interviews, has spoken about his determination to make his name positive for the future generations of his family.